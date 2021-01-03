What’s New on Netflix This Week: January 3rd, 2021

It’s time for the end of the week recap of everything new that was added to Netflix over the past 7 days. We’ll have the full list of everything new plus a few highlights that have hit Netflix over the weekend. We’ll also take a look at what’s currently trending on the Netflix top 10s.

Playing for Keeps (2012)

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Sport

Director: Gabriele Muccino

Cast: Gerard Butler, Jessica Biel, Noah Lomax, Dennis Quaid

Runtime: 105 min

This movie is a surprise given it didn’t feature it any coming soon list.

The FilmDistrict rom-com was a huge box office bomb of the 2010s and was last seen on Netflix back in 2015.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the movie before:

“A washed-up, former soccer star attempts to rebuild his relationship with his son and ex-wife by coaching his son’s soccer team.”

The Netflix Afterparty (Episode 1 – Cobra Kai & Bill Burr)

Genre: Talk-Show

Cast: Fortune Feimster, Kevin Hart, London Hughes, David Spade

Runtime: 34 mins

The first episode of the new weekly talk show from Netflix dropped this weekend with the Cobra Kai cast joining the three hosts to discuss the third season of Cobra Kai which hit Netflix on January 1st.

Full List of 81 New Releases on Netflix US This Week

61 New Movies Added This Week

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Alaska Is a Drag (2016)

Apaharan (2005)

Asphalt Burning (2020) Netflix Original

Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)

Best of Stand-Up 2020 (2020) Netflix Original

Blue Streak (1999)

BluffMaster! (2005)

Bobby Jasoos (2014)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Case 39 (2009)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Cops and Robbers (2020) Netflix Original

Death to 2020 (2020) Netflix Original

DNA (2020) Netflix Original

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Full Out 2: You Got This! (2020)

Gangaajal (2003)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Burger (1997)

Good Hair (2009)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Killers (2010)

London Heist (2017)

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Passenger 57 (1992)

Playing for Keeps (2012)

Rango (2011)

Redemption (2013)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Tarung Sarung (2020)

The American President (1995)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone (2020) Netflix Original

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021) Netflix Original

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Rope Curse 2 (2020) Netflix Original

Too Handsome to Handle (2019)

Unknown (2011)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? (2021) Netflix Original

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

21 New TV Series Added This Week

A Love So Beautiful (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Best Leftovers Ever! (Season 1) Netflix Original

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 4) Netflix Original

Cobra Kai (Season 3) Netflix Original

Dare Me (Season 1)

Dream Home Makeover (Season 2) Netflix Original

Equinox (Season 1) Netflix Original

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 3) Netflix Original

Gameboys Level-Up Edition (Season 1)

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1) Netflix Original

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1)

Monarca (Season 2) Netflix Original

Running Man (Season 1)

Sakho & Mangane (Season 1)

SanPa: Sins of the Savior (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Still Game (Season 9)

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! (Season 1)

The Haunted Hathaways (2 Seasons)

The Netflix Afterparty (Episode 1 – Cobra Kai & Bill Burr) Netflix Original

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 3) Netflix Original

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise (Chapter 1) Netflix Original

