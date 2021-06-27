What’s New on Netflix This Week: June 27th, 2021

Another considerably lackluster week on Netflix this week with only 24 new releases on Netflix US. It was headlined mostly by Netflix Originals which were scattered throughout the week. Here’s a recap of some of the new releases on Netflix this weekend and a full list of everything added to Netflix between June 20th and June 27th, 2021.

Wonder Boy (2019)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Anissa Bonnefont

Cast: Olivier Rousteing

Writer: Anissa Bonnefont

Runtime: 99 min

Awards: 1 win & 2 nominations

Wonder Boy or as its known in France when it first released in 2019, Wonder Boy, Olivier Rousteing, né sous X, is a documentary looking into the artistic director of Balmain, Olivier Roustein.

The doc takes a look at the career of the creative and what goes into his bold designs and looking for his origins.

Ray (Season 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala, Abhishek Chaubey

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan

Writer: Sayantan Mukherjee

Runtime: 61 mins

This new Hindi series was added to Netflix on Friday but we’ve yet to be able to feature it as we opted to highlight The Ice Road, The A List and Sex/Life instead.

Already well-reviewed on IMDb with an 8.0 rating, the anthology series wears many hats with plenty of comedic elements to it. It follows four short stories from the writer which range from a singer who also happens to be a thief and a makeup artist building himself prosthetics to get back at those who have wronged him.

The Seventh Day (2021)

Genre: Horror, Mystery

Director: Justin P. Lange

Cast: Guy Pearce, Vadhir Derbez, Stephen Lang

Writer: Justin P. Lange

Runtime: 87 min

One other release this week we’ve not been able to cover in a daily recap is The Seventh Day which gets its SVOD debut on Netflix this week.

Starring Guy Pearce, here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“An inexperienced priest teams up with a hardened exorcist to stop the demonic possession of a young boy. But darkness lies where they least expect it.”

Broken (2019)

Good on Paper (2021) Netflix Original

Here Comes the Rain (2010)

Into the Wind (2018)

Murder by the Coast (2021) Netflix Original

O Vendedor de Sonhos (2016)

Osuofia in London (2003)

Osuofia in London II (2004)

Sisters on Track (2021) Netflix Original

The House of Flowers: The Movie (2021) Netflix Original

The Ice Road (2021) Netflix Original

The Seventh Day (2021)

Wonder Boy (2019) Netflix Original

11 New TV Series Added This Week