What’s New on Netflix This Week: May 16th, 2021

35 new releases were added to Netflix in the United States this week and below, we’ll take you through a complete roundup of everything new this week plus a couple of highlights from the new releases this weekend. We’ll also see what trended on Netflix US over the past 7 days.

Today is your last chance to watch one of the last remaining Disney titles on Netflix with Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast set to move over to Disney+ tomorrow. You also have a couple of days left to watch The Blackcoat’s Daughter.

Before we dig into the full list of new releases this week, here’s a quick roundup of some of the new highlights for the weekend:

Sleight (2016)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi

Director: J.D. Dillard

Cast: Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel, Storm Reid, Donzaleigh Abernathy

Runtime: 89 min

Beloved by critics is this crime drama from 2017 that sports a 78% on RottenTomatoes and 62 on Metacritic.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Struggling to raise his little sister on his own, a young street magician turns to drug dealing, unaware of how ruthless his supplier can be.”

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Sport

Cast: Kenshô Ono, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yuki Ono, Hirofumi Nojima

Runtime: 24 min

After the first season was added to Netflix this January, now we get to dive into the second season of the sports anime series.

For those who didn’t dive in back in January here’s what you can expect if you’re looking to jump in for the first time:

“Five middle school basketball stars went to separate high schools, and now Tetsuya Kuroko and Seirin High are making their play for glory.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US This Week

22 New Movies Added This Week

Ahaan (2019)

Cinema Bandi (2021)

Dance of the Forty One (2020) Netflix Original

Deadly Switch (2019)

Dear Affy (2020)

Ferry (2021) Netflix Original

I Am All Girls (2021) Netflix Original

Illegal Woman (2020)

Jungle Beat: The Movie (2020) Netflix Original

Layer Cake (2004)

Love or Money (2020)

Nayattu (2021)

Oxygen (2021) Netflix Original

Sleepless (2017)

Sleight (2016)

Super Me (2019) Netflix Original

Table Manners (2018)

The Strange House (2020) Netflix Original

The Upshaws – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original

The Woman in the Window (2021) Netflix Original

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2019)

Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi (2020)

13 New TV Series Added This Week

Alma Matters (Season 1)

Booba: Food Puzzle (Season 1)

Castlevania (Season 4) Netflix Original

Halston (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Haunted (Season 3) Netflix Original

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2)

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 2) Netflix Original

Mine (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Money, Explained (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Move to Heaven (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Mystic River (Season 1)

The Upshaws (Season 1) Netflix Original

Use For My Talent (Season 1)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for May 16th, 2021

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week According to the Top 10s

The Mitchells vs. The Machines Dead Man Down Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted Monster The Whole Truth The Clovehitch Killer The Woman in the Window Oxygen Open Season I Am All Girls

Top 10 Shows on Netflix US This Week According to the Top 10s