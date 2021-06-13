What’s New on Netflix This Week: June 13th, 2021

It’s time for a complete rundown of what’s been added to Netflix in the United States over the past 7 days. In total, Netflix US received 33 new releases although a number shouldn’t really be counted as we’ll come onto shortly. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for the week ending June 13th, 2021.
If you’re looking for roundups of what’s new on Netflix in other regions, we had you covered on Friday with the 24 new titles on Netflix UK, 23 new titles on Netflix Canada and 26 in Australia.
As always, you can find an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix via our new on Netflix hub.
Now let’s get into some of the new releases added this weekend:
The Devil Below (2021)
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Director: Bradley Parker
Cast: Alicia Sanz, Adan Canto, Will Patton
Writer: Eric Scherbarth, Stefan Jaworski
Runtime: 88 min
Making its SVOD debut today is The Devil Below which is akin to the likes of the Tremor movies if you’ve ever seen them.
The horror title sees a team of researchers descend into the shadowy depths which hides a number of gruesome beings.
Metallica: Some Kind of Monster (Season 1)
Genre: Documentary, Music
Director: Joe Berlinger, Bruce Sinofsky
Cast: James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich
Runtime: 84 min
Awards: 5 wins & 4 nominations
It’s not the first time this music documentary split up into episodes has been on Netflix. It’s last tenure on the service ceased in the middle of last year but it’s time to rock again with Metallica.
Here’s what you can expect from the music doc:
“This collection includes the acclaimed rock documentary about Metallica, plus a film checking in with the still-thriving group 10 years later.”
Picture a Scientist (2020)
Genre: Documentary
Director: Ian Cheney, Sharon Shattuck
Cast: Mahzarin Banaji, Raychelle Burks, Kathryn Clancy
Runtime: 103 min
There’s been some solid documentary additions this month on Netflix and adding to that superb list is an entry in last year’s Tribeca Film Festival, Picture a Scientist.
In this documentary, leading women scientists discuss the inequalities they’ve faced as they set out to create a new formula to make STEM open to all.
The Netflix Afterparty Split into Individual Titles
One other quick note. You’ll see below that there are numerous The Netflix Afterparty titles listed for this week. In this instance, none are new but have been extracted from the main The Netflix Afterparty season to display separately.
The titles added are the specials for Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, Bling Empire, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
23 New Movies Added This Week
- A Haunted House 2 (2014)
- A Private War (2018)
- Awake (2021) Netflix Original
- Blind Intersections (2012)
- Bling Empire – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original
- Bridgerton – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original
- Bridgerton – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original
- Camellia Sisters (2021)
- Cobra Kai – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original
- Confusion Na Wa (2013)
- Copenhagen (2014)
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) Netflix Original
- Picture a Scientist (2020)
- Sarbath (2021)
- Skater Girl (2021) Netflix Original
- Small Chops (2020)
- The Devil Below (2021)
- To All the Boys: Always and Forever – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original
- Tragic Jungle (2020) Netflix Original
- Trese After Dark (2021) Netflix Original
- Until Midnight (2018)
- Vampire Academy (2014)
- Wish Dragon (2021) Netflix Original
10 New TV Series Added This Week
- Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Season 1) Netflix Original
- L.A.’s Finest (Season 2)
- Locombianos (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Lupin (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Manifest (Seasons 1-2)
- Metallica: Some Kind of Monster (Season 1)
- Newly Rich, Newly Poor (Season 1)
- Numberblocks (Seasons 4-5)
- Trese (Season 1) Netflix Original