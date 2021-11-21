What’s New on Netflix This Week: November 21st, 2021

Welcome to your end-of-week recap of what’s new on Netflix. We’ll be presenting the full list of what’s been added to Netflix in the US this week and what’s been trending in the top 10s all week.
Before we dive into the full list of the 47 new titles on Netflix US this week, let’s first take you through the new additions over the weekend:
Here Comes the Boom (2012)
Genre: Action, Comedy, Sport
Director: Frank Coraci
Cast: Kevin James, Salma Hayek, Henry Winkler
Writer: Allan Loeb, Kevin James, Rock Reuben
Runtime: 105 min
Added yesterday is the boxing comedy movie headlined by Kevin James which was released nearly a decade ago.
Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen Here Comes the Boom before:
“When budget cutbacks threaten his high school’s music program, a biology teacher decides to moonlight as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money.”
Kevin James, in case you didn’t know, is set to headline a new sports movie for Netflix called Home Team.
New World (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)
Genre: Reality-TV
Cast: Bo Ah Cho, Ji-won Eun, Hee-chul Kim
New episodes of a new Korean reality series have started dropping this weekend with new episodes coming every Saturday for the foreseeable.
The series is set on a remote island and follows six celebrities that have to earn virtual cash during their stay.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week on Netflix US
33 New Movies Added This Week
- Alter Ego (2017)
- American Reunion (2012)
- Anbe Sivam (2003)
- Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (2021) Netflix Original
- Dhamaka (2021) Netflix Original
- Extinct (2021) Netflix Original
- Game Changer (2021)
- Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (2021) Netflix Original
- Just Short of Perfect (2021) Netflix Original
- Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)
- Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (2017)
- Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar (2021)
- Love Me Instead (2021) Netflix Original
- Maha Samudram (2021)
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)
- Michael Che: Shame the Devil (2021) Netflix Original
- Mokalik (2019)
- My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020)
- Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (2019)
- October 1 (2014)
- Phone Swap (2012)
- Prayers for the Stolen (2021) Netflix Original
- Procession (2021) Netflix Original
- Scary Movie 5 (2013)
- Snowbound for Christmas (2019)
- The Bridge (2017)
- The CEO (2016)
- THE FABLE (2019)
- THE FABLE: The Killer Who Doesn’t Kill (2021)
- The Figurine (2009)
- The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021) Netflix Original
- tick, tick…BOOM! (2021) Netflix Original
14 New TV Series Added This Week
- Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Christmas Flow (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Dogs in Space (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Hellbound (Season 1) Netflix Original
- LEGO Ninjago (Seasons 3-4)
- One-Punch Man (Season 1)
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing () Netflix Original
- Tear Along the Dotted Line (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Mind, Explained (Season 2) Netflix Original
- The Queen of Flow (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Tiger King (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Till Death (Season 1)
- Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 3)
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week
- Red Notice – 80 points
- Love Hard – 64 points
- The Harder They Fall – 57 points
- American Reunion – 38 points
- 21 Jump Street – 29 points
- The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star – 27 points
- Seized – 21 points
- Snowbound for Christmas – 20 points
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You – 19 points
- Passing – 18 points
Top 10 Shows on Netflix US This Week
- Narcos: Mexico – 63 points
- You – 50 points
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness – 40 points
- Big Mouth – 39 points
- Squid Game – 39 points
- Maid – 38 points
- CoComelon – 34 points
- The Queen of Flow – 28 points
- Arcane – 22 points
- Cowboy Bebop – 18 points
