What’s New on Netflix This Week: February 14th, 2021

Welcome to your weekend roundup of what’s new on Netflix and a look back at the entire list of new titles that hit Netflix US over the past 7 days. We’ll also take a look at what’s been most prominent in the Netflix top 10s over the past week too.

Now let’s first cover some of the new releases this weekend:

Monsoon (2019)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Hong Khaou

Cast: Henry Golding, William Do, David Tran, Lam Anh Dao

Writer: Hong Khaou

Runtime: 85 min

Arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day is this British romance LGBTQ drama from Hong Khaou.

It’s about a British Vietnamese man heading home to Saigon after an extended period of time after his family fled due to the Vietnam war. He’s there to spread his parent’s ashes but ultimately ends up discovering himself.

The Netflix Afterparty (To All The Boys special)

Genre: Talk-Show

Cast: Fortune Feimster, Kevin Hart, London Hughes, David Spade

Get the hot deets on all the goings-on behind the scenes on The Netflix Afterparty with the cast joining the weekly-ish talk show on Netflix.

Although I’ve not been a fan of the show’s format, it does provide some pretty exclusive access to the cast of Netflix’s biggest titles and its cast. As of the time of publishing the show has a 3.9 on IMDb.

I posted some ideas for what Netflix should do with this format on Twitter, I thought I’d include them here too:

We’d have a young group of hosts (YouTubers or something along those lines) hosting shows on Netflix and YouTube for the younger casts for shows and movies like TATB here.

Then for older and more mature titles, we’d get a David Letterman, Howard Stern or equivalent (good luck with an equivalent!) to host detailed chats. Letterman already has a show similar to this on Netflix but just swap it out. Anyway, I digress – back to the new releases.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo answer fan questions on the newest episode of The Netflix Afterparty pic.twitter.com/KdzBiNvimU — Netflix (@netflix) February 13, 2021

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

16 New Movies Added This Week

Growing up and other problems (2018)

Hate by Dani Rovira (2021) Netflix Original

Layla Majnun (2021)

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Monsoon (2019)

Monster Run (2020)

Mundina Nildana (2019)

Namaste Wahala (2020)

Red Dot (2021) Netflix Original

Squared Love (2021)

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (2021) Netflix Original

The World We Make (2019)

This Is the Life (2008)

To All The Boys: Always And Forever (2021) Netflix Original

War Dogs (2016)

Xico’s Journey (2020) Netflix Original

11 New TV Series Added This Week

Buried by the Bernards (Season 1) Netflix Original

Capitani (Season 1) Netflix Original

Chappelle’s Show (Seasons 1-3)

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Season 1) Netflix Original

El Chema (Season 1)

Five Came Back: The Reference Films (Season 1) Netflix Original

iCarly (Seasons 1-2)

Nadiya Bakes (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Big Day (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Netflix Afterparty (To All The Boys Special) Netflix Original

The Sinner (Season 3)

Top 10 Movies on Netflix This Week

War Dogs All About the Benjamins Malcolm & Marie Are We There Yet? Finding ‘Ohana Space Sweepers Money Talks We Can Be Heroes Red Dot Squared Love

