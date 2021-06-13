What’s New on Netflix This Week: June 13th, 2021

It’s time for a complete rundown of what’s been added to Netflix in the United States over the past 7 days. In total, Netflix US received 33 new releases although a number shouldn’t really be counted as we’ll come onto shortly. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for the week ending June 13th, 2021.

If you’re looking for roundups of what’s new on Netflix in other regions, we had you covered on Friday with the 24 new titles on Netflix UK, 23 new titles on Netflix Canada and 26 in Australia.

As always, you can find an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix via our new on Netflix hub.

Now let’s get into some of the new releases added this weekend:

The Devil Below (2021)

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: Bradley Parker

Cast: Alicia Sanz, Adan Canto, Will Patton

Writer: Eric Scherbarth, Stefan Jaworski

Runtime: 88 min

Making its SVOD debut today is The Devil Below which is akin to the likes of the Tremor movies if you’ve ever seen them.

The horror title sees a team of researchers descend into the shadowy depths which hides a number of gruesome beings.

Metallica: Some Kind of Monster (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, Music

Director: Joe Berlinger, Bruce Sinofsky

Cast: James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich

Runtime: 84 min

Awards: 5 wins & 4 nominations

It’s not the first time this music documentary split up into episodes has been on Netflix. It’s last tenure on the service ceased in the middle of last year but it’s time to rock again with Metallica.

Here’s what you can expect from the music doc:

“This collection includes the acclaimed rock documentary about Metallica, plus a film checking in with the still-thriving group 10 years later.”

Picture a Scientist (2020)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Ian Cheney, Sharon Shattuck

Cast: Mahzarin Banaji, Raychelle Burks, Kathryn Clancy

Runtime: 103 min

There’s been some solid documentary additions this month on Netflix and adding to that superb list is an entry in last year’s Tribeca Film Festival, Picture a Scientist.

In this documentary, leading women scientists discuss the inequalities they’ve faced as they set out to create a new formula to make STEM open to all.

The Netflix Afterparty Split into Individual Titles

One other quick note. You’ll see below that there are numerous The Netflix Afterparty titles listed for this week. In this instance, none are new but have been extracted from the main The Netflix Afterparty season to display separately.

The titles added are the specials for Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, Bling Empire, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

23 New Movies Added This Week

A Haunted House 2 (2014)

A Private War (2018)

Awake (2021) Netflix Original

Blind Intersections (2012)

Bling Empire – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original

Bridgerton – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original

Camellia Sisters (2021)

Cobra Kai – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original

Confusion Na Wa (2013)

Copenhagen (2014)

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) Netflix Original

Picture a Scientist (2020)

Sarbath (2021)

Skater Girl (2021) Netflix Original

Small Chops (2020)

The Devil Below (2021)

To All the Boys: Always and Forever – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original

Tragic Jungle (2020) Netflix Original

Trese After Dark (2021) Netflix Original

Until Midnight (2018)

Vampire Academy (2014)

Wish Dragon (2021) Netflix Original

10 New TV Series Added This Week