What’s New on Netflix This Week: December 20th, 2020

46 new titles hit Netflix US in total this week with three new additions over the weekend. Here’s a rundown of the new titles this weekend and the full list of every new movie and TV series that touched down this week.

Let’s quickly check in with what’s new and then carry over to the full list.

Atlas Shrugged: Part II (2012)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Director: John Putch

Cast: Diedrich Bader, Jason Beghe, Jordana Capra, Jennifer Cortese

Runtime: 111 min

Longterm subscribers of Netflix will remember this movie being on Netflix but it departed back in 2014 so the likelihood is this is new to you.

Reviews aren’t particularly kind but if you’re into your sci-fi and exhausted all other options give it a chance.

Here’s what you can expect:

“With the world’s economy in dire straits, corporate protagonist Dagny Taggart searches for a solution amid the rubble of a long-abandoned factory.”

Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2020)

Genre: Stand-up, Comedy

Director: Thomas Toby Parkinson

Cast: Rhys Nicholson

Runtime: 65 mins

If you’re looking for some new comedy, check out Rhys Nicholson’s new special that makes its SVOD debut on Netflix today.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Rhys Nicholson flexes his biting humor as he discusses horse tranquilizers, angry letters from viewers, and more in this stand-up special.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

23 New Movies Added This Week

A California Christmas (2020) Netflix Original

An Unremarkable Christmas (2020) Netflix Original

Atlas Shrugged: Part II (2012)

Braven (2018)

Eggnoid: Love & Time Portal (2019)

Guest House (2020)

Incarnate (2016)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Love You to the Stars and Back (2017)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) Netflix Original

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: A Legacy Brought to Screen (2020) Netflix Original

Mohamed Hussein (2019)

Mukhsin (2006)

My Failing Eyesight (2003)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2020)

Sakaling Maging Tayo (2019)

Talentime (2009)

The Grizzlies (2018)

The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of The Worst Year (2020) Netflix Original

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

The Wedding Shaman (2019)

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special (2020) Netflix Original

23 New TV Series Added This Week

Anitta: Made In Honório (Season 1) Netflix Original

Black Ink Crew New York (2 Seasons)

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Children of Adam (Season 1)

CoComelon (Collection 2)

Diamond City (Season 1)

Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 2)

Hilda (Season 2) Netflix Original

Home for Christmas (Season 2) Netflix Original

How To Ruin Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original

Marvel Anime: Wolverine (1 Season)

Marvel Anime: X-Men (Season 1)

Morphle (Season 2)

Paava Kadhaigal (Season 1)

Pup Academy (Season 2)

Run On (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Schulz Saves America (Season 1) Netflix Original

Song Exploder (Volume 2) Netflix Original

Sweet Home (Season 1) Netflix Original

Teen Mom 2 (2 Seasons)

The Challenge (2 Seasons)

The Ripper (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) Netflix Original

