What’s New on Netflix: New Year’s Day 2022

Netflix US has kickstarted the year with the release of 82 new movies and 3 new shows on the service.

As always with the first of the month, we see a rotation of new movies and shows onto the service. With that said, we also see plenty of removals too and by the looks of it, there have been over 125 movies and shows that have departed Netflix US today.

How does today’s haul compare to previous January 1sts? Let’s take a look.

January 1st, 2021 – 53 new releases

January 1st, 2020 – 124 new releases

January 1st, 2019 – 114 new releases

So substantially more releases today compared to last year but still short of where we were a couple of years ago.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 1st, 2022

82 New Movies Added Today

#FollowFriday (2016) – TV-MA – English – Every Friday, a serial killer targets the students and faculty on a college campus based on their social media accounts.

3 New TV Series Added Today

Qin Empire: Alliance (Season 3) – TV-14 – Mandarin – During the Warring States period, Qin state ruler Duke Xiao recruits statesman Shang Yang to help enact bold reforms that transform western China.

