What’s New on Netflix: September 1st, 2021

Happy first of the month and today, Netflix added 54 brand new releases. There are 46 new movies available and 8 new TV shows. Here’s a full breakdown of everything new on Netflix for September 1st, 2021.

How does today’s haul compare to previous years’ September 1st hauls? Quite favorably.

2021 – 54 new releases

2020 – 47 new releases

2019 – 43 new releases

2018 – 49 new releases

With that said, close to 100 titles departed Netflix today.

Today’s haul kicks off a fairly busy September with well over 150 new titles currently scheduled to hit throughout the month. Want to see an expanded list of what’s new including poster art, trailers, cast list and more via our hub page.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 1st, 2021

46 New Movies Added Today

A Cinderella Story (2004) – PG – English – Teen Sam meets the boy of her dreams at a dance before returning to toil in her stepmother’s diner. Can her lost cell phone bring them together?

– PG – English – Teen Sam meets the boy of her dreams at a dance before returning to toil in her stepmother’s diner. Can her lost cell phone bring them together? Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017) – PG-13 – English – When a detective investigates the death of his ex-lover’s grandfather, he uncovers secrets about the tycoon’s manipulative family.

– PG-13 – English – When a detective investigates the death of his ex-lover’s grandfather, he uncovers secrets about the tycoon’s manipulative family. Barbie Big City Big Dreams (2020) – TV-Y – English – At a summer performing arts program in New York City, Barbie from Malibu meets Barbie from Brooklyn, and the two become fast friends.

– TV-Y – English – At a summer performing arts program in New York City, Barbie from Malibu meets Barbie from Brooklyn, and the two become fast friends. Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) – R – English – In a smog-choked dystopian Los Angeles, blade runner Rick Deckard is called out of retirement to snuff a quartet of escaped “replicants.”

– R – English – In a smog-choked dystopian Los Angeles, blade runner Rick Deckard is called out of retirement to snuff a quartet of escaped “replicants.” Chappie (2015) – R – English – In a futuristic society where an indestructible robot police force keeps crime at bay, a lone droid evolves to the next level of artificial intelligence.

– R – English – In a futuristic society where an indestructible robot police force keeps crime at bay, a lone droid evolves to the next level of artificial intelligence. Clear and Present Danger (1994) – PG-13 – English – When the president’s friend is murdered, CIA Deputy Director Jack Ryan becomes unwittingly involved in an illegal war against a Colombian drug cartel.

– PG-13 – English – When the president’s friend is murdered, CIA Deputy Director Jack Ryan becomes unwittingly involved in an illegal war against a Colombian drug cartel. Cliffhanger (1993) – R – English – Ranger Gabe Walker and his partner are called to rescue a group of stranded climbers, only to learn the climbers are actually thieving hijackers.

– R – English – Ranger Gabe Walker and his partner are called to rescue a group of stranded climbers, only to learn the climbers are actually thieving hijackers. Cold Mountain (2003) – R – English – This drama follows a wounded Civil War soldier making the long journey home, while his faraway love fights for survival on her deceased father’s farm.

– R – English – This drama follows a wounded Civil War soldier making the long journey home, while his faraway love fights for survival on her deceased father’s farm. Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) – PG – English – When Mick “Crocodile” Dundee and his family land in Los Angeles, they soon learn some lessons about American life in this comedy sequel.

– PG – English – When Mick “Crocodile” Dundee and his family land in Los Angeles, they soon learn some lessons about American life in this comedy sequel. Dear John (2010) – PG-13 – English – While on summer leave, a U.S. soldier falls for a college student. But when he’s forced to reenlist, their handwritten letters hold the lovers together.

– PG-13 – English – While on summer leave, a U.S. soldier falls for a college student. But when he’s forced to reenlist, their handwritten letters hold the lovers together. Do the Right Thing (1989) – R – English – On a sweltering day in Brooklyn, simmering racial tensions between residents rise to the surface and ignite rage, violence and tragedy.

– R – English – On a sweltering day in Brooklyn, simmering racial tensions between residents rise to the surface and ignite rage, violence and tragedy. Extraction (2015) – R – English – When a retired CIA agent is kidnapped, his son, a government analyst, embarks on an unauthorized mission to find him and halt a terrorist plot.

