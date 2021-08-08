What’s New on Netflix This Week: August 8th, 2021

It’s time for your end-of-week recap of everything new over the past 7 days. In total, Netflix US saw 73 new movies and TV shows added this week. Below, we’ll walk you through some of the new additions for the weekend plus the entire list of what’s new between August 1st and August 8th, 2021.

This list does include the big collection of new movies added for August 1st which always traditionally sees more titles added as licensing deals with the big studios come up for renewal.

What’s New on Netflix This Weekend

Let’s begin with the new additions that have been added to Netflix over the weekend.

The Paper Tigers (2020)

Genre: Action, Comedy

Director: Quoc Bao Tran

Cast: Yuji Okumoto, Jae Suh Park, Ron Yuan

Writer: Quoc Bao Tran

Runtime: 108 min

This week, Netflix announced that the new season of Cobra Kai will be hitting the streaming service this December. To help you survive the gap between now and December, The Paper Tigers is a perfect substitute.

The martial arts comedy follows three childhood kung fu prodigies who grow up into cynical underachieving middle-aged men.

As an added bonus to Cobra Kai fans, you’ll also see Yuji Okumoto who was seen in The Karate Kid Part II and Cobra Kai throughout this movie.

Quartet (2012)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music

Director: Dustin Hoffman

Cast: Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, Billy Connolly

Writer: Ronald Harwood

Runtime: 98 min

Quartet is a regular fixture on Netflix with it having been readded and removed multiple times over the past 7 years. Its last stint saw it added between May 2020 and May 2021 but it’s back again today.

The excellent movie feature an all-star (and mostly British cast) is a musical directed by Dustin Hoffman.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve not watched it yet:

“To save their posh retirement home, former opera stars plan a gala recital — until the biggest diva among them refuses to sing.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

54 New Movies Added This Week

Aftermath (2021)

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen (2012)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)

Beowulf (2007)

Boyka: Undisputed (2016)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Chennai Express (2013)

City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Esperando la carroza (1985)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Five Feet Apart (2019)

Freedomland (2006)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Heavy (1995)

I missed you: Director’s Cut (2021)

Ije: The Journey (2010)

Inception (2010)

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (2021)

Magnolia (1999)

Major Payne (1995)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Poms (2019)

Pray Away (2021) Netflix Original

Quam’s Money (2020)

Quartet (2012)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (2021) Netflix Original

Slay (2021)

Space Cowboys (2000)

Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie (2020)

Tango Feroz (2001)

Team America: World Police (2004)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Losers (2010)

The Lost Café (2018)

The Machinist (2004)

The Net (1995)

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000)

The Paper Tigers (2020)

The Swarm (2020) Netflix Original

The Vault (2021)

Valentine’s Day (2010)

Vivo (2021) Netflix Original

’76 (2016)

19 New TV Series Added This Week

30 Rock (Seasons 1-7)

44 Cats (Season 3)

Autumn’s Concerto (Season 1)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 3) Netflix Original

Charmed (Season 3)

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Control Z (Season 2) Netflix Original

Cooking With Paris (Season 1) Netflix Original

Darwin’s Game (Season 1)

Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)

Hit & Run (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hunter X Hunter (Seasons 5-6)

Mighty Raju (Seasons 1-2)

Navarasa (Volume 1) Netflix Original

Office Girls (Season 1)

The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (Season 1)

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Season 1) Netflix Original

Two Fathers (Season 1)

You’re My Destiny (Season 1)

