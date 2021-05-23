What’s New on Netflix This Week: May 23rd, 2021

A remarkably quiet week in terms of new releases on Netflix in the United States with most of the attention rightfully being placed on Army of the Dead. Here’s a look at all 25 new releases that came to Netflix this week and what’s new on Netflix this weekend.
Let’s first recap this weekend’s new releases:
Master of None (Season 3)
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Cast: Aziz Ansari, Eric Wareheim, Lena Waithe
Writer: Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang
Runtime: 30 min
Awards: Won 1 Golden Globe. Another 15 wins & 64 nominations.
Aziz Ansari always said he’ll bring back Master of None when the time is right and that seems to be the case with season 3 which is notably very different from the first two seasons.
The 5 episodes released today were shot entirely on film and largely puts the attention away from Dev onto Denise and Alicia.
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios (2020)
Genre: Music, Concert
Cast: Sam Smith
Runtime: 61 mins
We’ve long wanted Netflix to be the home of music concerts and while they do occasionally come, they’re relatively rare compared to the likes of stand-up specials for instance.
Anyway, yesterday Netflix added a concert from the British artist Sam Smith. It’s not a huge performance given that it was filmed during lockdown but that works to its benefit with a small intimate performance from the singer.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
18 New Movies Added This Week
- 678 (2010)
- Ahaan (2019)
- Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)
- Army of the Dead (2021) Netflix Original
- Asmaa (2011)
- Creating an Army of the Dead (2021) Netflix Original
- Hating Peter Tatchell (2021)
- Little Singham Future mein Satakli (2021)
- Love or Money (2020)
- Sabotage (2014)
- Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios (2020)
- Sardar Ka Grandson (2021) Netflix Original
- Sleight (2016)
- Small Town Crime (2017)
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)
- Strain (2020)
- Taxi No. 9211 (2006)
- The Last Days (1998)
7 New TV Series Added This Week
- Booba: Food Puzzle (Season 1)
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2)
- Master of None (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Special (Season 2) Netflix Original
- The Neighbor (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for May 23rd, 2021
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Army of the Dead
|Who Killed Sara?
|2
|The Woman in the Window
|Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
|3
|The Mitchells vs. The Machines
|The Upshaws
|4
|Sabotage
|Cocomelon
|5
|Jungle Beat: The Movie
|Jupiter’s Legacy
|6
|The Whole Truth
|StartUp
|7
|I Am All Girls
|Halston
|8
|Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
|Hoarders
|9
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Shadow and Bone
|10
|State of Play
|Love, Death & Robots