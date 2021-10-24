What’s New on Netflix This Week: October 24th, 2021

Welcome to your end-of-week recap as to what hit Netflix over the past 7 days. It was a quieter week for new releases particularly on the movie side but if you’re a fan of animation you were well fed throughout the week. Here’s a look back at the 37 new releases on Netflix between October 17th and October 24th.
Best New Movies on Netflix This Week
You can find an extended breakdown of the best new movies on Netflix this week here but here’s five you should absolutely check out right now:
- Don Jon (2013)
- Found (2021)
- Güeros (2014)
- We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks (2013)
- Night Teeth (2021)
Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week
You can find Jacob’s list of the best new TV shows on Netflix this week here but here’s five I recommend you check out right now:
- Maya and the Three (Limited Series)
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 3)
- Riverdale (Season 5)
- Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)
- Locke & Key (Season 2)
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
15 New Movies Added This Week
- Don Jon (2013)
- Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary- (2021) Netflix Original
- Found (2021) Netflix Original
- Güeros (2014)
- In for a Murder (2021) Netflix Original
- Laabam (2021)
- Meeting Point (2021)
- Night Teeth (2021) Netflix Original
- Sa Balik Baju (2021)
- Stuck Together (2021) Netflix Original
- The Spokeswoman (2020)
- The Wonderful: Stories from the Space Station (2021)
- Theo Von: Regular People (2021) Netflix Original
- Victoria & Abdul (2017)
- We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks (2013)
22 New TV Series Added This Week
- Adventure Beast (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6)
- Dynasty (Season 4)
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 6) Netflix Original
- Inside Job (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Insiders (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Legacies (Season 3)
- Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Little Big Mouth (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Locke & Key (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes (Season 1)
- Maya and the Three (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Misfit: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original
- More than Blue: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Riverdale (Season 5)
- Search WWW (Season 1)
- Sex, Love & goop (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Supergirl (Season 6)
- The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (Season 1) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for October 25th
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|1
|YOU
|Night Teeth
|2
|Squid Game
|Going in Style
|3
|Maid
|The Forgotten Battle
|4
|Locke & Key
|My Little Pony: A New Generation
|5
|Inside Job
|Scary Movie 4
|6
|Maya and the Three
|Reprisal
|7
|CoComelon
|The Trip
|8
|Riverdale
|In for a Murder
|9
|Shameless
|Titanic
|10
|The Great British Bake Off
|Step Brothers