What’s New on Netflix This Week: December 20th, 2020

46 new titles hit Netflix US in total this week with three new additions over the weekend. Here’s a rundown of the new titles this weekend and the full list of every new movie and TV series that touched down this week.
Let’s quickly check in with what’s new and then carry over to the full list.
Atlas Shrugged: Part II (2012)
Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi
Director: John Putch
Cast: Diedrich Bader, Jason Beghe, Jordana Capra, Jennifer Cortese
Runtime: 111 min
Longterm subscribers of Netflix will remember this movie being on Netflix but it departed back in 2014 so the likelihood is this is new to you.
Reviews aren’t particularly kind but if you’re into your sci-fi and exhausted all other options give it a chance.
Here’s what you can expect:
“With the world’s economy in dire straits, corporate protagonist Dagny Taggart searches for a solution amid the rubble of a long-abandoned factory.”
Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2020)
Genre: Stand-up, Comedy
Director: Thomas Toby Parkinson
Cast: Rhys Nicholson
Runtime: 65 mins
If you’re looking for some new comedy, check out Rhys Nicholson’s new special that makes its SVOD debut on Netflix today.
Here’s what you can expect:
“Rhys Nicholson flexes his biting humor as he discusses horse tranquilizers, angry letters from viewers, and more in this stand-up special.”
Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week
23 New Movies Added This Week
- A California Christmas (2020) Netflix Original
- An Unremarkable Christmas (2020) Netflix Original
- Atlas Shrugged: Part II (2012)
- Braven (2018)
- Eggnoid: Love & Time Portal (2019)
- Guest House (2020)
- Incarnate (2016)
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
- Love You to the Stars and Back (2017)
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) Netflix Original
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: A Legacy Brought to Screen (2020) Netflix Original
- Mohamed Hussein (2019)
- Mukhsin (2006)
- My Failing Eyesight (2003)
- Nocturnal Animals (2016)
- Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2020)
- Sakaling Maging Tayo (2019)
- Talentime (2009)
- The Grizzlies (2018)
- The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of The Worst Year (2020) Netflix Original
- The Professor and the Madman (2019)
- The Wedding Shaman (2019)
- Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special (2020) Netflix Original
23 New TV Series Added This Week
- Anitta: Made In Honório (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Black Ink Crew New York (2 Seasons)
- BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Children of Adam (Season 1)
- CoComelon (Collection 2)
- Diamond City (Season 1)
- Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 2)
- Hilda (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Home for Christmas (Season 2) Netflix Original
- How To Ruin Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Marvel Anime: Wolverine (1 Season)
- Marvel Anime: X-Men (Season 1)
- Morphle (Season 2)
- Paava Kadhaigal (Season 1)
- Pup Academy (Season 2)
- Run On (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Schulz Saves America (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Song Exploder (Volume 2) Netflix Original
- Sweet Home (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Teen Mom 2 (2 Seasons)
- The Challenge (2 Seasons)
- The Ripper (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for December 20th, 2020
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
|The Ripper
|2
|A California Christmas
|Tiny Pretty Things
|3
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas
|Manhunt: Deadly Games
|4
|Braven
|Cocomelon
|5
|The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
|The Queen’s Gambit
|6
|Ava
|Virgin River
|7
|The Christmas Chronicles
|Big Mouth
|8
|Guest House
|Sweet Home
|9
|The Prom
|The Crown
|10
|Peppermint
|Selena: The Series