What’s New on Netflix: July 16th, 2021

Happy Friday and welcome to your last daily roundup of the week of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. It’s been a busy day of new releases with Twilight fans well served today with the entire saga added to Netflix. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix in the US for July 16th, 2021.

On the removals front, only a couple you should be planning to watch before they depart over the weekend. The excellent anime feature film Mary and the Witch’s Flower departs tomorrow and Hank: Five Years from the Brink (2013) will be removed on Sunday.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for July 16th, 2021

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021)

Genre: Horror, Mystery

Director: Leigh Janiak

Cast: Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs

Writer: Phil Graziadei, Leigh Janiak, Kate Trefry

Runtime: 112 min

It’s time to dive back into the world of Fear Street. After 3 weeks, we’ve been engrossed in the story and this final entry seeks to tie up the story of R.L. Stine’s famous works.

Here’s what you can expect from the third movie in the trilogy:

“Thrust back to 1666, Deena learns the truth about Sarah Fier. Back in 1994, the friends fight for their lives — and Shadyside’s future.”

Johnny Test (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: James Arnold Taylor, Maryke Hendrikse, Lee Tockar

Writer: Scott Fellows, Chris Savino

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: 1 win & 5 nominations

Johnny Test is back and exclusive to Netflix!

As we first reported over a year ago, Wildbrain is bringing back to the former Cartoon Network shows for new and returning audiences.

Here’s what you can expect from the newly rebooted show:

“How much trouble could one imaginative boy, his faithful dog and two science-loving sisters possibly get into? Hmm, that sounds like a challenge!”

Twilight Saga (2008 – 2012)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romance, Thriller

Cast: Xavier Samuel, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke

Love them or hate them, Twilight is back on Netflix and for the first time, they’re all here together. The Lionsgate franchise is perhaps the biggest in their arsenal and shot Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart into stardom.

The movies adapt the various fantasy romance novels from Stephenie Meyer and although weren’t critically acclaimed, grossed an enormous sum of money at the box office. Now, nearly 10 years after the final movie was released in cinemas, you can relive the magic (?) on Netflix.

The Beguiled (2017)

Genre: Drama, Thriller, War

Director: Sofia Coppola

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning

Writer: Sofia Coppola, Thomas Cullinan, Albert Maltz

Runtime: 93 min

Our final highlight of today is The Beguiled which is directed by accomplished director, Sofia Coppola.

The movie is a period drama set back during the American Civil War at young girls boarding school in the south. The movie sees the girl’s school take in a wounded soldier which causes a rift in the school.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 16th, 2021

11 New Movies Added Today

2 Weeks in Lagos (2019)

Deep (2021) Netflix Original

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) Netflix Original

Herod’s Law (1999)

The Beguiled (2017)

The Book of Henry (2017)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (2012)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Twilight (2008)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Explained (Season 3 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Johnny Test (Season 1) Netflix Original

Naomi Osaka (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for July 16th, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Gunpowder Milkshake Virgin River 2 Fear Street Part Two: 1978 Never Have I Ever 3 Fear Street Part One: 1994 Manifest 4 Kung Fu Panda Heist 5 Kung Fu Panda 2 Sex/Life 6 Major Grom: Plague Doctor Atypical 7 Home CoComelon 8 A Classic Horror Story The Cook of Castamar 9 Wish Dragon Ridley Jones 10 Home Again Too Hot to Handle

We’ll be back for an end-of-week roundup of what’s new on Netflix on Sunday.