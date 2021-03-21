What’s New on Netflix This Week: March 21st, 2021

It’s time to look at what’s new on Netflix over the past 7 days and what’s been trending in the top 10s too. We’ll also cover some of the new arrivals in more depth that have hit Netflix over the weekend too.

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Dimitri Logothetis

Cast: Alain Moussi, Nicolas Cage, Raymond Pinharry, Mary Makariou

Runtime: 102 min

If you’ve been dreaming of seeing Nicolas Cage beat up aliens in a martial arts setting. If you’re thinking that’s oddly specific and no, then this movie is almost certainly going to drive you to insanity.

It’s one of the lowest-ranked movies Netflix has managed to license for a while sitting at 2.9 on IMDb.

Any Crybabies Around? (2020)

Genre: Drama

Director: Takuma Satô

Cast: Taiga Nakano, Riho Yoshioka, Kanichiro, Takashi Yamanaka

Runtime: 106 min

For fans of international cinema, check out the Japanese feature Any Crybabies Around? and we can’t do the description that IMDb provides justice so here’s what it says:

“A naked drunk man shows up on a national live TV in the middle of a sacred festival Namahage, where men dressed in ogre-like costume visit homes to scare kids not to do bad things in the next year. The man, young father Tasuku, gets ostracized for shaming the village and its tradition, flees to Tokyo by himself. After two years, he comes back to his hometown to make it up to his ex-wife and their little daughter, but the reality bites.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

22 New Movies Added This Week

Any Crybabies Around? (2020)

Audrey (2020)

C/O Kaadhal (2021)

Catch.er (2017)

Deadly Illusions (2021)

Get on Up (2014)

Get the Goat (2021) Netflix Original

Hospital (2020)

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021) Netflix Original

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021) Netflix Original

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (2021) Netflix Original

Reframe THEATER EXPERIENCE with you (2020)

Savages (2012)

Skylines (2020)

The BFG (2016)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Present (2020)

The Yin Yang Master (2020) Netflix Original

Wave of Cinema: 90’s Generation (2020)

Who’s the Boss (2020)

11 New TV Series Added This Week

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen (Season 1) Netflix Original

Alien TV (Season 2) Netflix Original

B: The Beginning (Season 2) Netflix Original

Country Comfort (Season 1) Netflix Original

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) Netflix Original

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Season 1 (Revisioned), Season 2, Season 3)

Sky Rojo (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) Netflix Original

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Season 1) Netflix Original

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) Netflix Original

Zero Chill (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix US for March 21st

# Movies TV Series 1 Yes Day Ginny & Georgia 2 Deadly Illusions The One 3 Savages The Lost Pirate Kingdom 4 Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal Cocomelon 5 Skylines iCarly 6 The Last Blockbuster Waffles + Mochi 7 The BFG Formula 1: Drive to Survive 8 Bigfoot Family Last Chance U: Basketball 9 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir 10 Audrey Zero Chill

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week

Yes Day Bigfoot Family Savages Parker The Last Blockbuster Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal The Dark Knight Deadly Illusions The Secret Life of Pets 2 I Care a Lot

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US This Week

Ginny & Georgia The One Cocomelon The Lost Pirate Kingdom Last Chance U: Basketball iCarly Marriage or Mortgage Paradise PD Waffles + Mochi Behind Her Eyes

