What’s New on Netflix This Week: May 9th, 2021

Welcome back to a recap of what’s new on Netflix where we’ll be taking a look back at all the new releases this week on Netflix US that saw 66 new titles added. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending on Netflix over the past week and today.

Want to look forward to what’s coming up as opposed to what’s new? Take a look at our upcoming week preview with over 30 titles scheduled for the week.

Now let’s take a look at a few highlights from the new releases added over the weekend:

Sleepless (2017)

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Baran bo Odar

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan, Scoot McNairy, Dermot Mulroney

Runtime: 95 min

Returning to Netflix this weekend is Sleepless headlined by Jamie Foxx and directed by Baran bo Odar who is currently hard at work with his next Netflix project 1899.

Here’s what you can expect if you missed it on Netflix last time round:

“A Las Vegas cop attempts to rob a drug shipment from a casino kingpin, but the heist goes horribly wrong, leading to the kidnapping of his son.”

Super Me (2019)

Genre: Drama

Director: Zhang Chong

Cast: Kevin Lee, Bingkun Cao, Shih-Chieh King, Jia Song

Runtime: 102 min

Coming from China is this compelling movie about a man who when asleep can bring his wealth from his dreams into the real world but slowly his nightmares become a reality too.

IMDb scores a very mixed for this one but it did very well in China. It comes from the director of The Fourth Wall and writer of Full Circle.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

55 New Movies Added This Week

Aliens Stole My Body (2020)

And Tomorrow the Entire World (2020) Netflix Original

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Best of the Best (1989)

Dead Again in Tombstone (2017)

Dead Man Down (2013)

Due Date (2010)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Framing John DeLorean (2019)

Fun with Dick & Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Green Zone (2010)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? – Theatre Play (1999)

In Our Mothers’ Gardens (2020)

JT LeRoy (2018)

Love Happens (2009)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Milestone (2020) Netflix Original

Monster (2018) Netflix Original

Mystic River (2003)

Nayattu (2021)

Never Back Down (2008)

Notting Hill (1999)

Open Season (2006)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

S.M.A.R.T Chase (2017)

Scarface (1983)

Sitting in Limbo (2020)

Sleepless (2017)

Stargate (1994)

State of Play (2009)

Super Me (2019) Netflix Original

Swiped (2018)

The Circle – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

The Darkest Hour (2011)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Pelican Brief (1993)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

The Whole Truth (2016)

The Yeti Adventures (2017)

Time to Dance (2021)

Under Siege (1992)

Unrest (2017)

Waist Deep (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

11 New TV Series Added This Week

Angelina Ballerina (Seasons 1-2)

Barney and Friends (2 Seasons)

Girl from Nowhere (Season 2) Netflix Original

Jupiter’s Legacy (Season 1) Netflix Original

Lava Ka Dhaava (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mine (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Miniforce: Super Dino Power (Season 1)

Selena: The Series (Season 2) Netflix Original

StartUp (Seasons 1-3)

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Trash Truck (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for May 9th

# Movies TV Series 1 The Mitchells vs. The Machines Jupiter’s Legacy 2 Monster The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness 3 Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted Selena: The Series 4 Dead Man Down Shadow and Bone 5 The Whole Truth Cocomelon 6 State of Play The Circle 7 Things Heard & Seen El inocente 8 Scarface StartUp 9 Open Season Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn 10 The Clovehitch Killer Hoarders

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week

The Mitchells vs. The Machines Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted Green Zone Love Happens Things Heard & Seen Scarface Your Highness State of Play Monster The Whole Truth

Top 10 Shows on Netflix US This Week

Shadow and Bone The Circle Cocomelon El inocente Selena: The Series The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness Yasuke Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn Beauty and the Baker Jupiter’s Legacy

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.