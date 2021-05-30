What’s New on Netflix This Week: May 30th, 2021

Welcome to a full recap of the 27 new releases that hit Netflix in the United States over the past 7 days. We’ve got a fair bit to cover and we’ll also take you through some of the new titles added over the weekend too.
Now let’s recap two of the new releases on Netflix this weekend:
Jeopardy!
Genre: Game-Show
Cast: Johnny Gilbert, Alex Trebek
Writer: Merv Griffin
Runtime: 30 min
Awards: 50 wins & 106 nominations.
Jeopardy! is one of the shows on Netflix that gets regularly refreshed and while it’s a smaller refresh today (3 seasons removed in place of one) it is a full(ish) season.
Season 32 was added today although not from the very beginning episodes 7135 through 7354 were added.
Bo Burnham: Inside (2021)
Genre: Stand-up, Comedy
Director: Bo Burnham
Cast: Bo Burnham
Runtime: 87 mins
Netflix has produced a number of titles produced during the lockdown with notable titles being Malcolm and Marie and Social Distance.
Now, Bo Burnham is back for his second (criminal he’s only had one!) Netflix Original special.
Here’s what you can expect:
“A new comedy special shot and performed by Bo Burnham, alone, over the course of the past year.”
Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week
15 New Movies Added This Week
- A Place in the Stars (2014)
- American Woman (2019)
- Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021) Netflix Original
- Blue Miracle (2021) Netflix Original
- Bo Burnham: Inside (2021) Netflix Original
- Collateral Beauty (2016)
- Dog Gone Trouble (2019) Netflix Original
- Gatao – The Last Stray (2021)
- Ghost Lab (2021) Netflix Original
- Home (2015)
- Nail Bomber: Manhunt (2021) Netflix Original
- One Lagos Night (2021)
- Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios (2020)
- Soy Rada: Serendipity (2021) Netflix Original
- The Day I lost My Shadow (2018)
12 New TV Series Added This Week
- Black Space (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Eden (Season 1) Netflix Original
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Jeopardy! (Season 32)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 3)
- Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 2) Netflix Original
- Mad for Each Other (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Master of None (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Ragnarok (Season 2) Netflix Original
- The Kominsky Method (Season 3) Netflix Original
- The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 (Season 2)
- Word of Honor (Season 1)
Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix: May 30th, 2021
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Trouble
|Lucifer
|2
|Home
|Ragnarok
|3
|Army of the Dead
|The Kominsky Method
|4
|Blue Miracle
|Cocomelon
|5
|The Mitchells vs. The Machines
|Who Killed Sara?
|6
|The Woman in the Window
|The Upshaws
|7
|Sabotage
|Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
|8
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|StartUp
|9
|The Whole Truth
|Jupiter’s Legacy
|10
|Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
|High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week
- Army of the Dead – 75 points
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines – 57 points
- The Woman in the Window – 53 points
- Sabotage – 52 points
- Home – 47 points
- The Whole Truth – 28 points
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted – 27 points
- Jungle Beat: The Movie – 23 points
- The Secret Life of Pets 2 – 22 points
- Blue Miracle – 22 points
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US This Week
- Who Killed Sara? – 71 points
- Cocomelon – 60 points
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – 59 points
- The Upshaws – 48 points
- StartUp – 44 points
- Jupiter’s Legacy – 36 points
- Ragnarok – 28 points
- Lucifer – 20 points
- Hoarders – 18 points
- The Kominsky Method – 16 points
