What’s New on Netflix: May 1st, 2021

44 new releases just touched down on Netflix in the United States with some excellent new movies touching down. Here’s a brief overlook at some of the best new releases on Netflix today with the full-text list.

How does today’s haul compare to previous years May 1st releases? Let’s have a quick look:

2021 – 44

2020 – 49

2019 – 50

2018 – 64



We’ll be back for movie highlights later over the next couple of days but if you’re wanting to see an expanded version of this list including ratings, trailers and more, head on over to our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 1st, 2021

41 New Movies Added Today

Aliens Stole My Body (2020)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Best of the Best (1989)

Dead Again in Tombstone (2017)

Due Date (2010)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Fun with Dick & Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Green Zone (2010)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

JT LeRoy (2018)

Love Happens (2009)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mystic River (2003)

Never Back Down (2008)

Notting Hill (1999)

Open Season (2006)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

S.M.A.R.T Chase (2017)

Scarface (1983)

Sitting in Limbo (2020)

Stargate (1994)

State of Play (2009)

Swiped (2018)

The Darkest Hour (2011)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Pelican Brief (1993)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

The Whole Truth (2016)

The Yeti Adventures (2017)

Under Siege (1992)

Waist Deep (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Angelina Ballerina (Seasons 1-2)

Barney and Friends (2 Seasons)

Miniforce: Super Dino Power (Season 1)

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for May 1st

Just a quick aside with regards to the top 10, we’ve done the numbers and have calculated what movies and TV shows have done the best so far in 2021.