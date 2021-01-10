What’s New on Netflix This Week: January 10th, 2021

Welcome to your complete roundup of every new addition to Netflix in the US from January 3rd through to today, January 10th. In total, 31 new releases hit Netflix US over the past 7 days.
If you’re looking for the best of what’s new on Netflix this week, we’ve already published our guide to the best new TV series with our new movies post coming later today.
Before we dig into the complete list of what’s new on Netflix this week, let’s quickly cover the brand new movie added this weekend.
Spring Breakers (2012)
Genre: Crime, Drama
Director: Harmony Korine
Cast: James Franco, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson
Runtime: 94 min
Awards: 11 wins & 35 nominations.
The big new release of the weekend is Spring Breakers which long-term members of Netflix will remember having streamed before. It joins a huge collection of A24 movies on Netflix, the majority of which are worth your time.
Spring Breakers sees James Franco play the role of a pimp/drug dealer who gets involved with a bunch of young girls who are partying but things quickly gets out of control.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
19 New Movies Added This Week
- 100% Halal (2020)
- Asphalt Burning (2020) Netflix Original
- Chale Chalo: The Lunacy of Film Making (2003)
- Charming (2018) Netflix Original
- Creating The Queen’s Gambit (2021) Netflix Original
- Delhi Belly (2011)
- Dhobi Ghat (Mumbai Diaries) (2010)
- Hello Brother (1999)
- Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008)
- Lagaan (2001)
- Leap! (2016)
- Peepli Live (2010)
- Pieces of a Woman (2020) Netflix Original
- Playing for Keeps (2012)
- Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina (2020) Netflix Original
- Spring Breakers (2012)
- Stuck Apart (2020) Netflix Original
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2021) Netflix Original
12 New TV Series Added This Week
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) Netflix Original
- History of Swear Words (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5) Netflix Original
- Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)
- L.A.’s Finest (Season 1)
- Lupin (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Pretend It’s a City (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Surviving Death (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Idhun Chronicles (Part 2) Netflix Original
- The Netflix Afterparty (Episode 1 – Cobra Kai & Bill Burr) Netflix Original
Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for January 10th
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|We Can Be Heroes
|Bridgerton
|2
|Pieces of a Woman
|Cobra Kai
|3
|Unknown
|Lupin
|4
|17 Again
|History of Swear Words
|5
|Good Burger
|Surviving Death
|6
|Catch Me If You Can
|Gabby’s Dollhouse
|7
|Killers
|Cocomelon
|8
|S.W.A.T.
|Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
|9
|Rango
|Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio
|10
|30 Minutes or Less
|L.A.’s Finest
What’s Been Trending on Netflix This Week
Top Movies on Netflix This Week
- We Can Be Heroes (72 points)
- Unknown (70 points)
- 17 Again (66 points)
- 30 Minutes or Less (47 points)
- Pieces of a Woman (29 points)
- Rango (27 points)
- S.W.A.T. (27 points)
- Death to 2020 (23 points)
- Good Burger (19 points)
- Four Christmases (17 points)
Top TV Series on Netflix This Week
- Cobra Kai (77 points)
- Bridgerton (75 points)
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (50 points)
- Cocomelon (43 points)
- History of Swear Words (39 points)
- The Queen’s Gambit (32 points)
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (24 points)
- Surviving Death (24 points)
- Dare Me (21 points)
- Lupin (13 points)