What’s New on Netflix This Week: October 24th, 2021

Welcome to your end-of-week recap as to what hit Netflix over the past 7 days. It was a quieter week for new releases particularly on the movie side but if you’re a fan of animation you were well fed throughout the week. Here’s a look back at the 37 new releases on Netflix between October 17th and October 24th.

Best New Movies on Netflix This Week

Don Jon (2013)

Found (2021)

Güeros (2014)

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks (2013)

Night Teeth (2021)

Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week

Maya and the Three (Limited Series)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 3)

Riverdale (Season 5)

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)

Locke & Key (Season 2)

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

15 New Movies Added This Week

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary- (2021) Netflix Original

Found (2021) Netflix Original

Güeros (2014)

In for a Murder (2021) Netflix Original

Laabam (2021)

Meeting Point (2021)

Night Teeth (2021) Netflix Original

Sa Balik Baju (2021)

Stuck Together (2021) Netflix Original

The Spokeswoman (2020)

The Wonderful: Stories from the Space Station (2021)

Theo Von: Regular People (2021) Netflix Original

Victoria & Abdul (2017)

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks (2013)

22 New TV Series Added This Week

Adventure Beast (Season 1) Netflix Original

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6)

Dynasty (Season 4)

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 6) Netflix Original

Inside Job (Season 1) Netflix Original

Insiders (Season 1) Netflix Original

Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Legacies (Season 3)

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (Season 1) Netflix Original

Little Big Mouth (Season 1) Netflix Original

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes (Season 1)

Misfit: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original

More than Blue: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original

Search WWW (Season 1)

Sex, Love & goop (Season 1) Netflix Original

Supergirl (Season 6)

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for October 25th