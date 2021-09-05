What’s New on Netflix This Week: September 5th, 2021

Welcome to your end-of-week recap of what’s new on Netflix. This week in the US saw 86 new releases added. Below, we’ll recap this weekend’s new releases and take a look at the full list of everything new on Netflix.

New on Netflix This Weekend (September 4th – 5th)

A Champion Heart (2018)

Genre: Family

Director: David de Vos

Cast: Mandy Grace, Devan Key, Donna Rusch

Writer: David de Vos, Stephanie de Vos

Runtime: 90 min

Returning to Netflix today after a few months of hiatus (it was removed in April 2021) is A Champion Heart which is also called A Horse from Heaven in other regions.

Missed out on the movie thus far? Here’s what you can expect:

“When a grieving teen must work off her debt to a ranch, she cares for a wounded horse that teaches her more about healing than she expected.”

If you love shows like Heartland, this is an absolute must-watch.

Bunk’d (Season 5)

Genre: Comedy, Family

Cast: Miranda May, Mallory James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro

Writer: Pamela Eells

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: 2 wins & 18 nominations

Netflix and Disney severed ties years ago now and there are still a handful of Disney titles whether that be from ABC or in this case Disney Channel which still come to Netflix.

Bunk’d season 5 continues the Disney Channel show that may not have the best reviews in the world but still has plenty of heart and for teens, is more than worthy of a watch.

If you’ve never watched the Tween show before, it’s about

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

64 New Movies Added This Week

22 New TV Series Added This Week