– R – English – When a retired CIA agent is kidnapped, his son, a government analyst, embarks on an unauthorized mission to find him and halt a terrorist plot. Freedom Writers (2007) – PG-13 – English – While her at-risk students are reading classics such as “The Diary of Anne Frank,” a teacher asks them to keep journals about their troubled lives.

– PG-13 – English – While her at-risk students are reading classics such as “The Diary of Anne Frank,” a teacher asks them to keep journals about their troubled lives. Green Lantern (2011) – PG-13 – English – Test pilot Hal Jordan harnesses glowing new powers for good when he wears an otherworldly ring and helps an intergalactic force stop a powerful threat.

– PG-13 – English – Test pilot Hal Jordan harnesses glowing new powers for good when he wears an otherworldly ring and helps an intergalactic force stop a powerful threat. House Party (1990) – R – English – Grounded by his strict father, Kid risks life and limb to go to his best friend Play’s big bash but experiences one obstacle after another.

– R – English – Grounded by his strict father, Kid risks life and limb to go to his best friend Play’s big bash but experiences one obstacle after another. House Party 2 (1991) – R – English – Kid goes off to college with scholarship money but when Play loses Kid’s tuition funds to a shady music promoter, they devise a wild plan to raise cash.

– R – English – Kid goes off to college with scholarship money but when Play loses Kid’s tuition funds to a shady music promoter, they devise a wild plan to raise cash. House Party 3 (1994) – R – English – After Kid gets engaged, Play plans to throw the biggest bachelor party ever. But every celebration for these two always comes with complications.

– R – English – After Kid gets engaged, Play plans to throw the biggest bachelor party ever. But every celebration for these two always comes with complications. I Got the Hook Up (1998) – R – English – After getting their hands on a misdirected shipment of cell phones, two hustlers try to cash in by hawking the merchandise from the back of their van.

– R – English – After getting their hands on a misdirected shipment of cell phones, two hustlers try to cash in by hawking the merchandise from the back of their van. In Too Deep (1999) – R – English – Rookie cop Jeffrey Cole poses as a drug dealer to take down a crime lord and soon gets caught up in an underworld of bribery, intimidation and murder.

– R – English – Rookie cop Jeffrey Cole poses as a drug dealer to take down a crime lord and soon gets caught up in an underworld of bribery, intimidation and murder. Initial D (2005) – TV-PG – Cantonese – By day, an 18-year-old delivers tofu for his father, a retired race car driver; but by night, it’s the teen’s turn to take the wheel.

– TV-PG – Cantonese – By day, an 18-year-old delivers tofu for his father, a retired race car driver; but by night, it’s the teen’s turn to take the wheel. Janoskians: Untold and Untrue (2015) – TV-MA – N/A – Follow the story of three Australian brothers and their two friends who became an international sensation by posting pranks and gags on YouTube.

– TV-MA – N/A – Follow the story of three Australian brothers and their two friends who became an international sensation by posting pranks and gags on YouTube. Labyrinth (1986) – PG – English – In Jim Henson’s fantasy, teen Sarah embarks on a life-altering quest to rescue her little brother from the clutches of a treacherous goblin.

Letters to Juliet (2010) – PG – English – By responding to a letter addressed to Shakespeare’s tragic heroine Juliet Capulet, an American woman in Verona, Italy, is led in search of romance.

– PG – English – By responding to a letter addressed to Shakespeare’s tragic heroine Juliet Capulet, an American woman in Verona, Italy, is led in search of romance. Level 16 (2018) – TV-14 – English – In a bleak academy that teaches girls the virtues of passivity, two students uncover the ghastly purpose behind their training and resolve to escape.

– TV-14 – English – In a bleak academy that teaches girls the virtues of passivity, two students uncover the ghastly purpose behind their training and resolve to escape. Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) – PG-13 – English – A nerdy teen tries to make himself cool by association when he convinces a popular cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend.

– PG-13 – English – A nerdy teen tries to make himself cool by association when he convinces a popular cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. Love in a Puff (2010) – TV-MA – Cantonese – When the Hong Kong government enacts a ban on smoking cigarettes indoors, the new law drives hard-core smokers outside, facilitating unlikely connections.

