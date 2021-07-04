What’s New on Netflix This Week: July 4th, 2021

Welcome back to your end-of-week roundup where it’s been quite a week in terms of new Netflix releases. There have been some quality new releases with 89 new movies and shows on Netflix to enjoy. Here’s a complete roundup of the week’s new releases plus an in-depth look at the two new titles that have dropped over the July 4th weekend.

Now let’s get into the two new releases this weekend.

We the People (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Short, Comedy

Cast: Brandi Carlile, Cordae, Andra Day

Writer: Chris Nee

Dropping for the holiday season specifically is We The People. The collaborative project brings together musicians from all different types of genres and animators around the world for an animated education limited series aimed at kids.

Critics have praised this show which comes from executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama and ran by showrunner Chris Nee (who has another series due out over the next couple of weeks).

Early IMDb scores have been mixed thus far.

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 17)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr.

Writer: Shonda Rhimes

Runtime: 41 min

Awards: Won 4 Primetime Emmys. 80 wins & 232 nominations total

If shows on Netflix with lots and lots of episodes is your thing, then Grey’s Anatomy now has a mountain of content to work your way through.

The seventeenth season is now available in full on Netflix and hits a little close to home as it covers the pandemic in-depth this season.

In total, there are now 380 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix.

Full List of Everything New on Netflix This Week

73 New Movies Added This Week

6 Bullets (2012)

A Way Back Home (2020)

Air Force One (1997)

America: The Motion Picture (2021) Netflix Original

Audible (2021) Netflix Original

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Charlie Says (2018)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Congo (1995)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Deranged (2020)

Dreamy Eyes (2019)

Dynasty Warriors (2021) Netflix Original

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021) Netflix Original

Hampstead (2017)

Haseen Dillruba (2021) Netflix Original

Holiday on Mars (2020)

Into the Wind (2018)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Love Actually (2003)

Lying and Stealing (2019)

Mary Magdalene (2018)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Midnight Run (1988)

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021) Netflix Original

Mommy Issues (2021)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mother’s Day (2016)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Ophelia (2018)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Prime Time (2021) Netflix Original

RattleSnake – The Ahanna Story (2020)

Red Joan (2018)

Seven Pounds (2008)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Snow Day (2000)

Snowpiercer (2013)

Spanglish (2004)

Star Trek (2009)

Stuart Little (1999)

Sword of Trust (2019)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The 8th Night (2021) Netflix Original

The American (2010)

The Best of Enemies (2019)

The Game (1997)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

The Life of David Gale (2003)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Queen (2006)

The Strangers (2008)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Tourist (2010)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Voiceless (2020)

Wanted (2019)

What Dreams May Come (1998)

Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998)

Winchester (2018)

Wonder Boy (2019) Netflix Original

16 New TV Series Added This Week

Big Timber (Season 1) Netflix Original

Bureau of Magical Things (Season 1)

Generation 56k (Season 1) Netflix Original

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 17)

Legend of Exorcism (Season 1)

Masameer County (Season 1)

Mortel (Season 2) Netflix Original

Quarantine Tales (Season 1)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 1)

Sailor Moon Crystal (Seasons 1-3)

Somos. (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Limited Series) Netflix Original

StarBeam (Season 4) Netflix Original

The Daily Life of the Immortal King (Season 1)

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 5) Netflix Original

We the People (Season 1) Netflix Original

