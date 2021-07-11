What’s New on Netflix This Week: July 11th, 2021

Happy Sunday and welcome to your end-of-week recap with the complete list of everything new on Netflix in the United States this week. In total, 38 new releases hit Netflix US over the past 7 days so let’s take a look at the full list and what’s currently trending in the top 10s.

Only a few new titles were added over the weekend including two Czech comedies.

Best New Titles Added to Netflix This Weekend

American Ultra (2015)

Genre: Action, Comedy

Director: Nima Nourizadeh

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Topher Grace, Connie Britton

Writer: Max Landis

Runtime: 96 min

Added to Netflix on Saturday is the Lionsgate feature film American Ultra headlined by Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart.

Jesse plays the role of a normal guy (who is also a bit of a stoner) who is essentially a sleeper agent that gets activated with a new case.

The movie wasn’t a huge hit when it released 6 years ago with it only just breaking even at the box office.

Full List of New Releases Added to Netflix US This Week

23 New Movies Added This Week

American Ultra (2015)

Awon Boyz (2019)

Back to Q82 (2017)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Clash (2021)

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) Netflix Original

Finding Hubby (2020)

Home Again (2017)

How I Became a Superhero (2020) Netflix Original

Last Summer (2020) Netflix Original

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021) Netflix Original

Lethal Love (2021)

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) Netflix Original

Mama Drama (2020)

Midnight Sun (2018)

Ratchet and Clank (2016)

Rock the Kasbah (2015)

Tango With Me (2010)

The Stand-Up (2019)

The Tour (2016)

Therapy (2020)

This Little Love Of Mine (2021)

Three Thieves (2019)

15 New TV Series Added This Week

Atypical (Season 4) Netflix Original

Biohackers (Season 2) Netflix Original

Cat People (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dogs (Season 2) Netflix Original

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (Season 1) Netflix Original

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 17)

How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1) Netflix Original

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2) Netflix Original

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness () Netflix Original

The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Mire (Season 2) Netflix Original

The War Next-door (Season 1) Netflix Original

Virgin River (Season 3) Netflix Original

We the People (Season 1) Netflix Original

You Are My Spring (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

