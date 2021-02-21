What’s New on Netflix This Week: February 21st, 2021

It’s time for a full weekly recap of everything new to Netflix in the United States over the past 7 days. This week saw 34 new releases hit the United States. We’ll also take a look at what’s been trending over the past 7 days too.

Before we get into the full recap, let’s quickly take a look at some of the new releases this weekend and some removals of note.

Today (February 21st) saw the removal of Marlan Wayan’s A Haunted House. Yesterday saw the painful removal of every season of Bates Motel, The Breadwinner, and Good Kisser.

The Conjuring 1 & 2

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: James Wan

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor, Ron Livingston

Runtime: 112 min & 134 minutes respectively

Licensed from Warner Brothers this weekend are the two excellent horror movies, The Conjuring 2013 and its 2016 sequel.

Not seen the first movie before? Here’s what you can expect:

“When a family starts experiencing supernatural terrors after moving into a Rhode Island farmhouse, they seek the help of a pair of noted demonologists.”

Operation Finale (2018)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History, Thriller, War

Director: Chris Weitz

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Mélanie Laurent, Lior Raz

Writer: Matthew Orton

Runtime: 122 min

As we reported exclusively earlier in the month, the post-WW2 drama that originally hit Netflix internationally as an Original, joins Netflix US this weekend.

“In 1960, Israeli spies undertake a daring mission to capture notorious Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann and bring him to justice. Based on real events.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

19 New Movies Added This Week

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie (2021) Netflix Original

Awara Paagal Deewana (2002)

Becoming Duru (2020)

Classmates Minus (2020) Netflix Original

Eeb Allay Ooo! (2019)

Fate: The Winx Saga – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original

I Care a Lot (2020) Netflix Original

Love (2020)

Monsoon (2019)

My Teacher, My Obsession (2018)

Namaste Wahala (2020)

No Escape Room (2018)

Operation Finale (2018)

Perú: Tesoro escondido (2017)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

The Most Unknown (2018)

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone (2016)

Wave of Cinema: Surat dari Timur (2020)

15 New TV Series Added This Week

Amend: The Fight for America (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Behind Her Eyes (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Booba (Season 4)

Good Girls (Season 3)

Hello, Me! (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

MeatEater (Season 4) Netflix Original

Pitta Kathalu (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sisyphus: The Myth (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

The Big Day (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Crew (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Netflix Afterparty (To All The Boys Special) Netflix Original

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Season 1) Netflix Original

Tribes of Europa (Season 1) Netflix Original

Vincenzo (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Wheel of Fortune (4 Seasons)

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week

To All the Boys: Always and Forever War Dogs We Can Be Heroes Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Interactive Movie Red Dot Finding ‘Ohana The Secret Life of Pets 2 Squared Love I Care a Lot No Escape Room

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US This Week

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel iCarly Firefly Lane Good Girls Behind Her Eyes The Sinner The Crew Cocomelon Bridgerton Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio

