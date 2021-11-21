What’s New on Netflix This Week: November 21st, 2021

Welcome to your end-of-week recap of what’s new on Netflix. We’ll be presenting the full list of what’s been added to Netflix in the US this week and what’s been trending in the top 10s all week.

Before we dive into the full list of the 47 new titles on Netflix US this week, let’s first take you through the new additions over the weekend:

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Sport

Director: Frank Coraci

Cast: Kevin James, Salma Hayek, Henry Winkler

Writer: Allan Loeb, Kevin James, Rock Reuben

Runtime: 105 min

Added yesterday is the boxing comedy movie headlined by Kevin James which was released nearly a decade ago.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen Here Comes the Boom before:

“When budget cutbacks threaten his high school’s music program, a biology teacher decides to moonlight as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money.”

Kevin James, in case you didn’t know, is set to headline a new sports movie for Netflix called Home Team.

New World (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Bo Ah Cho, Ji-won Eun, Hee-chul Kim

New episodes of a new Korean reality series have started dropping this weekend with new episodes coming every Saturday for the foreseeable.

The series is set on a remote island and follows six celebrities that have to earn virtual cash during their stay.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week on Netflix US

33 New Movies Added This Week

Alter Ego (2017)

American Reunion (2012)

Anbe Sivam (2003)

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (2021) Netflix Original

Dhamaka (2021) Netflix Original

Extinct (2021) Netflix Original

Game Changer (2021)

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (2021) Netflix Original

Just Short of Perfect (2021) Netflix Original

Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (2017)

Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar (2021)

Love Me Instead (2021) Netflix Original

Maha Samudram (2021)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)

Michael Che: Shame the Devil (2021) Netflix Original

Mokalik (2019)

My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020)

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (2019)

October 1 (2014)

Phone Swap (2012)

Prayers for the Stolen (2021) Netflix Original

Procession (2021) Netflix Original

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Snowbound for Christmas (2019)

The Bridge (2017)

The CEO (2016)

THE FABLE (2019)

THE FABLE: The Killer Who Doesn’t Kill (2021)

The Figurine (2009)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021) Netflix Original

tick, tick…BOOM! (2021) Netflix Original

14 New TV Series Added This Week

Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original

Christmas Flow (Season 1) Netflix Original

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dogs in Space (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hellbound (Season 1) Netflix Original

LEGO Ninjago (Seasons 3-4)

One-Punch Man (Season 1)

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing () Netflix Original

Tear Along the Dotted Line (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Mind, Explained (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Queen of Flow (Season 2) Netflix Original

Tiger King (Season 2) Netflix Original

Till Death (Season 1)

Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 3)

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week

Red Notice – 80 points Love Hard – 64 points The Harder They Fall – 57 points American Reunion – 38 points 21 Jump Street – 29 points The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star – 27 points Seized – 21 points Snowbound for Christmas – 20 points Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You – 19 points Passing – 18 points

Top 10 Shows on Netflix US This Week

Narcos: Mexico – 63 points You – 50 points Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness – 40 points Big Mouth – 39 points Squid Game – 39 points Maid – 38 points CoComelon – 34 points The Queen of Flow – 28 points Arcane – 22 points Cowboy Bebop – 18 points

