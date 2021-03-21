What’s New on Netflix This Week: March 21st, 2021

It’s time to look at what’s new on Netflix over the past 7 days and what’s been trending in the top 10s too. We’ll also cover some of the new arrivals in more depth that have hit Netflix over the weekend too.
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Director: Dimitri Logothetis
Cast: Alain Moussi, Nicolas Cage, Raymond Pinharry, Mary Makariou
Runtime: 102 min
If you’ve been dreaming of seeing Nicolas Cage beat up aliens in a martial arts setting. If you’re thinking that’s oddly specific and no, then this movie is almost certainly going to drive you to insanity.
It’s one of the lowest-ranked movies Netflix has managed to license for a while sitting at 2.9 on IMDb.
Any Crybabies Around? (2020)
Genre: Drama
Director: Takuma Satô
Cast: Taiga Nakano, Riho Yoshioka, Kanichiro, Takashi Yamanaka
Runtime: 106 min
For fans of international cinema, check out the Japanese feature Any Crybabies Around? and we can’t do the description that IMDb provides justice so here’s what it says:
“A naked drunk man shows up on a national live TV in the middle of a sacred festival Namahage, where men dressed in ogre-like costume visit homes to scare kids not to do bad things in the next year. The man, young father Tasuku, gets ostracized for shaming the village and its tradition, flees to Tokyo by himself. After two years, he comes back to his hometown to make it up to his ex-wife and their little daughter, but the reality bites.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
22 New Movies Added This Week
- Any Crybabies Around? (2020)
- Audrey (2020)
- C/O Kaadhal (2021)
- Catch.er (2017)
- Deadly Illusions (2021)
- Get on Up (2014)
- Get the Goat (2021) Netflix Original
- Hospital (2020)
- Jiu Jitsu (2020)
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021) Netflix Original
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021) Netflix Original
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (2021) Netflix Original
- Reframe THEATER EXPERIENCE with you (2020)
- Savages (2012)
- Skylines (2020)
- The BFG (2016)
- The Fluffy Movie (2014)
- The Last Blockbuster (2020)
- The Present (2020)
- The Yin Yang Master (2020) Netflix Original
- Wave of Cinema: 90’s Generation (2020)
- Who’s the Boss (2020)
11 New TV Series Added This Week
- Abla Fahita: Drama Queen (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Alien TV (Season 2) Netflix Original
- B: The Beginning (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Country Comfort (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Season 1 (Revisioned), Season 2, Season 3)
- Sky Rojo (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Zero Chill (Season 1) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week
- Yes Day
- Bigfoot Family
- Savages
- Parker
- The Last Blockbuster
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
- The Dark Knight
- Deadly Illusions
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- I Care a Lot
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US This Week
- Ginny & Georgia
- The One
- Cocomelon
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom
- Last Chance U: Basketball
- iCarly
- Marriage or Mortgage
- Paradise PD
- Waffles + Mochi
- Behind Her Eyes
