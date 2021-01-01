What’s New on Netflix: January 1st, 2021

53 new arrivals just hit Netflix today as part of the January 1st additions including 45 movies and 8 new TV series to kickstart the year.

How does this year’s haul compare to previous years? Well, not great in pure quantity terms.

In 2020, 124 new titles hit Netflix for January 1st whereas in 2019 it was 114. That shouldn’t come as a huge surprise for anyone that’s been following us for a while given that licensed content is becoming a bit of a novelty.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 1st, 2021

45 New Movies Added Today

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Case 39 (2009)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Full Out 2: You Got This! (2020)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Burger (1997)

Good Hair (2009)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Killers (2010)

London Heist (2017)

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Passenger 57 (1992)

Redemption (2013)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

Surf’s Up (2007)

The American President (1995)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021) Netflix Original

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Polar Express (2004)

Unknown (2011)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? (2021) Netflix Original

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

8 New TV Series Added Today

Cobra Kai (Season 3) Netflix Original

Dream Home Makeover (Season 2) Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1) Netflix Original

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1)

Monarca (Season 2) Netflix Original

Running Man (Season 1)

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! (Season 1)

The Haunted Hathaways (2 Seasons)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for January 1st, 2021