What’s New on Netflix This Week: January 31st, 2021

Welcome to your daily recap for what’s new on Netflix for January 31st plus we’ll also take a look at what’s been removed this weekend and a full recap of all 19 new titles that hit Netflix US this week.

Although this week was certainly quite quiet on new releases, next week is set to be bigger thanks to the first of the month movie releases and a solid week of new Netflix Originals too.

11 titles were removed from Netflix over the weekend including:

All Good Ones Get Away

American Assassin

American Hangman

Crime Time

The Gentleman Driver

Ghost Pain

Ghost Tears

Ghost Whispers

Swiss Army Man

The Hundred-Foot Journey

I Dream Of Dance

Now let’s take a look at the two new titles added for January 31st.

Hell Fest (2018)

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: Gregory Plotkin

Cast: Cynthea Mercado, Stephen Conroy, Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards

Runtime: 89 min

Lionsgate Pictures presents this horror thriller that released in cinemas three years ago to mixed reviews which is fairly normal given the genre it falls in.

The slasher movie follows a serial killer who lets rip in a horror-themed amusement park.

Fatima (2020)

Genre: Drama, War

Director: Marco Pontecorvo

Cast: Joaquim de Almeida, Goran Visnjic, Stephanie Gil, Alejandra Howard

Runtime: 113 min

Next up is a war drama that’s based on true historical events. It follows three young shepherds who have visions of the Virgin Mary which sets off a chain of events.

Full List of New Releases This Week

12 New Movies Added This Week

Accomplice (2020)

Below Zero (2021) Netflix Original

Black Rose (2018)

Fatima (2020)

Finding ‘Ohana (2021) Netflix Original

Hell Fest (2018)

Hire a Woman (2019)

June & Kopi (2021) Netflix Original

Kilometers and Kilometers (2020)

Penguin Bloom (2020) Netflix Original

She Is (2019)

The Dig (2021) Netflix Original

7 New TV Series Added This Week

50M2 (Season 1) Netflix Original

BONDING (Season 2) Netflix Original

Go Dog Go (Season 1) Netflix Original

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Outlander (Season 4)

The Netflix Afterparty (Season 1 – Bridgerton Special) Netflix Original

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix This Week

Top 10 Movies This Week

Homefront The Next Three Days The Vanished Cut Throat City Penguins of Madagascar We Can Be Heroes The White Tiger Outside the Wire Below Zero Finding ‘Ohana

Top 10 TV Series This Week

Fate: The Winx Saga Bridgerton Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer Henry Danger Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio Go Dog Go Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Cocomelon Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous L.A.’s Finest

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.