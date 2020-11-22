What’s New on Netflix This Week: November 22nd, 2020

It’s time to look at what’s new on Netflix for November 22nd and take a wider look back at everything new that hit Netflix over the past 7 days. In total, 39 new titles hit Netflix USA this week including some excellent new Originals and a handful of great movies and TV shows. Here’s your complete recap.

Before we get into the full-text list, be sure to check out what's coming to Netflix next week and if you want to see more about the new titles, check our daily recaps and what's new list on our what's new on Netflix hub.

How does this week’s haul compare to other countries? Quite favorably, 37 new titles hit Netflix UK, 24 in Canada (who had a very weak week) and 39 in Canada.

Let’s take a look at the two new titles that hit Netflix over the weekend:

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020)

Genre: Musical, Christmas, Drama

Director: Debbie Allen

Cast: Dolly Parton, Treat Williams, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis

Dolly Parton returns to Netflix this weekend with her brand new Christmas movie for 2020 coming exclusively to Netflix.

Here’s what you can expect from the Christmas themed movie:

“Seasonal cheer comes to a screeching halt when a cold-hearted woman tries to sell her hometown’s land. Can music, magic and memories change her mind?”

Machete Kills (2013)

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Cast: Danny Trejo, Mel Gibson, Demián Bichir, Amber Heard

Runtime: 107 min

Robert Rodriguez is known for all manner of movies with Spy Kids (sequel coming to Netflix on January 1st!) being his biggest successes to date but Machete from 2010 being second, at least in my book.

This weekend, Netflix picked up the sequel to Machete, Machete Kills. The second movie featured a much smaller budget than the first but kept Danny Trejo in the featured role.

Full List of Everything New on Netflix This Week

27 New Movies Added This Week

40 Sticks (2019)

A Very Country Christmas (2017)

Ainu Mosir (2020)

Alien Xmas (2020) Netflix Original

Black Friday (2004)

Bodyguard (2011)

Break Ke Baad (2010)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020) Netflix Original

Hawaizaada (2015)

Hometown Holiday (2018)

If Anything Happens I Love You (2020) Netflix Original

Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given (2020) Netflix Original

Killer Cove (Fear Bay) (2019)

Loving (2016)

Machete Kills (2013)

My Amnesia Girl (2010)

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Singham (2011)

TE3N (2016)

The App That Stole Christmas (2020)

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020) Netflix Original

Three Words to Forever (2018)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Well Done Abba (2009)

White Christmas (1954)

Whose Streets? (2017)

12 New TV Series Added This Week

America’s Next Top Model (2 Seasons)

Beyblade Burst Rise (Season 1)

Flavorful Origins (Season 3) Netflix Original

Heart & Soul (Season 1)

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mismatched (Season 1) Netflix Original

Polly Pocket (Season 2)

Survivor (2 Seasons)

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 4) Netflix Original

The Crown (Season 4) Netflix Original

Voices of Fire (Season 1) Netflix Original

We Are the Champions (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for November 22nd

# Movies TV Series 1 The Princess Switch: Switched Again The Crown 2 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 The Queen’s Gambit 3 The Grinch The Great British Bake Off 4 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey The Boss Baby: Back in Business 5 Alien Xmas Cocomelon 6 How the Grinch Stole Christmas Survivor 7 The Princess Switch We Are the Champions 8 Holidate The Office 9 Diana: In Her Own Words American Horror Story 10 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse America’s Next Top Model