– TV-MA – Cantonese – When the Hong Kong government enacts a ban on smoking cigarettes indoors, the new law drives hard-core smokers outside, facilitating unlikely connections. Mars Attacks! (1996) – PG-13 – English – As flying saucers head for Earth, the president of the United States prepares to welcome alien visitors but soon learns they’re not coming in peace.

– PG-13 – English – As flying saucers head for Earth, the president of the United States prepares to welcome alien visitors but soon learns they’re not coming in peace. Marshall (2017) – PG-13 – English – This biopic of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice, centers on his pivotal work in a sensational case as an NAACP lawyer.

– PG-13 – English – This biopic of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice, centers on his pivotal work in a sensational case as an NAACP lawyer. My Boss’s Daughter (2003) – PG-13 – English – A young man house-sits for his mean boss, hoping to use it as an opportunity to win the heart of the boss’s daughter, on whom he’s long had a crush.

– PG-13 – English – A young man house-sits for his mean boss, hoping to use it as an opportunity to win the heart of the boss’s daughter, on whom he’s long had a crush. Mystery Men (1999) – PG-13 – English – A team of far-from-super heroes try to earn respect by springing into action when brave and dashing Captain Amazing disappears.

– PG-13 – English – A team of far-from-super heroes try to earn respect by springing into action when brave and dashing Captain Amazing disappears. Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) – PG-13 – English – After getting engaged, Sherman Klump prepares for his big day. But his sinister alter ego Buddy Love threatens to ruin his wedding and reputation.

– PG-13 – English – After getting engaged, Sherman Klump prepares for his big day. But his sinister alter ego Buddy Love threatens to ruin his wedding and reputation. Once Upon a Time in America (1984) – R – English – Director Sergio Leone’s sprawling crime epic follows a group of Jewish mobsters who rise in the ranks of organized crime in 1920s New York City.

– R – English – Director Sergio Leone’s sprawling crime epic follows a group of Jewish mobsters who rise in the ranks of organized crime in 1920s New York City. Open Season 2 (2008) – PG – English – Elliot the buck and his forest-dwelling cohorts must rescue their dachshund pal from some spoiled pets bent on returning him to domesticity.

– PG – English – Elliot the buck and his forest-dwelling cohorts must rescue their dachshund pal from some spoiled pets bent on returning him to domesticity. Osmosis Jones (2001) – PG – English – Peter and Bobby Farrelly outdo themselves with this partially animated tale about an out-of-shape 40-year-old man who’s the host to various organisms.

– PG – English – Peter and Bobby Farrelly outdo themselves with this partially animated tale about an out-of-shape 40-year-old man who’s the host to various organisms. Poseidon (2006) – PG-13 – English – A tidal wave spells disaster for a ship of New Year’s Eve revelers when it capsizes the mammoth vessel, sending passengers into a battle for survival.

– PG-13 – English – A tidal wave spells disaster for a ship of New Year’s Eve revelers when it capsizes the mammoth vessel, sending passengers into a battle for survival. Rhyme & Reason (1997) – R – English – The world and culture of rap song topics such as race, violence, police, family and sex are examined by hip-hop performers from both coasts.

– R – English – The world and culture of rap song topics such as race, violence, police, family and sex are examined by hip-hop performers from both coasts. Same Kind of Different as Me (2017) – PG-13 – English – A wealthy couple whose marriage is on the rocks befriends a local homeless man who changes their perspectives in this inspiring true story.

School of Rock (2003) – PG-13 – English – Musician Dewey Finn gets a job as a fourth-grade substitute teacher, where he secretly begins teaching his students the finer points of rock ‘n’ roll.

– PG-13 – English – Musician Dewey Finn gets a job as a fourth-grade substitute teacher, where he secretly begins teaching his students the finer points of rock ‘n’ roll. Snervous Tyler Oakley (2015) – PG-13 – English – The inspiring Internet star and LGBT advocate shares an intimate view of his life and relationships during his international “Slumber Party” tour.

– PG-13 – English – The inspiring Internet star and LGBT advocate shares an intimate view of his life and relationships during his international “Slumber Party” tour. Tears of the Sun (2003) – R – English – A Navy SEAL is sent to a war-torn African jungle to rescue a doctor, only to realize he must also save the refugees in the physician’s care.

