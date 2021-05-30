What’s New on Netflix This Week: May 30th, 2021

Welcome to a full recap of the 27 new releases that hit Netflix in the United States over the past 7 days. We’ve got a fair bit to cover and we’ll also take you through some of the new titles added over the weekend too.





Now let's recap two of the new releases on Netflix this weekend:

Jeopardy!

Genre: Game-Show

Cast: Johnny Gilbert, Alex Trebek

Writer: Merv Griffin

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: 50 wins & 106 nominations.

Jeopardy! is one of the shows on Netflix that gets regularly refreshed and while it’s a smaller refresh today (3 seasons removed in place of one) it is a full(ish) season.

Season 32 was added today although not from the very beginning episodes 7135 through 7354 were added.

Bo Burnham: Inside (2021)

Genre: Stand-up, Comedy

Director: Bo Burnham

Cast: Bo Burnham

Runtime: 87 mins

Netflix has produced a number of titles produced during the lockdown with notable titles being Malcolm and Marie and Social Distance.

Now, Bo Burnham is back for his second (criminal he’s only had one!) Netflix Original special.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A new comedy special shot and performed by Bo Burnham, alone, over the course of the past year.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

15 New Movies Added This Week

A Place in the Stars (2014)

American Woman (2019)

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021) Netflix Original

Blue Miracle (2021) Netflix Original

Bo Burnham: Inside (2021) Netflix Original

Collateral Beauty (2016)

Dog Gone Trouble (2019) Netflix Original

Gatao – The Last Stray (2021)

Ghost Lab (2021) Netflix Original

Home (2015)

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (2021) Netflix Original

One Lagos Night (2021)

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios (2020)

Soy Rada: Serendipity (2021) Netflix Original

The Day I lost My Shadow (2018)

12 New TV Series Added This Week

Black Space (Season 1) Netflix Original

Eden (Season 1) Netflix Original

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Jeopardy! (Season 32)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 3)

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Mad for Each Other (Season 1) Netflix Original

Master of None (Season 3) Netflix Original

Ragnarok (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Kominsky Method (Season 3) Netflix Original

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 (Season 2)

Word of Honor (Season 1)

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix: May 30th, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Trouble Lucifer 2 Home Ragnarok 3 Army of the Dead The Kominsky Method 4 Blue Miracle Cocomelon 5 The Mitchells vs. The Machines Who Killed Sara? 6 The Woman in the Window The Upshaws 7 Sabotage Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 8 The Secret Life of Pets 2 StartUp 9 The Whole Truth Jupiter’s Legacy 10 Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week

Army of the Dead – 75 points The Mitchells vs. The Machines – 57 points The Woman in the Window – 53 points Sabotage – 52 points Home – 47 points The Whole Truth – 28 points Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted – 27 points Jungle Beat: The Movie – 23 points The Secret Life of Pets 2 – 22 points Blue Miracle – 22 points

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US This Week

Who Killed Sara? – 71 points Cocomelon – 60 points Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – 59 points The Upshaws – 48 points StartUp – 44 points Jupiter’s Legacy – 36 points Ragnarok – 28 points Lucifer – 20 points Hoarders – 18 points The Kominsky Method – 16 points

