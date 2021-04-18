What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: April 18th, 2021

Welcome to a full week recap for what’s new on Netflix in the United States for the past 7 days. We’ll be taking you through all 49 new TV shows and movies released and what’s been trending on the top 10s too. Let’s dive in!
As there’s been a lot of movies this week (35 in total) you may want to skip through the fluff and arrive at just the best ones. We’ve got you sorted there with our top movie picks for this week.
As always, you can find all the new releases on Netflix via our what’s new on Netflix hub.
Before we get into the full list of new releases, let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix this weekend in a little more depth.
American Me (1992)
Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama, Romance
Director: Edward James Olmos
Cast: Sal Lopez, Vira Montes, Roberto Martín Márquez, Dyana Ortelli
Writer: Floyd Mutrux (story), Floyd Mutrux (screenplay), Desmond Nakano (screenplay)
Runtime: 125 min
Making its return to Netflix this weekend is American Me from Universal Pictures.
Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never watched this classic before:
“Three friends born in poverty create their own capitalist dream as powerful gang members. Time in prison makes one of them consider a fresh beginning.”
Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist (2021)
Genre: Documentary
Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Taylour Paige, Danai Gurira, George C. Wolfe
Runtime: 21 mins
Celebrating the life of the late Chadwick Boseman is this Netflix documentary that unites previous actors and directors together to talk us through what made Boseman so great.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
35 New Movies Added This Week
- Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) Netflix Original
- American Me (1992)
- Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021) Netflix Original
- Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021)
- Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist (2021) Netflix Original
- Crimson Peak (2015)
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me – The Afterparty (2021) Netflix Original
- Dark City Beneath the Beat (2020)
- Doctor Bello (2013)
- Four Sisters Before the Wedding (2020)
- GANTZ:O (2016)
- Into the Beat (2020) Netflix Original
- Motu Patlu in Hong Kong: Kung Fu Kings 3 (2017)
- Motu Patlu in the City of Gold (2018)
- Motu Patlu Kung Fu Kings 4 The Challenge of Kung Fu Brothers (2018)
- Motu Patlu the Superheroes – Super Villains from Mars (2019)
- Motu Patlu: Kung Fu Kings (2014)
- New Gods: Nezha Reborn (2021) Netflix Original
- Ride or Die (2021) Netflix Original
- Rush (2013)
- Shiva VS Autobots (2018)
- Shiva: Journey to Plunotaria (2019)
- Shiva: The Secret World Of Vedas City (2017)
- Synchronic (2019)
- The Fourth Kind (2009)
- The Master (2012)
- The Soul (2021) Netflix Original
- The Stand-In (2020)
- The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)
- Time Is Illmatic (2014)
- Time Trap (2017)
- Uppena (2021)
- Wave of Cinema: One Day We’ll Talk About Today (2020)
- Why Did You Kill Me? (2021)
- Zoot Suit (1981)
14 New TV Series Added This Week
- Bakugan: Geogan Rising (Season 1)
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Don’t be the First one (Season 1)
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Law School (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Love Naggers (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)
- Mighty Express (Season 3) Netflix Original
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Seasons 1-4)
- Power Players (Season 3)
- Ricky Zoom (Season 1)
- The Baker and the Beauty (Season 1)
- The Circle USA (Season 2 ) Netflix Original
- Why Are You Like This (Season 1) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Shows for April 18th, 2021
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Synchronic
|Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
|2
|Thunder Force
|Beauty and the Baker
|3
|Why Did You Kill Me?
|The Circle
|4
|The Little Rascals
|Cocomelon
|5
|Barbie & Chelsea the Lost Birthday
|Who Killed Sara?
|6
|Into the Beat
|Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
|7
|The Zookeeper’s Wife
|The Serpent
|8
|Crimson Peak
|This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist
|9
|Saving Private Ryan
|Ginny & Georgia
|10
|Sniper: Ghost Shooter
|Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week
This data combines the top 10 data for the past week to see what’s been trending throughout the week.
- Thunder Force – 76 points
- The Little Rascals – 65 points
- Sniper: Ghost Shooter – 39 points
- Legally Blonde – 38 points
- The Stand In – 38 points
- Why Did You Kill Me? – 36 points
- Saving Private Ryan – 32 points
- Concrete Cowboy – 21 points
- Synchronic – 20 points
- What Lies Below – 14 points
Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week
- Who Killed Sara? – 62 points
- This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist – 56 points
- Cocomelon – 54 points
- The Serpent – 49 points
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! 40 points
- The Circle – 35 points
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn 32 points
- Ginny & Georgia – 30 points
- Beauty and the Baker – 27 points
- Family Reunion – 19 points
What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.