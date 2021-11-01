What’s New on Netflix: November 1st, 2021

Happy first of the month and today, Netflix US added 46 new releases today which consists of 39 new movies and 7 brand new TV series. Here’s the complete breakdown of what’s new on Netflix for November 1st, 2021.

For those who don’t know, the first of the month is usually when we see a refresh of titles and in particular, licensed movies from big distributors such as Sony and Warner Brothers.

How does today’s haul compare to previous November 1st releases? About the same is the answer compared to last year and much less than November 2019.

November 1st, 2020 – 43 new releases

2019 – 101 new releases

2018 – 71 new releases

We’ll have roundups at the end of the weeks picking our favorite new movies but until then, we’ve added must-watch tags via our full list of what’s new on Netflix. We also recommend you visit the full list because of the expanded features we provide such as trailers, review scores from aggregators, and other information on the titles.

Netflix’s Film Twitter account suggests that the movies received today will be joined by a few others.

They listed the following movies for release today:

Aliens

Predator

The Silence of the Lambs

Under the Tuscan Sun

Father of the Bride I & II

Con Air

None of those movies have actually landed on Netflix US today but we’ve reached to Netflix for comment.

The first batch of Christmas releases have jumped onto Netflix today too – we’ve also just pushed live our full list of Christmas movies on Netflix list.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 1st, 2021

39 New Movies Added Today

21 Jump Street (2012) – R – English – Two rookie cops go from park duty to prom until they’re given a big assignment: Bust a drug ring by going undercover as high school students.

– R – English – Two rookie cops go from park duty to prom until they’re given a big assignment: Bust a drug ring by going undercover as high school students. A River Runs Through It (1992) – PG – English – Two brothers take different paths as they try to live up to their father’s high moral — and fly fishing — standards in rural Montana in the early 1900s.

Addams Family Values (1993) – PG-13 – English – Siblings Wednesday and Pugsley Addams will stop at nothing to get rid of Pubert, the new baby boy adored by parents Gomez and Morticia.

– PG-13 – English – Siblings Wednesday and Pugsley Addams will stop at nothing to get rid of Pubert, the new baby boy adored by parents Gomez and Morticia. Ali (2001) – R – English – This riveting film follows Muhammad Ali’s rise to become boxing’s greatest and most controversial fighter as he faces bigger battles outside the ring.

– R – English – This riveting film follows Muhammad Ali’s rise to become boxing’s greatest and most controversial fighter as he faces bigger battles outside the ring. American Gangster (2007) – R – English – Ambition and corruption clash in 1970s Harlem, where a charismatic drug kingpin rises to power and faces off with an upright detective and deadly rivals.

– R – English – Ambition and corruption clash in 1970s Harlem, where a charismatic drug kingpin rises to power and faces off with an upright detective and deadly rivals. An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf (2021) – TV-Y – English – A young scout elf who helps Santa determine who’s naughty or nice takes on an assignment to help restore a 9-year-old boy’s belief in Christmas.

– TV-Y – English – A young scout elf who helps Santa determine who’s naughty or nice takes on an assignment to help restore a 9-year-old boy’s belief in Christmas. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) – R – English – Pining for centuries over his lost love, Dracula believes she’s been reincarnated as his solicitor’s fiancée and travels to London to find her.

– R – English – Pining for centuries over his lost love, Dracula believes she’s been reincarnated as his solicitor’s fiancée and travels to London to find her. Darling, Something’s Wrong with Your Head (2011) – TV-PG – Arabic – Set in Gaza, this film is a modern retelling of the forbidden love story between 7th century Arab poet Qays ibn al-Mulawwah and his one and only Layla.

– TV-PG – Arabic – Set in Gaza, this film is a modern retelling of the forbidden love story between 7th century Arab poet Qays ibn al-Mulawwah and his one and only Layla. Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005) – R – English – Comedian Dave Chappelle takes over Brooklyn with an epic street concert featuring performances from hip-hop’s finest and behind-the-scenes footage.

– R – English – Comedian Dave Chappelle takes over Brooklyn with an epic street concert featuring performances from hip-hop’s finest and behind-the-scenes footage. Eight Legged Freaks (2002) – PG-13 – English – In a rural mining town, a chemical spill causes spiders to mutate into giant threats, forcing a group of residents to battle the insatiable arachnids.

– PG-13 – English – In a rural mining town, a chemical spill causes spiders to mutate into giant threats, forcing a group of residents to battle the insatiable arachnids. Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas (2018) – TV-Y – English – Santa’s elf scouts, Saint Bernard pups and a kind-hearted family come together to help everyone remember the true spirit of Christmas.

– TV-Y – English – Santa’s elf scouts, Saint Bernard pups and a kind-hearted family come together to help everyone remember the true spirit of Christmas. First Knight (1995) – PG-13 – English – When given a place at the Round Table, Lancelot must balance loyalty to the throne with his love for King Arthur’s queen, Guinevere.

