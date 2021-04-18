What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: April 18th, 2021

Welcome to a full week recap for what’s new on Netflix in the United States for the past 7 days. We’ll be taking you through all 49 new TV shows and movies released and what’s been trending on the top 10s too. Let’s dive in!

As there’s been a lot of movies this week (35 in total) you may want to skip through the fluff and arrive at just the best ones. We’ve got you sorted there with our top movie picks for this week.

As always, you can find all the new releases on Netflix via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Before we get into the full list of new releases, let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix this weekend in a little more depth.

American Me (1992)

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama, Romance

Director: Edward James Olmos

Cast: Sal Lopez, Vira Montes, Roberto Martín Márquez, Dyana Ortelli

Writer: Floyd Mutrux (story), Floyd Mutrux (screenplay), Desmond Nakano (screenplay)

Runtime: 125 min

Making its return to Netflix this weekend is American Me from Universal Pictures.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never watched this classic before:

“Three friends born in poverty create their own capitalist dream as powerful gang members. Time in prison makes one of them consider a fresh beginning.”

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist (2021)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Taylour Paige, Danai Gurira, George C. Wolfe

Runtime: 21 mins

Celebrating the life of the late Chadwick Boseman is this Netflix documentary that unites previous actors and directors together to talk us through what made Boseman so great.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

35 New Movies Added This Week

Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) Netflix Original

American Me (1992)

Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021) Netflix Original

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021)

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist (2021) Netflix Original

Crimson Peak (2015)

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original

Dark City Beneath the Beat (2020)

Doctor Bello (2013)

Four Sisters Before the Wedding (2020)

GANTZ:O (2016)

Into the Beat (2020) Netflix Original

Motu Patlu in Hong Kong: Kung Fu Kings 3 (2017)

Motu Patlu in the City of Gold (2018)

Motu Patlu Kung Fu Kings 4 The Challenge of Kung Fu Brothers (2018)

Motu Patlu the Superheroes – Super Villains from Mars (2019)

Motu Patlu: Kung Fu Kings (2014)

New Gods: Nezha Reborn (2021) Netflix Original

Ride or Die (2021) Netflix Original

Rush (2013)

Shiva VS Autobots (2018)

Shiva: Journey to Plunotaria (2019)

Shiva: The Secret World Of Vedas City (2017)

Synchronic (2019)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Master (2012)

The Soul (2021) Netflix Original

The Stand-In (2020)

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)

Time Is Illmatic (2014)

Time Trap (2017)

Uppena (2021)

Wave of Cinema: One Day We’ll Talk About Today (2020)

Why Did You Kill Me? (2021)

Zoot Suit (1981)

14 New TV Series Added This Week

Bakugan: Geogan Rising (Season 1)

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (Season 1) Netflix Original

Don’t be the First one (Season 1)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 4) Netflix Original

Law School (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Love Naggers (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Mighty Express (Season 3) Netflix Original

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Seasons 1-4)

Power Players (Season 3)

Ricky Zoom (Season 1)

The Baker and the Beauty (Season 1)

The Circle USA (Season 2 ) Netflix Original

Why Are You Like This (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows for April 18th, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Synchronic Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! 2 Thunder Force Beauty and the Baker 3 Why Did You Kill Me? The Circle 4 The Little Rascals Cocomelon 5 Barbie & Chelsea the Lost Birthday Who Killed Sara? 6 Into the Beat Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn 7 The Zookeeper’s Wife The Serpent 8 Crimson Peak This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist 9 Saving Private Ryan Ginny & Georgia 10 Sniper: Ghost Shooter Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

This data combines the top 10 data for the past week to see what’s been trending throughout the week.

Thunder Force – 76 points The Little Rascals – 65 points Sniper: Ghost Shooter – 39 points Legally Blonde – 38 points The Stand In – 38 points Why Did You Kill Me? – 36 points Saving Private Ryan – 32 points Concrete Cowboy – 21 points Synchronic – 20 points What Lies Below – 14 points

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week

Who Killed Sara? – 62 points This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist – 56 points Cocomelon – 54 points The Serpent – 49 points Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! 40 points The Circle – 35 points Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn 32 points Ginny & Georgia – 30 points Beauty and the Baker – 27 points Family Reunion – 19 points

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.