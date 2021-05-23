What’s New on Netflix This Week: May 23rd, 2021

A remarkably quiet week in terms of new releases on Netflix in the United States with most of the attention rightfully being placed on Army of the Dead. Here’s a look at all 25 new releases that came to Netflix this week and what’s new on Netflix this weekend.

Let’s first recap this weekend’s new releases:

Master of None (Season 3)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Aziz Ansari, Eric Wareheim, Lena Waithe

Writer: Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: Won 1 Golden Globe. Another 15 wins & 64 nominations.

Aziz Ansari always said he’ll bring back Master of None when the time is right and that seems to be the case with season 3 which is notably very different from the first two seasons.

The 5 episodes released today were shot entirely on film and largely puts the attention away from Dev onto Denise and Alicia.

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios (2020)

Genre: Music, Concert

Cast: Sam Smith

Runtime: 61 mins

We’ve long wanted Netflix to be the home of music concerts and while they do occasionally come, they’re relatively rare compared to the likes of stand-up specials for instance.

Anyway, yesterday Netflix added a concert from the British artist Sam Smith. It’s not a huge performance given that it was filmed during lockdown but that works to its benefit with a small intimate performance from the singer.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

18 New Movies Added This Week

678 (2010)

Ahaan (2019)

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)

Army of the Dead (2021) Netflix Original

Asmaa (2011)

Creating an Army of the Dead (2021) Netflix Original

Hating Peter Tatchell (2021)

Little Singham Future mein Satakli (2021)

Love or Money (2020)

Sabotage (2014)

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios (2020)

Sardar Ka Grandson (2021) Netflix Original

Sleight (2016)

Small Town Crime (2017)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

Strain (2020)

Taxi No. 9211 (2006)

The Last Days (1998)

7 New TV Series Added This Week

Booba: Food Puzzle (Season 1)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) Netflix Original

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2)

Master of None (Season 3) Netflix Original

Special (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Neighbor (Season 2) Netflix Original

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) Netflix Original

