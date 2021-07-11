What’s New on Netflix This Week: July 11th, 2021

Happy Sunday and welcome to your end-of-week recap with the complete list of everything new on Netflix in the United States this week. In total, 38 new releases hit Netflix US over the past 7 days so let’s take a look at the full list and what’s currently trending in the top 10s.
If you want to look at what’s ahead as opposed to what’s available now, check out our preview of the week ahead for everything coming between July 12th and 18th, 2021.
Only a few new titles were added over the weekend including two Czech comedies.
Best New Titles Added to Netflix This Weekend
American Ultra (2015)
Genre: Action, Comedy
Director: Nima Nourizadeh
Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Topher Grace, Connie Britton
Writer: Max Landis
Runtime: 96 min
Added to Netflix on Saturday is the Lionsgate feature film American Ultra headlined by Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart.
Jesse plays the role of a normal guy (who is also a bit of a stoner) who is essentially a sleeper agent that gets activated with a new case.
The movie wasn’t a huge hit when it released 6 years ago with it only just breaking even at the box office.
Full List of New Releases Added to Netflix US This Week
23 New Movies Added This Week
- American Ultra (2015)
- Awon Boyz (2019)
- Back to Q82 (2017)
- Brick Mansions (2014)
- Clash (2021)
- Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) Netflix Original
- Finding Hubby (2020)
- Home Again (2017)
- How I Became a Superhero (2020) Netflix Original
- Last Summer (2020) Netflix Original
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021) Netflix Original
- Lethal Love (2021)
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) Netflix Original
- Mama Drama (2020)
- Midnight Sun (2018)
- Ratchet and Clank (2016)
- Rock the Kasbah (2015)
- Tango With Me (2010)
- The Stand-Up (2019)
- The Tour (2016)
- Therapy (2020)
- This Little Love Of Mine (2021)
- Three Thieves (2019)
15 New TV Series Added This Week
- Atypical (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Biohackers (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Cat People (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Dogs (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Grey’s Anatomy (Season 17)
- How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1) Netflix Original
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness () Netflix Original
- The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Mire (Season 2) Netflix Original
- The War Next-door (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Virgin River (Season 3) Netflix Original
- We the People (Season 1) Netflix Original
- You Are My Spring (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for July 11th, 2021
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Fear Street Part Two: 1978
|Virgin River
|2
|Fear Street Part One: 1994
|Manifest
|3
|Mother’s Day
|Sex/Life
|4
|Major Grom: Plague Doctor
|Atypical
|5
|Kung Fu Panda
|Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
|6
|Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
|CoComelon
|7
|Kung Fu Panda 2
|Too Hot to Handle
|8
|How I Became a Superhero
|The Bureau of Magical Things
|9
|The Ice Road
|Big Timber
|10
|Fatherhood
|Grey’s Anatomy