What’s New on Netflix: December 1st, 2020

Happy first of the month and welcome to your roundup of all the new TV series and movies that have just touched down on Netflix US.

In total, 35 titles were added to Netflix in the United States today consisting of 26 movies and 9 TV series.

December wasn’t a particularly busy month for new titles last December either. Only 48 titles were added then and 54 were added to Netflix in December 2018.

Today’s haul also compares around the same against Netflix UK which only saw 32 new titles added today.

We’ll be touching on the highlights over the weekend via our What to Watch guides but for now, here’s a couple of quick highlights.

Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)

Netflix US picked up the entire back library of episodes of MGM’s Stargate SG-1. The excellent sci-fi series is one of the highest-rated in television history and will be joining Netflix (as well as staying on other streamers from today).

New Reality Series

Netflix scored the license to four reality series today (some better than others).

It got a new collection of episodes for The Bachelorette. We also saw 2 seasons of Ink Master licensed and 2 seasons of the dating series, Are You The One from MTV too.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 1st, 2020

26 New Movies Added Today

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020) Netflix Original

Angels & Demons (2009)

Chef (2014)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Little Nicky (2000)

Marauders (2016)

Monster House (2006)

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show (2020) Netflix Original

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

RV (2006)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Happytime Murders (2018)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Patriot (2000)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

U-Turn (2020)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

You Got Served (2004)

9 New TV Series Added Today

Are You The One (2 Seasons)

Gormiti (Season 1)

Ink Master (2 Seasons)

Octonauts (Season 4)

Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)

Super Wings (Season 1)

The Bachelorette (1 Season)

The Guest (Season 1)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for December 1st, 2020

The two new movies we highlighted yesterday have entered the movie list. The 2nd, the new Ryan Phillipe action thriller entered in at number 2 while the far superior RUST CREEK debuted at number 9.

# Movies TV Series 1 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Virgin River 2 The 2nd The Queen’s Gambit 3 The Grinch The Crown 4 Hillbilly Elegy Cocomelon 5 The Beast Sugar Rush Christmas 6 How the Grinch Stole Christmas The Boss Baby: Back in Business 7 The Christmas Chronicles The Office 8 Hard Kill The Great British Bake Off 9 RUST CREEK Survivor 10 Don’t Listen Grand Army

