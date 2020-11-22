What’s New on Netflix This Week: November 22nd, 2020

It’s time to look at what’s new on Netflix for November 22nd and take a wider look back at everything new that hit Netflix over the past 7 days. In total, 39 new titles hit Netflix USA this week including some excellent new Originals and a handful of great movies and TV shows. Here’s your complete recap.
Before we get into the full-text list, be sure to check out what’s coming to Netflix next week and if you want to see more about the new titles, check our daily recaps and what’s new list on our what’s new on Netflix hub.
How does this week’s haul compare to other countries? Quite favorably, 37 new titles hit Netflix UK, 24 in Canada (who had a very weak week) and 39 in Canada.
Let’s take a look at the two new titles that hit Netflix over the weekend:
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020)
Genre: Musical, Christmas, Drama
Director: Debbie Allen
Cast: Dolly Parton, Treat Williams, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis
Dolly Parton returns to Netflix this weekend with her brand new Christmas movie for 2020 coming exclusively to Netflix.
Here’s what you can expect from the Christmas themed movie:
“Seasonal cheer comes to a screeching halt when a cold-hearted woman tries to sell her hometown’s land. Can music, magic and memories change her mind?”
Machete Kills (2013)
Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller
Director: Robert Rodriguez
Cast: Danny Trejo, Mel Gibson, Demián Bichir, Amber Heard
Runtime: 107 min
Robert Rodriguez is known for all manner of movies with Spy Kids (sequel coming to Netflix on January 1st!) being his biggest successes to date but Machete from 2010 being second, at least in my book.
This weekend, Netflix picked up the sequel to Machete, Machete Kills. The second movie featured a much smaller budget than the first but kept Danny Trejo in the featured role.
Full List of Everything New on Netflix This Week
27 New Movies Added This Week
- 40 Sticks (2019)
- A Very Country Christmas (2017)
- Ainu Mosir (2020)
- Alien Xmas (2020) Netflix Original
- Black Friday (2004)
- Bodyguard (2011)
- Break Ke Baad (2010)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020) Netflix Original
- Hawaizaada (2015)
- Hometown Holiday (2018)
- If Anything Happens I Love You (2020) Netflix Original
- Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given (2020) Netflix Original
- Killer Cove (Fear Bay) (2019)
- Loving (2016)
- Machete Kills (2013)
- My Amnesia Girl (2010)
- Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)
- Singham (2011)
- TE3N (2016)
- The App That Stole Christmas (2020)
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020) Netflix Original
- Three Words to Forever (2018)
- V for Vendetta (2005)
- Well Done Abba (2009)
- White Christmas (1954)
- Whose Streets? (2017)
12 New TV Series Added This Week
- America’s Next Top Model (2 Seasons)
- Beyblade Burst Rise (Season 1)
- Flavorful Origins (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Heart & Soul (Season 1)
- Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Mismatched (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Polly Pocket (Season 2)
- Survivor (2 Seasons)
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 4) Netflix Original
- The Crown (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Voices of Fire (Season 1) Netflix Original
- We Are the Champions (Season 1) Netflix Original
Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for November 22nd
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|The Princess Switch: Switched Again
|The Crown
|2
|Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
|The Queen’s Gambit
|3
|The Grinch
|The Great British Bake Off
|4
|Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
|The Boss Baby: Back in Business
|5
|Alien Xmas
|Cocomelon
|6
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas
|Survivor
|7
|The Princess Switch
|We Are the Champions
|8
|Holidate
|The Office
|9
|Diana: In Her Own Words
|American Horror Story
|10
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
|America’s Next Top Model
What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.