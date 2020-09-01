What’s New on Netflix: September 1st, 2020

Happy first of the month and as always, the day brings with it a whole array of brand new movies and TV series mostly from third-party providers. Here’s a look at the 47 new titles added to Netflix for September 1st, 2020.

How does today’s haul compare to previous years’ September 1st additions? About the same if not more. In 2019, we saw 43 new arrivals and in 2018, 49 new titles hit on the first of September.

Overall today though, Netflix had a net-loss of titles. 57 removals took place today meaning we lost a total of 10 to the Netflix US library overall.

Let’s first take a look at some highlights before diving into the full list. Remember, we’ve got a full preview of everything coming to Netflix in September plus you can find expanded listings for what’s new on Netflix via our hub.

Sister, Sister (Seasons 1-6)

Genre: Sitcom

It’s always good when Netflix manages to scoop the rights to all the back seasons of a show and that’s exactly what it did for ABC’s and The WB’s Sister, Sister today with all six seasons dropping.

Premiering in the mid-90s and wrapping up before the turn of the Millenium, the series follows twins separated at birth who find each other while growing up as teens.

Borgen (Seasons 1-3)

Speaking of complete collections, Netflix just grabbed the global rights to all three seasons of the excellent and in our humble opinion best political series of all time.

Borgen features some familiar faces and follows a Prime Minister’s rise to power and her ability to keep it once there.

Movie Highlights for September 1st

Here’s four movies that should instantly be added to your list:

Back to the Future Trilogy – timeless trilogy featuring Michael J. Fox and the trusty DeLorean.

– timeless trilogy featuring Michael J. Fox and the trusty DeLorean. Glory – A true masterpiece set back during the Civil War where we follow an all-African American regiment.

– A true masterpiece set back during the Civil War where we follow an all-African American regiment. Wildlife – Picks up the coveted NY Times Critic’s Pick set in the 1960s.

– Picks up the coveted NY Times Critic’s Pick set in the 1960s. Adrift – Romance thriller about a young couple sailing trip is cut short by a catastrophic hurricane.

Full List of 47 New Movies & TV Series added to Netflix on September 1st

37 New Movies Added Today

Adrift (2018)

Always Be My Maybe (2016)

Anaconda (1997)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbie Princess Adventure (2020)

Children of the Sea (2019)

Coneheads (1993)

Due Date (2010)

Fate/Grand Order -First Order- (2016)

Glory (1989)

Grease (1978)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Magic Mike (2012)

Maniyarayile Ashokan (2020)

Menace II Society (1993)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Possession (2002)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Red Dragon (2002)

Set It Off (1996)

Sex Drive (2008)

Soldier (1998)

Take the Ball, Pass the Ball (2018)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (2020) Netflix Original

The Match (2019) Netflix Original

The Muppets (2011)

The Producers (2005)

The Smurfs (2011)

True: Friendship Day (2020) Netflix Original

Wildlife (2018)

Zathura (2005)

10 New TV Series Added Today

Blue Exorcist (Season 2)

Bookmarks (Collection 1) Netflix Original

Borgen (Seasons 1-3)

Erased (Season 1)

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Season 1) Netflix Original

H (4 Seasons)

Heidi (Season 1)

Sister, Sister (Seasons 1-6)

The Promised Neverland (Season 1)

Thomas and Friends (Season 24)

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.