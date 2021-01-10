What’s New on Netflix This Week: January 10th, 2021

Welcome to your complete roundup of every new addition to Netflix in the US from January 3rd through to today, January 10th. In total, 31 new releases hit Netflix US over the past 7 days.

If you’re looking for the best of what’s new on Netflix this week, we’ve already published our guide to the best new TV series with our new movies post coming later today.

Before we dig into the complete list of what’s new on Netflix this week, let’s quickly cover the brand new movie added this weekend.

Spring Breakers (2012)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: Harmony Korine

Cast: James Franco, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson

Runtime: 94 min

Awards: 11 wins & 35 nominations.

The big new release of the weekend is Spring Breakers which long-term members of Netflix will remember having streamed before. It joins a huge collection of A24 movies on Netflix, the majority of which are worth your time.

Spring Breakers sees James Franco play the role of a pimp/drug dealer who gets involved with a bunch of young girls who are partying but things quickly gets out of control.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

19 New Movies Added This Week

100% Halal (2020)

Asphalt Burning (2020) Netflix Original

Chale Chalo: The Lunacy of Film Making (2003)

Charming (2018) Netflix Original

Creating The Queen’s Gambit (2021) Netflix Original

Delhi Belly (2011)

Dhobi Ghat (Mumbai Diaries) (2010)

Hello Brother (1999)

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Lagaan (2001)

Leap! (2016)

Peepli Live (2010)

Pieces of a Woman (2020) Netflix Original

Playing for Keeps (2012)

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina (2020) Netflix Original

Spring Breakers (2012)

Stuck Apart (2020) Netflix Original

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2021) Netflix Original

12 New TV Series Added This Week

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) Netflix Original

History of Swear Words (Season 1) Netflix Original

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5) Netflix Original

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

L.A.’s Finest (Season 1)

Lupin (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (Season 1) Netflix Original

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3) Netflix Original

Pretend It’s a City (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Surviving Death (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Idhun Chronicles (Part 2) Netflix Original

The Netflix Afterparty (Episode 1 – Cobra Kai & Bill Burr) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for January 10th

# Movies TV Series 1 We Can Be Heroes Bridgerton 2 Pieces of a Woman Cobra Kai 3 Unknown Lupin 4 17 Again History of Swear Words 5 Good Burger Surviving Death 6 Catch Me If You Can Gabby’s Dollhouse 7 Killers Cocomelon 8 S.W.A.T. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 9 Rango Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio 10 30 Minutes or Less L.A.’s Finest

What’s Been Trending on Netflix This Week

Top Movies on Netflix This Week

We Can Be Heroes (72 points) Unknown (70 points) 17 Again (66 points) 30 Minutes or Less (47 points) Pieces of a Woman (29 points) Rango (27 points) S.W.A.T. (27 points) Death to 2020 (23 points) Good Burger (19 points) Four Christmases (17 points)

Top TV Series on Netflix This Week