What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: August 23rd, 2020

Three new titles have hit Netflix US over the weekend plus we’re going to take a complete recap of the past 7 days to see what’s new and what’s been trending.

In case you’re looking for what’s coming up next week, the headline title of the week is the first two seasons of Cobra Kai but there are also a number of other highlights too.

This weekend’s headline title is 1BR which is a horror that scooped best film at the Fractured Visions Film Festival and also scored Nicole Brydon Bloom best actress at the Nightmare Film Festival.

Reviews are fairly down the middle with both critics and audiences both generally favorable.

Here’s what you can expect diving into the movie:

“Seeking her independence, a young woman moves to Los Angeles and settles into a cozy apartment complex with a disturbing sense of community.”

Baewatch: Parental Guidance (Season 1)

Genre: Reality, British

Netflix has imported a number of British reality series over the year with Glow Up and The Great British Baking Show being the biggest examples.

Now, we’ve got a brand new prank/dating show where couples go on romantic getaways with their families sitting just outside the frame calling the shots of the getaway.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 23rd, 2020

1 New Movies Added Today

2 New TV Series Added Today

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Past Week

19 New Movies Added This Week

Class of 83 (2020) Netflix Original

Dark Forces (2020) Netflix Original

Drunk Parents (2019)

Good Kisser (2019)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020) Netflix Original

Johnny English (2003)

Kill the Irishman (2011)

Les Misérables (2012)

Little Singham: Kaal Ka Badla (2020)

Meet the In-Laws (2016)

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom (2018)

Scarecrow (2019)

Semesta (2018)

Seventh Son (2014)

The Crimes That Bind (Crímenes de familia) (2020) Netflix Original

The Founder (2016)

The Sleepover (2020)

What’s Your Raashee? (2009)

19 New TV Series Added This Week

Alien TV (Season 1) Netflix Original

Baewatch: Parental Guidance (Season 1)

Biohackers (Season 1) Netflix Original

Bread Barbershop (Season 1)

Crazy Awesome Teachers (Guru-Guru Gokil) (Season 1) Netflix Original

DeMarcus Family Rules (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dérè: An African Tale (Season 1)

Glitch Techs (Season 2) Netflix Original

Goedam (Season 1)

Great Pretender (Season 1) Netflix Original

High Score (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Hoops (Season 1) Netflix Original

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Ojos in d’ House (Season 1)

Rita (Season 5) Netflix Original

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3) Netflix Original

Stranger (Season 2)

Takki (2 Seasons)

The Game (3 Seasons)

Most Popular Titles on Netflix US for August 23rd

Top 10 Movies

Project Power The Sleepover Drunk Parents Mr. Peabody & Sherman The Lost Husband Seventh Son Despicable Me Fearless Jurassic Park The Grinch

Top 10 TV Series

Lucifer The Legend of Korra The Umbrella Academy High Score Hoops Rust Valley Restorers Teenage Bounty Hunters The Game Shameless The Office

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.