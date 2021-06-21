What’s New on Netflix This Week: June 20th, 2021

Welcome to an end-of-the-week recap of everything new on Netflix. We’ll take a look back at all 58 new releases that arrived in the United States over the past 7 days.

First, we’ll feature a few new releases from this week we’ve yet to get round to via our daily roundups. Our Friday roundup, in particular, missed some excellent new titles.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1)

Genre: Reality-TV

Runtime: 35 mins

For those still locked down or wishing to go traveling but can’t, this series will fill the gap.

The excellently produced reality series has you tagging along with three travelers who are traveling on a budget around the globe sharing their thoughts and wisdom on their trip.

Biking Borders (2021)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Max Jabs

Cast: Max Jabs, Nono Konopka

Runtime: 90 min

Sticking with the traveling theme, this German-produced documentary has you tagging along with two cyclists who set out to travel over 15,000 kilometers around the globe.

You’ll get to see the ups and downs of the journey. Many regions got the documentary added back in February 2021 but was added to Netflix US on Thursday.

Nevertheless,

Genre: Romantic, Drama

Cast: Song Kang, Han So-hee, Chae Jong-hyeop, Lee Yul-eum, Yang Hye-ji

Dropping on Netflix weekly from Saturday onwards is Nevertheless, a new K-drama that’s based on a popular Korean webtoon.

Here’s what you can expect from the series:

“Like a butterfly hopelessly attracted to a flower, this art student can’t seem to resist the mysterious young man who captures her attention. But the more they get romantically involved, the sooner she will have to decide—will getting close be worth it, when he doesn’t believe in relationships?”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week (June 13th to 20th, 2021)

33 New Movies Added This Week

A Family (2020) Netflix Original

A Man For The Week End (2018)

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) Netflix Original

Aziza (2019)

Besieged Bread (2016)

Biking Borders (2021)

Bling Empire – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original

Bridgerton – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original

Cobra Kai – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original

Fan Girl (2020)

Fatherhood (2021) Netflix Original

FTA (1972)

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (2021) Netflix Original

Jagame Thandhiram (2021) Netflix Original

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

La diosa del asfalto (2020)

Life of Crime (2013)

Lowriders (2016)

Mobile Suit Gundam I (1981)

Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow (1981)

Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space (1982)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack (1988)

Picture a Scientist (2020)

Red Snow (2019)

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation (2020)

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final (2021) Netflix Original

Security (2021) Netflix Original

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Silver Skates (2020) Netflix Original

Sir! No Sir! (2005)

The Devil Below (2021)

The Reason I Jump (2020)

To All the Boys: Always and Forever – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original

25 New TV Series Added This Week

Avengers Climate Conundrum (Season 1)

Beyond Evil (Season 1)

Black Lightning (Season 4)

Black Summer (Season 2) Netflix Original

Elite (Season 4) Netflix Original

Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel (Season 1) Netflix Original

Elite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe (Season 1) Netflix Original

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán (Season 1) Netflix Original

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hospital Playlist (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Katla (Season 1) Netflix Original

Let’s Eat (Season 1)

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Metallica: Some Kind of Monster (Season 1)

Millennials (Season 3)

Nevertheless, (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Penguin Town (Season 1) Netflix Original

Power Rangers Dino Fury (Season 1)

Record of Ragnarok (Season 1) Netflix Original

Rhyme Time Town (Season 2) Netflix Original

So Not Worth It (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Gift (Season 3) Netflix Original

The Rational Life (Season 1) Netflix Original

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1) Netflix Original

Workin’ Moms (Season 5) Netflix Original

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.