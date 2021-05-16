What’s New on Netflix This Week: May 16th, 2021

35 new releases were added to Netflix in the United States this week and below, we’ll take you through a complete roundup of everything new this week plus a couple of highlights from the new releases this weekend. We’ll also see what trended on Netflix US over the past 7 days.
Today is your last chance to watch one of the last remaining Disney titles on Netflix with Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast set to move over to Disney+ tomorrow. You also have a couple of days left to watch The Blackcoat’s Daughter.
Before we dig into the full list of new releases this week, here’s a quick roundup of some of the new highlights for the weekend:
Sleight (2016)
Genre: Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi
Director: J.D. Dillard
Cast: Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel, Storm Reid, Donzaleigh Abernathy
Runtime: 89 min
Beloved by critics is this crime drama from 2017 that sports a 78% on RottenTomatoes and 62 on Metacritic.
Here’s what you can expect:
“Struggling to raise his little sister on his own, a young street magician turns to drug dealing, unaware of how ruthless his supplier can be.”
Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2)
Genre: Animation, Comedy, Sport
Cast: Kenshô Ono, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yuki Ono, Hirofumi Nojima
Runtime: 24 min
After the first season was added to Netflix this January, now we get to dive into the second season of the sports anime series.
For those who didn’t dive in back in January here’s what you can expect if you’re looking to jump in for the first time:
“Five middle school basketball stars went to separate high schools, and now Tetsuya Kuroko and Seirin High are making their play for glory.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix US This Week
22 New Movies Added This Week
- Ahaan (2019)
- Cinema Bandi (2021)
- Dance of the Forty One (2020) Netflix Original
- Deadly Switch (2019)
- Dear Affy (2020)
- Ferry (2021) Netflix Original
- I Am All Girls (2021) Netflix Original
- Illegal Woman (2020)
- Jungle Beat: The Movie (2020) Netflix Original
- Layer Cake (2004)
- Love or Money (2020)
- Nayattu (2021)
- Oxygen (2021) Netflix Original
- Sleepless (2017)
- Sleight (2016)
- Super Me (2019) Netflix Original
- Table Manners (2018)
- The Strange House (2020) Netflix Original
- The Upshaws – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original
- The Woman in the Window (2021) Netflix Original
- Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2019)
- Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi (2020)
13 New TV Series Added This Week
- Alma Matters (Season 1)
- Booba: Food Puzzle (Season 1)
- Castlevania (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Halston (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Haunted (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2)
- Love, Death & Robots (Volume 2) Netflix Original
- Mine (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Money, Explained (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Move to Heaven (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Mystic River (Season 1)
- The Upshaws (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Use For My Talent (Season 1)
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for May 16th, 2021
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|The Woman in the Window
|The Upshaws
|2
|The Mitchells vs. The Machines
|Jupiter’s Legacy
|3
|I Am All Girls
|Love, Death & Robots
|4
|Jungle Beat: The Movie
|Halston
|5
|Dead Man Down
|StartUp
|6
|Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
|Cocomelon
|7
|Ferry
|Castlevania
|8
|The Strange House
|Shadow and Bone
|9
|Oxygen
|Selena: The Series
|10
|The Whole Truth
|The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week According to the Top 10s
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Dead Man Down
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Monster
- The Whole Truth
- The Clovehitch Killer
- The Woman in the Window
- Oxygen
- Open Season
- I Am All Girls
Top 10 Shows on Netflix US This Week According to the Top 10s
- Jupiter’s Legacy
- StartUp
- The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness
- Selena: The Series
- Cocomelon
- The Upshaws
- Shadow and Bone
- The Circle
- Castlevania
- Love, Death & Robots