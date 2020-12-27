What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: December 27th, 2020

It’s time to recap all the new releases on Netflix US this week with 29 to recap in total. We’ll look over some of the best new titles added to this week in separate articles but here’s a look at the last 7 days on Netflix US.
Wondering what’s next? Netflix has a bumper week in store for the final few days of this wretched year.
We haven’t done a daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix since December 23rd and will return starting from December 28th.
Death to 2020 (2020)
Genre: Comedy
Director: Charlie Brooker, Al Campbell, Alice Mathias
Cast: Hugh Grant, Cristin Milioti, Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow
Writer: Charlie Brooker
Runtime: 70 mins
If you’re familiar with Charlie Brooker, you’re probably aware of his Black Mirror series but for Brits like me, he’s most known for his yearly wipes that used to air on the BBC. Now he’s working for Team Netflix, he brings the annual wrap-up but with a very different premise.
It features some well-known celebrities playing different figures sharing their take on the year that was 2020.
Full List of Everything New on Netflix This Week
21 New Movies Added This Week
- After We Collided (2020)
- AK vs AK (2020) Netflix Original
- ariana grande: excuse me, i love you (2020) Netflix Original
- Atlas Shrugged: Part II (2012)
- Bridezilla (2019)
- Cemara’s Family (2018)
- Death to 2020 (2020) Netflix Original
- DNA (2020) Netflix Original
- Hello, Love, Goodbye (2019)
- Isa Pa with Feelings (2019)
- London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (2020) Netflix Original
- Mohamed Hussein (2019)
- QLIMAX THE SOURCE (2020)
- Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2020)
- Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2015)
- The Con Is On (2018)
- The History of Future Folk (2012)
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone (2020) Netflix Original
- The Midnight Sky (2020) Netflix Original
- We Can Be Heroes (2020) Netflix Original
- Your Name Engraved Herein (2020) Netflix Original
8 New TV Series Added This Week
- Bridgerton (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Lovestruck in the City (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Sakho & Mangane (Season 1)
- Shaun the Sheep (2 Seasons)
- Timmy Time (Season 1)
- Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 3) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for December 27th
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|The Midnight Sky
|Bridgerton
|2
|We Can Be Heroes
|Cocomelon
|3
|After We Collided
|The Queen’s Gambit
|4
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas
|Tiny Pretty Things
|5
|The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
|Virgin River
|6
|The Christmas Chronicles
|Sweet Home
|7
|The Croods
|Manhunt: Deadly Games
|8
|A California Christmas
|The Crown
|9
|Ava
|Big Mouth
|10
|Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
|The Ripper
Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week
|Position
|Title
|Points Accrued
|1
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas
|69
|2
|The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
|52
|3
|After We Collided
|40
|4
|The Midnight Sky
|40
|5
|A California Christmas
|38
|6
|The Christmas Chronicles
|35
|7
|Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
|35
|8
|Braven
|27
|9
|ariana grande: excuse me, i love you
|22
|10
|We Can Be Heroes
|17
Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week
|Position
|Title
|Points Accrued
|1
|Cocomelon
|71
|2
|Tiny Pretty Things
|69
|3
|Manhunt: Deadly Games
|56
|4
|The Queen’s Gambit
|54
|5
|Sweet Home
|43
|6
|The Ripper
|40
|7
|Virgin River
|39
|8
|Big Mouth
|25
|9
|Bridgerton
|20
|10
|The Crown
|12