What’s New on Netflix This Week: January 3rd, 2021

It’s time for the end of the week recap of everything new that was added to Netflix over the past 7 days. We’ll have the full list of everything new plus a few highlights that have hit Netflix over the weekend. We’ll also take a look at what’s currently trending on the Netflix top 10s.
Before we get into the 80+ new additions for the week, let’s first run over what’s new on Netflix this weekend.
Playing for Keeps (2012)
Genre: Comedy, Romance, Sport
Director: Gabriele Muccino
Cast: Gerard Butler, Jessica Biel, Noah Lomax, Dennis Quaid
Runtime: 105 min
This movie is a surprise given it didn’t feature it any coming soon list.
The FilmDistrict rom-com was a huge box office bomb of the 2010s and was last seen on Netflix back in 2015.
Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the movie before:
“A washed-up, former soccer star attempts to rebuild his relationship with his son and ex-wife by coaching his son’s soccer team.”
The Netflix Afterparty (Episode 1 – Cobra Kai & Bill Burr)
Genre: Talk-Show
Cast: Fortune Feimster, Kevin Hart, London Hughes, David Spade
Runtime: 34 mins
The first episode of the new weekly talk show from Netflix dropped this weekend with the Cobra Kai cast joining the three hosts to discuss the third season of Cobra Kai which hit Netflix on January 1st.
Full List of 81 New Releases on Netflix US This Week
61 New Movies Added This Week
- 17 Again (2009)
- 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
- Alaska Is a Drag (2016)
- Apaharan (2005)
- Asphalt Burning (2020) Netflix Original
- Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)
- Best of Stand-Up 2020 (2020) Netflix Original
- Blue Streak (1999)
- BluffMaster! (2005)
- Bobby Jasoos (2014)
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
- Case 39 (2009)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Cool Hand Luke (1967)
- Cops and Robbers (2020) Netflix Original
- Death to 2020 (2020) Netflix Original
- DNA (2020) Netflix Original
- Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
- Enter the Dragon (1973)
- Four Christmases (2008)
- Fred Claus (2007)
- Full Out 2: You Got This! (2020)
- Gangaajal (2003)
- Gimme Shelter (2013)
- Good Burger (1997)
- Good Hair (2009)
- GoodFellas (1990)
- Gothika (2003)
- Into the Wild (2007)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Killers (2010)
- London Heist (2017)
- Mean Girls 2 (2011)
- Mud (2012)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- Passenger 57 (1992)
- Playing for Keeps (2012)
- Rango (2011)
- Redemption (2013)
- S.W.A.T. (2003)
- Sex and the City (2008)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Striptease (1996)
- Superbad (2007)
- Surf’s Up (2007)
- Tarung Sarung (2020)
- The American President (1995)
- The Creative Brain (2019)
- The Departed (2006)
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone (2020) Netflix Original
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021) Netflix Original
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
- The Polar Express (2004)
- The Rope Curse 2 (2020) Netflix Original
- Too Handsome to Handle (2019)
- Unknown (2011)
- What Happened to Mr. Cha? (2021) Netflix Original
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
21 New TV Series Added This Week
- A Love So Beautiful (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Best Leftovers Ever! (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 4) Netflix Original
- Cobra Kai (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Dare Me (Season 1)
- Dream Home Makeover (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Equinox (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Gameboys Level-Up Edition (Season 1)
- Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1)
- Monarca (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Running Man (Season 1)
- Sakho & Mangane (Season 1)
- SanPa: Sins of the Savior (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Still Game (Season 9)
- The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! (Season 1)
- The Haunted Hathaways (2 Seasons)
- The Netflix Afterparty (Episode 1 – Cobra Kai & Bill Burr) Netflix Original
- Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise (Chapter 1) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for January 3rd
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Unknown
|Cobra Kai
|2
|We Can Be Heroes
|Bridgerton
|3
|17 Again
|Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
|4
|Death to 2020
|The Queen’s Gambit
|5
|30 Minutes or Less
|Cocomelon
|6
|Four Christmases
|Dare Me
|7
|The Midnight Sky
|Virgin River
|8
|Rango
|Best Leftovers Ever!
|9
|The Croods
|Monarca
|10
|The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
|Tiny Pretty Things