What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 22nd, 2021

Welcome to your first what’s new on Netflix roundup of the week where we’ve got a lot to cover. In fact, we’ve got four days of new releases to cover given our last recap post was last Friday. In total, there have been sixteen new releases so far this week so let’s dig into what’s new and what’s currently trending on Netflix for September 22nd, 2021.

Removals this week so far have included episodes of Resurrection: Ertugrul, Sarah’s Key, The First Line and The CW’s Beauty & the Beast series.

Looking ahead, Friday will see the release of Midnight Mass which received a certified fresh rating from RottenTomatoes earlier in the week. Don’t forget too that The Great British Baking Show begins this Friday with new episodes weekly.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for September 22nd, 2021

Dear White People (Volume 4)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Antoinette Robertson, Logan Browning, Brandon P Bell

Writer: Justin Simien

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: 5 wins & 34 nominations

Today sees the conclusion of Netflix’s Dear White People series which has taken many twists and turns throughout its lifetime but none quite like the fourth volume.

This season takes a rather musical direction which has been controversial but this show takes controversy in its stride.

Jaguar (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, History

Cast: Blanca Suárez, Iván Marcos, Francesc Garrido

Writer: Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira

Runtime: 42 mins

From the creators of Gran Hotel and Netflix’s High Seas comes Jaguar, a swish period drama set in the 1960s where we follow a Holocaust survivor joining a group of spies to seek justice against the Nazis.

Reviews thus far have been strong from the region suggesting this could be a show that could break out Spain and become a global hit.

Grown Ups (2010)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Dennis Dugan

Cast: Adam Sandler, Salma Hayek, Kevin James

Writer: Adam Sandler, Fred Wolf

Runtime: 102 min

And finally, we’re going to highlight Monday’s addition of Grown Ups. Not everyone is a big Adam Sandler fan and this movie certainly won’t sway you to think otherwise but is still a fun watch for those that do.

The ensemble comedy sees a family looking to connect and do so with a big get-together at Sandler’s characters summer house.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

10 New Movies Added So Far This Week

Avvai Shanmughi (1996) – TV-PG – Tamil – Newly divorced and denied visitation rights with his daughter, a doting father disguises himself as a gray-haired nanny in order to spend time with her.

– TV-PG – Tamil – Newly divorced and denied visitation rights with his daughter, a doting father disguises himself as a gray-haired nanny in order to spend time with her. Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Portuguese – When the clever but socially-awkward Tetê joins a new school, she’ll do anything to fit in. But the queen bee among her classmates has other ideas.

– TV-PG – Portuguese – When the clever but socially-awkward Tetê joins a new school, she’ll do anything to fit in. But the queen bee among her classmates has other ideas. Dark Skies (2013) – PG-13 – English – A family’s idyllic suburban life shatters when an alien force invades their home, and as they struggle to convince others of the deadly threat.

– PG-13 – English – A family’s idyllic suburban life shatters when an alien force invades their home, and as they struggle to convince others of the deadly threat. Europe’s Most Dangerous Man: Otto Skorzeny in Spain (2020) – TV-MA – German – Declassified documents reveal the post-WWII life of Otto Skorzeny, a close Hitler ally who escaped to Spain and became an adviser to world presidents.

– TV-MA – German – Declassified documents reveal the post-WWII life of Otto Skorzeny, a close Hitler ally who escaped to Spain and became an adviser to world presidents. Grown Ups (2010) – PG-13 – English – Mourning the loss of their beloved junior high basketball coach, five middle-aged pals reunite at a lake house and rediscover the joys of being a kid.

– PG-13 – English – Mourning the loss of their beloved junior high basketball coach, five middle-aged pals reunite at a lake house and rediscover the joys of being a kid. Intrusion (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – After a deadly home invasion at a couple’s new dream house, the traumatized wife searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.

– TV-14 – English – After a deadly home invasion at a couple’s new dream house, the traumatized wife searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning. Jeans (1998) – TV-14 – Tamil – When the father of the man she loves insists that his twin sons marry twin sisters, a woman creates an alter ego that might be a bit too convincing.

– TV-14 – Tamil – When the father of the man she loves insists that his twin sons marry twin sisters, a woman creates an alter ego that might be a bit too convincing. Minsara Kanavu (1997) – TV-PG – Tamil – A tangled love triangle ensues when a man falls for a woman studying to become a nun — and she falls for the friend he enlists to help him pursue her.

– TV-PG – Tamil – A tangled love triangle ensues when a man falls for a woman studying to become a nun — and she falls for the friend he enlists to help him pursue her. Paranoia (2013) – PG-13 – English – Blackmailed by his company’s CEO, a low-level employee finds himself forced to spy on the boss’s rival and former mentor.

– PG-13 – English – Blackmailed by his company’s CEO, a low-level employee finds himself forced to spy on the boss’s rival and former mentor. Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel (2021) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – From arcade games to sled days and hiccup cures, Cory Carson’s curious little sister Chrissy speeds off on her own for fun and adventure all over town!

6 New TV Series Added So Far This Week

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Kannada – Cameras following Bengaluru police on the job offer a rare glimpse into the complex and challenging inner workings of four major crime investigations.

– TV-MA – Kannada – Cameras following Bengaluru police on the job offer a rare glimpse into the complex and challenging inner workings of four major crime investigations. Dear White People (Volume 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Students of color navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that’s not nearly as “post-racial” as it thinks.

– TV-MA – English – Students of color navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that’s not nearly as “post-racial” as it thinks. Falsa identidad (Season 2) – TV-14 – Spanish – Strangers Diego and Isabel flee their home in Mexico and pretend to be a married couple to escape his drug-dealing enemies and her abusive husband.

– TV-14 – Spanish – Strangers Diego and Isabel flee their home in Mexico and pretend to be a married couple to escape his drug-dealing enemies and her abusive husband. Jaguar (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – In the 1960s, a Holocaust survivor joins a group of self-trained spies who seek justice against Nazis fleeing to Spain to hide after WWII.

– TV-MA – Spanish – In the 1960s, a Holocaust survivor joins a group of self-trained spies who seek justice against Nazis fleeing to Spain to hide after WWII. Love on the Spectrum (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Finding love can be hard for anyone. For young adults on the autism spectrum, exploring the unpredictable world of dating is even more complicated.

– TV-14 – English – Finding love can be hard for anyone. For young adults on the autism spectrum, exploring the unpredictable world of dating is even more complicated. Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

