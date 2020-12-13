What’s New on Netflix This Week: December 13th, 2020

Welcome to your final round of what’s new on Netflix where we’ll take you through some of the new additions this weekend and the full list of the 36 new titles added to Netflix US this week.

If nothing took your fancy this week, next week will see a large number of titles hit Netflix in the US. As always, you can find an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix on our what’s new hub.

The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of The Worst Year (2020)

Genre: Variety, Comedy

Cast: David Spade, London Hughes, Fortune Feimster

Runtime: 59 mins

Next year, a new weekly show will be coming to Netflix called The Netflix Party that seeks to help promote its own shows through interviews, segments, and more (a talk show by any other name). Today though, Netflix released the first iteration where David Spade, London Hughes, and Fortune Feimster take a look through the past year of Netflix releases and talk to some of the big stars.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

20 New Movies Added This Week

A Giant Jack Christmas (A Trash Truck Christmas) (2020) Netflix Original

André & his olive tree (2020)

Ava (2020)

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Canvas (2020) Netflix Original

Funny Boy (2020)

Giving Voice (2020) Netflix Original

Just The Way You Are (2015)

Kalel, 15 (2019)

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (2020) Netflix Original

Rose Island (2020)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

She’s the One (2013)

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020) Netflix Original

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (2020) Netflix Original

The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of The Worst Year (2020) Netflix Original

The Panti Sisters (2019)

The Prom (2020) Netflix Original

Torbaaz (2018)

Triple 9 (2016)

16 New TV Series Added This Week

100 Days My Prince (Season 1)

Alice in Borderland (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Christmas Special) Netflix Original

Children of Adam (Season 1)

Detention (Season 1) Netflix Original

Futmalls.com (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 2)

Juman (Season 1)

Manhunt: Deadly Games (Season 1)

Masameer Classics (Season 4)

Mr. Iglesias (Part 3) Netflix Original

Once Upon a Time (Season 1)

Room 2806: The Accusation (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Big Show Show (Christmas Special) Netflix Original

The Mess You Leave Behind (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Surgeon’s Cut (Season 1) Netflix Original

