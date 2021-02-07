What’s New on Netflix This Week: February 7th, 2021

It’s time for an end of week roundup looking back at the full list of new releases for the past 7 days and taking a look at the new arrivals this weekend too. We’ll also see what’s been trending in the top 10 movies and TV series list.

In total, 49 new releases hit Netflix this week largely focused towards the beginning of the week given it was the first of the month.

Before we get into everything new on Netflix this week, let’s first take a gander at the two new releases on Netflix this weekend.

The Sinner (Season 3)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Bill Pullman

Writer: Derek Simonds

Runtime: 45 min

The USA Network anthology series continues to be a fan-favorite and a favorite of ours here at What’s on Netflix. The third season of the murder mystery series sees Harry Ambrose return to investigate a car crash which doesn’t quite seem exactly as it first seems.

Monster Run (2020)

Genre: Drama

Director: Henri Wong

Cast: Bohan Fu, Ye Gao, Jessie Li, Tumen

Runtime: 104 min

For fans of big-budget Asian movies, you’ll want to check out this Hong Kong production Monster Run.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Jimo, an outcast who can see monsters, teams up with a monster hunter to fight evil forces and soon discovers her greater calling.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

32 New Movies Added This Week

Alexander (2004)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

All My Friends Are Dead (2020) Netflix Original

American Assassin (2017)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Black Beach (2020) Netflix Original

Blanche Gardin: I talk to myself (2017)

Doob: No Bed of Roses (2017)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Fatima (2020)

Hell Fest (2018)

Inception (2010)

Little Big Women (2020) Netflix Original

Malcolm & Marie (2021) Netflix Original

Monster Run (2020)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles (2021)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

Space Sweepers (2021) Netflix Original

Strip Down, Rise Up (2021) Netflix Original

The Bank Job (2008)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Last Paradiso (2021) Netflix Original

The Patriot (2000)

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity (2020) Netflix Original

Zathura (2005)

17 New TV Series Added This Week

Firefly Lane (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hache (Season 2) Netflix Original

Heartland (Season 12-13)

Invisible City (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kid Cosmic (Season 1) Netflix Original

Love Daily (Season 1)

Mighty Express (Season 2) Netflix Original

My Dead Ex (Season 1)

Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal (Season 1)

Power Rangers Ninja Steel (2 Seasons)

The House Arrest of Us (Season 1)

The Sinner (Season 3)

The Unsettling (Season 1)

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Season 2) Netflix Original

Total Drama (Seasons 6-7)

Zac and Mia (2 Seasons)

Zig & Sharko (Season 2)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix This Week

Top 10 Movies This Week

Finding ‘Ohana The Dig Below Zero The Next Three Days All About the Benjamins We Can Be Heroes The Vanished Money Talks Homefront Malcolm & Marie

Top 10 TV Series This Week

Bridgerton Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio Go Dog Go Fate: The Winx Saga Cocomelon Henry Danger Firefly Lane Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba L.A.’s Finest Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer

As a reminder, you can find the full list of new releases on Netflix in an expanded format from our what’s new on Netflix hub.