– PG-13 – English – When given a place at the Round Table, Lancelot must balance loyalty to the throne with his love for King Arthur’s queen, Guinevere. Friday the 13th (2009) – R – English – At Crystal Lake, Clay searches for his missing sister as a hockey-masked killer targets him and a group of teens in this reboot of the horror franchise.

– R – English – At Crystal Lake, Clay searches for his missing sister as a hockey-masked killer targets him and a group of teens in this reboot of the horror franchise. Gather (2020) – TV-14 – English – This documentary takes a close look at Indigenous American movements that aim to rediscover identity and reclaim sovereignty through ancestral foods.

– TV-14 – English – This documentary takes a close look at Indigenous American movements that aim to rediscover identity and reclaim sovereignty through ancestral foods. Hudson Hawk (1991) – R – English – After being released from jail, a cat burglar is blackmailed into one last job: stealing a Leonardo da Vinci invention that turns lead into gold.

– R – English – After being released from jail, a cat burglar is blackmailed into one last job: stealing a Leonardo da Vinci invention that turns lead into gold. Identity (2003) – R – English – Stranded at a remote desert motel during a raging storm, ten strangers become targets while trying to identify the murderer among them.

– R – English – Stranded at a remote desert motel during a raging storm, ten strangers become targets while trying to identify the murderer among them. It Follows (2014) – R – English – Haunted by a lethal curse that’s passed from one sexual partner to the next, Jay tries to escape — and put an end to — the evil that stalks her.

– R – English – Haunted by a lethal curse that’s passed from one sexual partner to the next, Jay tries to escape — and put an end to — the evil that stalks her. Johnny Mnemonic (1995) – R – English – In a future ruled by corporations, a courier transports data stored in his brain. But when his mission gets intercepted, he must race to save his mind.

– R – English – In a future ruled by corporations, a courier transports data stored in his brain. But when his mission gets intercepted, he must race to save his mind. Just Friends (2005) – PG-13 – English – Years after high school, a once-portly nice guy comes home for the holidays and reunites with a former crush he still has feelings for.

– PG-13 – English – Years after high school, a once-portly nice guy comes home for the holidays and reunites with a former crush he still has feelings for. Last Action Hero (1993) – PG-13 – English – After a magic ticket transports a young fan into the screen to meet his favorite film hero, an evil movie villain uses the stub to enter the real world.

– PG-13 – English – After a magic ticket transports a young fan into the screen to meet his favorite film hero, an evil movie villain uses the stub to enter the real world. Moneyball (2011) – PG-13 – English – Frustrated that his baseball team can’t afford big-money players, Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane bets on a bold new strategy to change the game.

– PG-13 – English – Frustrated that his baseball team can’t afford big-money players, Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane bets on a bold new strategy to change the game. Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher (2021) – TV-14 – English – A Chickasaw man survives great hardships and tragedy to establish a vast ranching empire along the famous cattle highway of the American West.

My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020) – TV-MA – English – A savvy 16-year-old attempts to play matchmaker among the mistletoe when she secretly sets up online dates for her widowed dad during the holidays.

– TV-MA – English – A savvy 16-year-old attempts to play matchmaker among the mistletoe when she secretly sets up online dates for her widowed dad during the holidays. Replicas (2018) – PG-13 – English – After losing his family in a tragic accident, a neuroscientist tries to bring them back in a cloning experiment that attracts controversy and chaos.

– PG-13 – English – After losing his family in a tragic accident, a neuroscientist tries to bring them back in a cloning experiment that attracts controversy and chaos. Secret Window (2004) – PG-13 – English – A successful writer in the midst of a painful divorce is stalked at his remote lake house by a would-be scribe who accuses him of plagiarism.

– PG-13 – English – A successful writer in the midst of a painful divorce is stalked at his remote lake house by a would-be scribe who accuses him of plagiarism. Snakes On A Plane (2006) – R – English – On a turbulent flight to LA, an FBI agent fights to save a plane full of passengers when a horde of venomous snakes begins to terrorize everyone onboard.

– R – English – On a turbulent flight to LA, an FBI agent fights to save a plane full of passengers when a horde of venomous snakes begins to terrorize everyone onboard. Spawn (1997) – PG-13 – English – Sent to Hades after his death, an assassin gets a new lease on the afterlife when he leads hell’s army in a devilish deal to return to Earth.

– PG-13 – English – Sent to Hades after his death, an assassin gets a new lease on the afterlife when he leads hell’s army in a devilish deal to return to Earth. Stripes (1981) – R – English – After smart-aleck cabbie John Winger loses his job, his apartment, his car and his girlfriend, he decides to enlist in the U.S. Army with his best friend.

– R – English – After smart-aleck cabbie John Winger loses his job, his apartment, his car and his girlfriend, he decides to enlist in the U.S. Army with his best friend. Te Ata (2016) – TV-PG – English – A Chickasaw Nation woman navigates cultural barriers to pursue a stage career that culminates in a performance at the White House. Based on a true story.

