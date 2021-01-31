What’s New on Netflix This Week: January 31st, 2021

Welcome to your daily recap for what’s new on Netflix for January 31st plus we’ll also take a look at what’s been removed this weekend and a full recap of all 19 new titles that hit Netflix US this week.
Although this week was certainly quite quiet on new releases, next week is set to be bigger thanks to the first of the month movie releases and a solid week of new Netflix Originals too.
11 titles were removed from Netflix over the weekend including:
- All Good Ones Get Away
- American Assassin
- American Hangman
- Crime Time
- The Gentleman Driver
- Ghost Pain
- Ghost Tears
- Ghost Whispers
- Swiss Army Man
- The Hundred-Foot Journey
- I Dream Of Dance
Now let’s take a look at the two new titles added for January 31st.
Hell Fest (2018)
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Director: Gregory Plotkin
Cast: Cynthea Mercado, Stephen Conroy, Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards
Runtime: 89 min
Lionsgate Pictures presents this horror thriller that released in cinemas three years ago to mixed reviews which is fairly normal given the genre it falls in.
The slasher movie follows a serial killer who lets rip in a horror-themed amusement park.
Fatima (2020)
Genre: Drama, War
Director: Marco Pontecorvo
Cast: Joaquim de Almeida, Goran Visnjic, Stephanie Gil, Alejandra Howard
Runtime: 113 min
Next up is a war drama that’s based on true historical events. It follows three young shepherds who have visions of the Virgin Mary which sets off a chain of events.
Full List of New Releases This Week
12 New Movies Added This Week
- Accomplice (2020)
- Below Zero (2021) Netflix Original
- Black Rose (2018)
- Fatima (2020)
- Finding ‘Ohana (2021) Netflix Original
- Hell Fest (2018)
- Hire a Woman (2019)
- June & Kopi (2021) Netflix Original
- Kilometers and Kilometers (2020)
- Penguin Bloom (2020) Netflix Original
- She Is (2019)
- The Dig (2021) Netflix Original
7 New TV Series Added This Week
- 50M2 (Season 1) Netflix Original
- BONDING (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Go Dog Go (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Outlander (Season 4)
- The Netflix Afterparty (Season 1 – Bridgerton Special) Netflix Original
- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Season 1) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix This Week
Top 10 Movies This Week
- Homefront
- The Next Three Days
- The Vanished
- Cut Throat City
- Penguins of Madagascar
- We Can Be Heroes
- The White Tiger
- Outside the Wire
- Below Zero
- Finding ‘Ohana
Top 10 TV Series This Week
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- Bridgerton
- Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer
- Henry Danger
- Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio
- Go Dog Go
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Cocomelon
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
- L.A.’s Finest
What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.