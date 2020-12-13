What’s New on Netflix This Week: December 13th, 2020

Welcome to your final round of what’s new on Netflix where we’ll take you through some of the new additions this weekend and the full list of the 36 new titles added to Netflix US this week.
If nothing took your fancy this week, next week will see a large number of titles hit Netflix in the US. As always, you can find an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix on our what’s new hub.
The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of The Worst Year (2020)
Genre: Variety, Comedy
Cast: David Spade, London Hughes, Fortune Feimster
Runtime: 59 mins
Next year, a new weekly show will be coming to Netflix called The Netflix Party that seeks to help promote its own shows through interviews, segments, and more (a talk show by any other name). Today though, Netflix released the first iteration where David Spade, London Hughes, and Fortune Feimster take a look through the past year of Netflix releases and talk to some of the big stars.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
20 New Movies Added This Week
- A Giant Jack Christmas (A Trash Truck Christmas) (2020) Netflix Original
- André & his olive tree (2020)
- Ava (2020)
- Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
- Canvas (2020) Netflix Original
- Funny Boy (2020)
- Giving Voice (2020) Netflix Original
- Just The Way You Are (2015)
- Kalel, 15 (2019)
- Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (2020) Netflix Original
- Rose Island (2020)
- Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)
- She’s the One (2013)
- Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020) Netflix Original
- Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (2020) Netflix Original
- The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of The Worst Year (2020) Netflix Original
- The Panti Sisters (2019)
- The Prom (2020) Netflix Original
- Torbaaz (2018)
- Triple 9 (2016)
16 New TV Series Added This Week
- 100 Days My Prince (Season 1)
- Alice in Borderland (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Christmas Special) Netflix Original
- Children of Adam (Season 1)
- Detention (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Futmalls.com (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 2)
- Juman (Season 1)
- Manhunt: Deadly Games (Season 1)
- Masameer Classics (Season 4)
- Mr. Iglesias (Part 3) Netflix Original
- Once Upon a Time (Season 1)
- Room 2806: The Accusation (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- The Big Show Show (Christmas Special) Netflix Original
- The Mess You Leave Behind (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- The Surgeon’s Cut (Season 1) Netflix Original
Top 10 Series & Movies on Netflix for December 13th, 2020
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Ava
|Manhunt: Deadly Games
|2
|The Prom
|Selena: The Series
|3
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas
|Big Mouth
|4
|Triple 9
|Virgin River
|5
|The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
|The Queen’s Gambit
|6
|The Christmas Chronicles
|Cocomelon
|7
|Peppermint
|The Crown
|8
|Marauders
|Grizzy & the Lemmings
|9
|Little Nicky
|Ink Master
|10
|Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
|The Office