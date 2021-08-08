What’s New on Netflix This Week: August 8th, 2021

It’s time for your end-of-week recap of everything new over the past 7 days. In total, Netflix US saw 73 new movies and TV shows added this week. Below, we’ll walk you through some of the new additions for the weekend plus the entire list of what’s new between August 1st and August 8th, 2021.
This list does include the big collection of new movies added for August 1st which always traditionally sees more titles added as licensing deals with the big studios come up for renewal.
What’s New on Netflix This Weekend
Let’s begin with the new additions that have been added to Netflix over the weekend.
The Paper Tigers (2020)
Genre: Action, Comedy
Director: Quoc Bao Tran
Cast: Yuji Okumoto, Jae Suh Park, Ron Yuan
Writer: Quoc Bao Tran
Runtime: 108 min
This week, Netflix announced that the new season of Cobra Kai will be hitting the streaming service this December. To help you survive the gap between now and December, The Paper Tigers is a perfect substitute.
The martial arts comedy follows three childhood kung fu prodigies who grow up into cynical underachieving middle-aged men.
As an added bonus to Cobra Kai fans, you’ll also see Yuji Okumoto who was seen in The Karate Kid Part II and Cobra Kai throughout this movie.
Quartet (2012)
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music
Director: Dustin Hoffman
Cast: Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, Billy Connolly
Writer: Ronald Harwood
Runtime: 98 min
Quartet is a regular fixture on Netflix with it having been readded and removed multiple times over the past 7 years. Its last stint saw it added between May 2020 and May 2021 but it’s back again today.
The excellent movie feature an all-star (and mostly British cast) is a musical directed by Dustin Hoffman.
Here’s what you can expect if you’ve not watched it yet:
“To save their posh retirement home, former opera stars plan a gala recital — until the biggest diva among them refuses to sing.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
54 New Movies Added This Week
- Aftermath (2021)
- American Masters: Inventing David Geffen (2012)
- Beethoven (1992)
- Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)
- Beowulf (2007)
- Boyka: Undisputed (2016)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Chennai Express (2013)
- City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Deep Blue Sea (1999)
- Esperando la carroza (1985)
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
- Five Feet Apart (2019)
- Freedomland (2006)
- Good Luck Chuck (2007)
- Heavy (1995)
- I missed you: Director’s Cut (2021)
- Ije: The Journey (2010)
- Inception (2010)
- Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (2021)
- Magnolia (1999)
- Major Payne (1995)
- My Girl (1991)
- My Girl 2 (1994)
- Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)
- Pineapple Express (2008)
- Planet 51 (2009)
- Poms (2019)
- Pray Away (2021) Netflix Original
- Quam’s Money (2020)
- Quartet (2012)
- Seabiscuit (2003)
- Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (2021) Netflix Original
- Slay (2021)
- Space Cowboys (2000)
- Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie (2020)
- Tango Feroz (2001)
- Team America: World Police (2004)
- The Edge of Seventeen (2016)
- The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
- The Last Boy Scout (1991)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
- The Losers (2010)
- The Lost Café (2018)
- The Machinist (2004)
- The Net (1995)
- The Original Kings of Comedy (2000)
- The Paper Tigers (2020)
- The Swarm (2020) Netflix Original
- The Vault (2021)
- Valentine’s Day (2010)
- Vivo (2021) Netflix Original
- ’76 (2016)
19 New TV Series Added This Week
- 30 Rock (Seasons 1-7)
- 44 Cats (Season 3)
- Autumn’s Concerto (Season 1)
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Charmed (Season 3)
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Control Z (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Cooking With Paris (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Darwin’s Game (Season 1)
- Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)
- Hit & Run (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Hunter X Hunter (Seasons 5-6)
- Mighty Raju (Seasons 1-2)
- Navarasa (Volume 1) Netflix Original
- Office Girls (Season 1)
- The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (Season 1)
- Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Two Fathers (Season 1)
- You’re My Destiny (Season 1)
Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for August 8th