– TV-PG – English – A Chickasaw Nation woman navigates cultural barriers to pursue a stage career that culminates in a performance at the White House. Based on a true story. Texas Rangers (2001) – PG-13 – English – In a lawless Texas 10 years after the Civil War, a ranger trains a group of unlikely heroes to stop an army of renegade bandits.

– PG-13 – English – In a lawless Texas 10 years after the Civil War, a ranger trains a group of unlikely heroes to stop an army of renegade bandits. The Big Wedding (2013) – R – English – For one chaotic weekend, a long-divorced couple pretends to be happily married to impress a special guest at their son’s nuptials: his birth mother.

– R – English – For one chaotic weekend, a long-divorced couple pretends to be happily married to impress a special guest at their son’s nuptials: his birth mother. The Claus Family (2021) Netflix Original – TV-G – Dutch – When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family’s magical legacy and realizes he’s the only hope to save Christmas.

– TV-G – Dutch – When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family’s magical legacy and realizes he’s the only hope to save Christmas. The Forgiven (2017) – TV-MA – English – After the end of Apartheid, Archbishop Desmond Tutu must work with a brutal killer seeking redemption in order to solve the murder of a teenage girl.

– TV-MA – English – After the end of Apartheid, Archbishop Desmond Tutu must work with a brutal killer seeking redemption in order to solve the murder of a teenage girl. The General’s Daughter (1999) – R – English – As two warrant officers investigate the murder of a general’s daughter, they learn of a brutal assault on her years prior — and the subsequent coverup.

The Nightingale (2018) – R – English – An imprisoned Irish woman teams up with an Indigenous tracker in 19th-century Tasmania to exact revenge on a sadistic British lieutenant and his troops.

– R – English – An imprisoned Irish woman teams up with an Indigenous tracker in 19th-century Tasmania to exact revenge on a sadistic British lieutenant and his troops. Thirteen Ghosts (2001) – R – English – An unsuspecting family moves into a house inherited from an eccentric uncle, only to discover that it has a dangerous agenda all its own.

Total Recall (2012) – PG-13 – English – Bursting with action sequences, this remake of the 1990 sci-fi classic follows a man on the run after a mind-bending procedure goes horribly wrong.

– PG-13 – English – Bursting with action sequences, this remake of the 1990 sci-fi classic follows a man on the run after a mind-bending procedure goes horribly wrong. Unaccompanied Minors (2006) – PG – English – Five disparate kids, snowed in at the airport on Christmas Eve, try to get back to their families and outsmart a disgruntled airport official.

– PG – English – Five disparate kids, snowed in at the airport on Christmas Eve, try to get back to their families and outsmart a disgruntled airport official. When a Stranger Calls (2006) – PG-13 – English – A quiet evening turns into a night of terror after a babysitter discovers the prank phone calls she’s receiving are coming from inside the house.

7 New TV Series Added Today

Angry Birds (Season 4) – TV-Y – English – Birds Red, Chuck and their feathered friends have lots of adventures while guarding eggs in their nest that pesky pigs keep trying to steal.

– TV-Y – English – Birds Red, Chuck and their feathered friends have lots of adventures while guarding eggs in their nest that pesky pigs keep trying to steal. Bella and the Bulldogs (Season 2) – TV-G – English – When cheerleader Bella Dawson succeeds in landing a spot on her middle school’s football team, her teammates do their best to make her give up.

– TV-G – English – When cheerleader Bella Dawson succeeds in landing a spot on her middle school’s football team, her teammates do their best to make her give up. Falling in Love Like a Romantic Drama (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – Japanese – Naomi Watanabe hosts a reality show in which eight young actors perform kissing scenes in a drama. Then the camera follows them to see if sparks fly!

– TV-14 – Japanese – Naomi Watanabe hosts a reality show in which eight young actors perform kissing scenes in a drama. Then the camera follows them to see if sparks fly! JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4) – TV-MA – Japanese – Multiple generations of the Joestar family — all with the same nickname — confront supernatural villains through a series of time periods.

– TV-MA – Japanese – Multiple generations of the Joestar family — all with the same nickname — confront supernatural villains through a series of time periods. Love You (Season 1) – TV-14 – Mandarin – Two heartbroken strangers go on a bender and drunkenly elope. After coming to their senses, they try to undo the past 24 hours, but fate intervenes.

– TV-14 – Mandarin – Two heartbroken strangers go on a bender and drunkenly elope. After coming to their senses, they try to undo the past 24 hours, but fate intervenes. [email protected] (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – English – A series of violent videos from an unknown user named ‘”monkeyman” target a group of high school students whose pasts are connected.

– TV-14 – English – A series of violent videos from an unknown user named ‘”monkeyman” target a group of high school students whose pasts are connected. The Thundermans (Seasons 1-2) – TV-G – English – A twin sister strives to be a superhero as her brother aspires to be a supervillain, but they and their family must keep their superpowers secret.

