What’s New on Netflix This Week: February 21st, 2021

It’s time for a full weekly recap of everything new to Netflix in the United States over the past 7 days. This week saw 34 new releases hit the United States. We’ll also take a look at what’s been trending over the past 7 days too.
Before we get into the full recap, let’s quickly take a look at some of the new releases this weekend and some removals of note.
Today (February 21st) saw the removal of Marlan Wayan’s A Haunted House. Yesterday saw the painful removal of every season of Bates Motel, The Breadwinner, and Good Kisser.
The Conjuring 1 & 2
Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller
Director: James Wan
Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor, Ron Livingston
Runtime: 112 min & 134 minutes respectively
Licensed from Warner Brothers this weekend are the two excellent horror movies, The Conjuring 2013 and its 2016 sequel.
Not seen the first movie before? Here’s what you can expect:
“When a family starts experiencing supernatural terrors after moving into a Rhode Island farmhouse, they seek the help of a pair of noted demonologists.”
Operation Finale (2018)
Genre: Biography, Drama, History, Thriller, War
Director: Chris Weitz
Cast: Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Mélanie Laurent, Lior Raz
Writer: Matthew Orton
Runtime: 122 min
As we reported exclusively earlier in the month, the post-WW2 drama that originally hit Netflix internationally as an Original, joins Netflix US this weekend.
“In 1960, Israeli spies undertake a daring mission to capture notorious Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann and bring him to justice. Based on real events.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
19 New Movies Added This Week
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie (2021) Netflix Original
- Awara Paagal Deewana (2002)
- Becoming Duru (2020)
- Classmates Minus (2020) Netflix Original
- Eeb Allay Ooo! (2019)
- Fate: The Winx Saga – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original
- I Care a Lot (2020) Netflix Original
- Love (2020)
- Monsoon (2019)
- My Teacher, My Obsession (2018)
- Namaste Wahala (2020)
- No Escape Room (2018)
- Operation Finale (2018)
- Perú: Tesoro escondido (2017)
- The Conjuring (2013)
- The Conjuring 2 (2016)
- The Most Unknown (2018)
- The Resurrection of Gavin Stone (2016)
- Wave of Cinema: Surat dari Timur (2020)
15 New TV Series Added This Week
- Amend: The Fight for America (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Behind Her Eyes (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Booba (Season 4)
- Good Girls (Season 3)
- Hello, Me! (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- MeatEater (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Pitta Kathalu (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Sisyphus: The Myth (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- The Big Day (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Crew (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Netflix Afterparty (To All The Boys Special) Netflix Original
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Tribes of Europa (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Vincenzo (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Wheel of Fortune (4 Seasons)
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week
- To All the Boys: Always and Forever
- War Dogs
- We Can Be Heroes
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Interactive Movie
- Red Dot
- Finding ‘Ohana
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- Squared Love
- I Care a Lot
- No Escape Room
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US This Week
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
- iCarly
- Firefly Lane
- Good Girls
- Behind Her Eyes
- The Sinner
- The Crew
- Cocomelon
- Bridgerton
- Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio
What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.