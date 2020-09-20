What’s New on Netflix This Week: September 20th, 2020

It’s time for your final roundup of what’s new on Netflix for the week where we’ll take a look at the 16 new movies and TV series added today plus the 51 total United States releases for the past 7 days.
There’s a lot to look forward to over the next week including highlights Enola Holmes, The Great British Baking Show, and the final season of The Good Place.
Let’s quickly take a look at a few of the new highlights from this weekend before dive into the two lists.
The Blacklist (Season 7)
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller
Cast: James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix
Writer: Jon Bokenkamp
Awards: Nominated for 2 Golden Globes. Another 2 wins & 27 nominations.
We’ve been waiting for the latest season of The Blacklist for quite some time and then out of nowhere, it dropped on Netflix this weekend.
The shortened 19 episode season (due to COVID-19) continues the story of Raymond Reddington continuing to assist the FBI in hunting down some of the most wanted.
Black Butler (Season 2)
Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy, Crime, Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller
Cast: Michael C. Pizzuto, J. Michael Tatum, Brina Palencia, Daisuke Ono
The second title we had absolutely no idea was getting released this weekend is the second season of the hit anime series Black Butler. The first season has been streaming for ages and with the nature of anime licenses, knowing when season 2 would hit Netflix has bee impossible.
For those who have never dived into the series before here’s what you can expect:
“In Victorian London, 12-year-old business magnate Ciel Phantomhive thwarts dangers to the queen as he’s watched over by his demon butler, Sebastian.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 20th
13 New Movies Added Today
- Bhaji In Problem (2013)
- Black (2015)
- DTC Yukemuri Junjo Hen From High & Low (2018)
- High & Low The Movie (2016)
- High & Low The Movie 2 / End of Sky (2017)
- High & Low The Movie 3 / Final Mission (2017)
- High & Low The Red Rain (2016)
- High & Low The Worst (2019)
- Road To High & Low (2016)
- Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013)
- Santa Banta Pvt Ltd (2016)
- The Blue Elephant 2 (2019)
- The Royal Bengal Tiger (2014)
3 New TV Series Added Today
- Black Butler (Season 2)
- Fukrey Boyzzz (Season 1)
- The Blacklist (Season 7)
Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Past Week
33 New Movies Added This Week
- Anaamika (2014)
- Bastille Day (2016)
- Bhaji In Problem (2013)
- Black (2015)
- Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (Dolly Kitty and Those Twinkling Stars) (2020)
- Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed (2018)
- DTC Yukemuri Junjo Hen From High & Low (2018)
- East Side Sushi (2014)
- GIMS: On the Record (2020) Netflix Original
- High & Low The Movie (2016)
- High & Low The Movie 2 / End of Sky (2017)
- High & Low The Movie 3 / Final Mission (2017)
- High & Low The Red Rain (2016)
- High & Low The Worst (2019)
- Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (2020) Netflix Original
- Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out (2020)
- Lara and the Beat (2018)
- Michael McIntyre: Showman (2020) Netflix Original
- Nee Enge En Anbe (Anaamika) (2014)
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)
- Raising Victor Vargas (2002)
- Residue (2020)
- Road To High & Low (2016)
- Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013)
- Santa Banta Pvt Ltd (2016)
- The Blue Elephant 2 (2019)
- The Devil All The Time (2020) Netflix Original
- The Paramedic (2020) Netflix Original
- The Royal Bengal Tiger (2014)
- The Smurfs 2 (2013)
- Tortilla Soup (2001)
- Whipped (Bucin) (2020) Netflix Original
- Wish Upon a Unicorn (2020) Netflix Original
18 New TV Series Added This Week
- Baby (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Black Butler (Season 2)
- Call the Midwife (Season 9)
- Challenger (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Cold Case Files Classic (New Collection)
- Criminal: UK (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Fukrey Boyzzz (Season 1)
- Izzy’s Koala World (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) Netflix Original
- MeatEater (Season 9 – Part 1) Netflix Original
- Ratched (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Signs (Znaki) (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Sing On! (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Taco Chronicles (Season 2) Netflix Original
- The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Blacklist (Season 7)
- The Last Word (Season 1) Netflix Original