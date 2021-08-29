What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: August 29th, 2021

Happy Sunday, and we’re hoping you’re having a great weekend whatever you’re up to! This is your end-of-week recap of all the brand new titles to hit Netflix this week which saw 52 new releases comprising of 32 new movies and 20 new TV series.

Here’s how our end-of-week recap will work below. We’ll cover the brand new weekend additions, the full list of what’s new on Netflix, and looking back at the top 10s for the week. Also, we’ll include our must-watch highlight of the week if you haven’t had time.

New on Netflix This Weekend

Wind River (2017)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Taylor Sheridan

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, Graham Greene

Writer: Taylor Sheridan

Runtime: 107 min

Awards: 15 wins & 26 nominations

Returning to Netflix this weekend after being absent from Netflix for a couple of years is this superb action movie.

It comes from the same writing team behind Hell or High Water and Sicario about a “veteran hunter helps an FBI agent investigate the murder of a young woman on a Wyoming Native American reservation.”

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-Ho, Sang-yi Lee

Dropping on Netflix weekly here on out every Saturday is a brand new K-drama which is a romantic comedy series starring Kim Seon-Ho and Shin Min-a.

Here’s what you can expect if you plan on diving in:

“A big-city dentist opens up a practice in a close-knit seaside village, home to a charming jack-of-all-trades who is her polar opposite in every way.”

D.P. is another K-drama that was added to Netflix this week which was trending on Twitter globally today.

Must-Watch Highlight of the Week

Clickbait (Limited Series)

Added to Netflix: Wednesday

If you only have time to watch one title this week, check out Clickbait. Blowing on social media and rising in the Netflix top 10s, this limited series is compared to a longer episode of Black Mirror given it covers the potentially darker side of technology.

The series carries a 7.3 on IMDb and follows a family man who is abducted and it’s up to his family to find out who captured him.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Want to see highlights of what’s new? We’ve listed our favorite new movies and favorite new TV shows in separate what to watch posts.

32 New Movies Added This Week

2 Alone in Paris (2008)

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (2021) Netflix Original

Boomika (2021)

C Kkompany (2008)

Count Me In (2017)

EMI: Liya Hai To Chukana Padega (2008)

He’s All That (2021) Netflix Original

Koi Aap Sa (2005)

Krishna Cottage (2004)

Kucch To Hai (2003)

Kyaa Kool Hai Hum (2005)

Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 (2016)

Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum (2012)

Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001)

LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha (2010)

Mission Istaanbul: Darr Ke Aagey Jeet Hai (2008)

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010)

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! (2013)

Ragini MMS (2011)

Ragini MMS 2 (2014)

Really Love (2020)

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021)

Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)

Shor In the City (2010)

The Dirty Picture (2011)

The November Man (2014)

The Old Ways (2020)

The River Runner (2021)

The Water Man (2020)

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021) Netflix Original

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner (2021) Netflix Original

Wind River (2017)

20 New TV Series Added This Week

Bread Barbershop (Season 2)

Clickbait (Limited Series) Netflix Original

D.P. (Season 1) Netflix Original

Deadly Sins (Season 1)

EDENS ZERO (Season 1) Netflix Original

Family Reunion (Part 4) Netflix Original

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

I Heart Arlo (Season 1) Netflix Original

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (Season 1) Netflix Original

King of Boys: The Return of the King (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Kota Factory (Season 1)

Manifest (Season 3)

Motel Makeover (Season 1) Netflix Original

Oggy Oggy (Season 1) Netflix Original

Open Your Eyes (Season 1) Netflix Original

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Season 1) Netflix Original

Rebellion (Season 2 – Readded) Netflix Original

RIDE ON TIME (Season 3)

The Ingenuity of the Househusband (Season 1) Netflix Original

Titletown High (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week

Using the top 10s, we can garner (although not perfectly) what’s been dominating the top 10s throughout the week. Jason Momoa’s Sweet Girl has dominated the US top 10s this week and that success has been replicated around the world too.

Sweet Girl (76 points) Vivo (57 points) The Loud House Movie (56 points) Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (30 points) The Kissing Booth 3 (28 points) The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (28 points) He’s All That (20 points) The Old Ways (19 points) SAS: Red Notice (18 points) Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (16 points)

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix US This Week