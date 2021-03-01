What’s New on Netflix: March 1st, 2021

Welcome to a very light first of the month new additions post for the United States. 25 new releases hit Netflix US today including some excellent returning licensed movies. Let’s run you through the complete list of new releases on Netflix for March 1st, 2021.

You can find this list expanded with movie posters, genre, language, descriptions, cast lists, and YouTube trailers via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Close to 50 titles departed Netflix today in the United States meaning a net-loss of titles for the US. The same happened for Netflix UK today.

Year-on-year, the number of new arrivals on the first of the month is down significantly as I posted on Twitter.

Netflix's March 1st new titles for past few years shows a continous downtrend for licensed titles coming to Netflix. – 2021 – 25 titles

– 2020 – 54 titles (https://t.co/vE1J6stifq)

– 2019 – 64 titles (https://t.co/ZoIjbSdNLY) — Kasey Moore (@kasey__moore) March 1, 2021

We’ll be back later in the week with more highlights but for now, here are three titles you should absolutely be adding to your lists today:

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) Netflix Original

Genre: Documentary, Music

Director: Emmett Malloy

Cast: The Notorious B.I.G., Sean “P. Diddy” Combs

Runtime: 97 mins

Featuring rare footage, this documentary winds back the clock and reveals a side of Biggie Smalls that we’ve never seen before.

Early reviews seem to be positive for the documentary with it sitting at 7.2 on IMDb as of the time of publishing.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Gabriele Muccino

Cast: Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Thandie Newton, Brian Howe

Runtime: 117 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar. Another 12 wins & 25 nominations.

Of the two Will Smith movies added to Netflix today, we’d like to give you a push towards the direction of The Pursuit of Happyness particularly if you’ve never watched before.

The movie follows a father and son who are on the brink with the father down on his luck in the employment world. He accepts an unpaid internship at a stock broker where their luck begins to change.

TIGER & BUNNY (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy, Crime, Sci-Fi

Cast: Hiroaki Hirata, Masakazu Morita, Yuri Lowenthal, Michael McConnohie

Netflix has picked up the license to Viz Media’s excellent anime series Tiger & Bunny.

Here’s what you can expect from the bright and colorful series:

“In an alternate New York City protected by a band of superheroes called NEXT, veteran Wild Tiger is forced to team up with rookie Barnaby Brooks Jr.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 1st, 2021

23 New Movies Added Today

Banyuki (2009)

Batman Begins (2005)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) Netflix Original

Blanche Gardin: The All-Nighter (2021)

Connected (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

How to Be Really Bad (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Rain Man (1988)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

2 New TV Series Added Today

A Perfect Day For Arsenide (Season 1)

TIGER & BUNNY (Season 1)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for March 1st, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Bigfoot Family Ginny & Georgia 2 I Care a Lot Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan 3 The Girl on the Train Behind Her Eyes 4 The Conjuring 2 iCarly 5 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Good Girls 6 The Conjuring Firefly Lane 7 War Dogs Cocomelon 8 We Can Be Heroes Bridgerton 9 The Croods Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel 10 To All the Boys: Always and Forever Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio

What are you adding to your list today? Let us know in the comments down below.