What’s New on Netflix: February 1st, 2021

Happy first of the month and as per usual, Netflix has just added a big batch of new movies and TV series for you to enjoy. All are licensed titles and 26 dropped in total. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for February 1st and what’s trending on Netflix.

How does this month stack up compared to previous February 1st’s? In 2020, 48 new titles were added and 100 in 2019.

Today saw a large number of titles leave Netflix too. The Power Rangers TV library is the most notable with hundreds of hours of content no longer available on Netflix.

Some of the bigger movies to depart today include:

All Hallows’ Eve

All Light Will End

Death at a Funeral

Employee of the Month

Maroon

National Parks Adventure

Pineapple Express

White Chamber

You’re Everything To Me

Now let’s dive into the new additions in the US for February 1st, 2021.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 1st

18 New Movies Added Today

Alexander (2004)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

American Assassin (2017)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

Zathura (2005)

8 New TV Series Added Today

Heartland (Season 12-13)

Love Daily (Season 1)

My Dead Ex (Season 1)

The House Arrest of Us (Season 1)

The Unsettling (Season 1)

Total Drama (Seasons 6-7)

Zac and Mia (2 Seasons)

Zig & Sharko (Season 2)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for February 1st, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Below Zero Bridgerton 2 Finding ‘Ohana Fate: The Winx Saga 3 The Dig Go Dog Go 4 The Next Three Days Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio 5 The Vanished Henry Danger 6 Homefront Cocomelon 7 Penguin Bloom Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer 8 We Can Be Heroes L.A.’s Finest 9 Outside the Wire Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 10 Penguins of Madagascar Lupin

We’ll be back later today with highlights on the movie side and next weekend with our best TV picks.