What’s New on Netflix This Week: August 30th, 2020

It's been a busy week of new releases on Netflix with 28 new movies and TV series added in total over the past week in the United States. Below, we'll take a look at what's new on Netflix for August 30th plus looking back at the past 7 days on Netflix.

Before we get into the full list of what's come to Netflix this week, let's first take a look at the two new titles streaming today.

Blaze (2018)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music

Director: Ethan Hawke

Cast: Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat, Charlie Sexton, Josh Hamilton

Writer: Ethan Hawke, Sybil Rosen, Sybil Rosen (based on the memoir “Living in the Woods in a Tree: Remembering Blaze Foley” by)

Runtime: 129 min

The first of the two new movies added to Netflix this week is yet another pickup from IFC Films.

Here’s what you can expect from the music biopic.

“An influential, if unsung country songwriter reflects on his career, and how the love of his life drove him to write his most personal music.”

Blaze will likely make it onto many hidden gem lists as it’s one of the best performances you’ll see from Alia Shawkat who most will know from her time on Arrested Development who said two years ago she would not be returning to the hit show.

Strange but True (2019)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Rowan Athale

Cast: Nick Robinson, Amy Ryan, Greg Kinnear, Brian Cox

Writer: Eric Garcia (screenplay by), John Searles (based on the novel by)

Runtime: 96 min

The second movie added today (and a complete surprise given that it didn’t feature in any lists provided by Netflix) is Strange But True, a Canadian thriller.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A young woman rattles her former boyfriend’s family when she reveals she is pregnant with his child — despite his death five years ago.”

This will be a familiar film for anyone who caught Amy Ryan in a similar genre flick on Netflix earlier this year called Lost Girls. The movie split both audiences and critics down the middle with the movie hovering around the mid-50s on Metacritic and the mid 5.5’s on IMDb.

Full List of New Movies & TV Series on Netflix US This Week

16 New Movies Added This Week

1BR (2019)

A Princess for Christmas (2011)

All Together Now (2020)

Blaze (2018)

Edge of Seventeen (1998)

Lingua Franca (2019)

Making The Witcher (2020) Netflix Original

Morning Glory (2010)

Night Comes On (2018)

Rising Phoenix (2020)

Santana (2020)

Strange but True (2019)

The Bridge Curse (2020)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Young Messiah (2016)

Unknown Origins (Orígenes secretos) (2018) Netflix Original

12 New TV Series Added This Week

Aggretsuko (Season 3) Netflix Original

Baewatch: Parental Guidance (Season 1)

Bunk’d (Season 4)

Cobra Kai (Seasons 1-2) Netflix Original

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Season 1) Netflix Original

Her Mother’s Killer (Season 1) Netflix Original

I AM A KILLER: RELEASED (Season 1) Netflix Original

Masaba Masaba (Season 1) Netflix Original

Million Dollar Beach House (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ojos in d’ House (Season 1)

The Creative Indians (Season 2)

Trinkets (Season 2) Netflix Original