– R – English – A Navy SEAL is sent to a war-torn African jungle to rescue a doctor, only to realize he must also save the refugees in the physician’s care. The Blue Lagoon (1980) – R – English – Two shipwrecked children, stranded for years on a deserted island, fall in love as teenagers and attempt to forge a life in the isolated paradise.

– R – English – Two shipwrecked children, stranded for years on a deserted island, fall in love as teenagers and attempt to forge a life in the isolated paradise. The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime (2014) – TV-MA – Spanish – A lawyer defends an illiterate man whose exploitation by a cruel boss while working as a butcher in Buenos Aires led to tragedy. Based on a true case.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A lawyer defends an illiterate man whose exploitation by a cruel boss while working as a butcher in Buenos Aires led to tragedy. Based on a true case. The Golden Child (1986) – PG-13 – English – A fast-talking L.A. social worker goes through a series of traps and terrors to find a kidnapped Tibetan child with mystical powers.

– PG-13 – English – A fast-talking L.A. social worker goes through a series of traps and terrors to find a kidnapped Tibetan child with mystical powers. The Guns of Navarone (1961) – TV-PG – English – During World War II, British forces launch an attack designed to take out the massive Nazi cannons that guard a critical sea channel.

– TV-PG – English – During World War II, British forces launch an attack designed to take out the massive Nazi cannons that guard a critical sea channel. The Nutty Professor (1996) – PG-13 – English – After being made fun of for his weight, a kind and brainy professor takes a dose of a revolutionary formula that changes more than just his appearance.

– PG-13 – English – After being made fun of for his weight, a kind and brainy professor takes a dose of a revolutionary formula that changes more than just his appearance. Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) – PG-13 – English – R.J. travels to Georgia for his parents’ 50th anniversary. But after pompously flaunting his Hollywood lifestyle, he must examine what he’s become.

8 New TV Series Added Today

Brave Animated Series (Season 1) – TV-MA – Mandarin – A group of superheroes sets out to rid the world of evil — only to realize they may not be standing on the side of justice. Based on a popular comic.

– TV-MA – Mandarin – A group of superheroes sets out to rid the world of evil — only to realize they may not be standing on the side of justice. Based on a popular comic. How to Be a Cowboy (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Dale Brisby uses social media savvy and rodeo skills to keep cowboy traditions alive — and now he’s teaching the world how to cowboy right, ol’ son.

– TV-PG – English – Dale Brisby uses social media savvy and rodeo skills to keep cowboy traditions alive — and now he’s teaching the world how to cowboy right, ol’ son. HQ Barbers (Season 1) – TV-14 – English – When a family run barber shop in the heart of Lagos is threatened by real estate developers, they’ll do whatever it takes to stay in business.

– TV-14 – English – When a family run barber shop in the heart of Lagos is threatened by real estate developers, they’ll do whatever it takes to stay in business. Kid-E-Cats (Season 2) – TV-Y – Russian – Cookie, Pudding and Candy are kitten siblings whose favorite things are sweet treats and letting their curiosity lead them on adventures in learning.

– TV-Y – Russian – Cookie, Pudding and Candy are kitten siblings whose favorite things are sweet treats and letting their curiosity lead them on adventures in learning. Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3) – TV-MA – Japanese – Five middle school basketball stars went to separate high schools, and now Tetsuya Kuroko and Seirin High are making their play for glory.

– TV-MA – Japanese – Five middle school basketball stars went to separate high schools, and now Tetsuya Kuroko and Seirin High are making their play for glory. Major Dad (Seasons 1-4) – TV-PG – English – When he marries a journalist and becomes stepdad to her daughters, a U.S. Marine finds his once-orderly life no longer entirely under his command.

– TV-PG – English – When he marries a journalist and becomes stepdad to her daughters, a U.S. Marine finds his once-orderly life no longer entirely under his command. Oldsters (Season 1) – TV-MA – Spanish – Three friends in their 70s step out of retirement to become a band of outlaws whose mission is to help those let down by the justice system.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Three friends in their 70s step out of retirement to become a band of outlaws whose mission is to help those let down by the justice system. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – This unflinching series documents the 9/11 terrorist attacks, from Al Qaeda’s roots in the 1980s to America’s response, both at home and abroad.

