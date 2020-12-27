What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: December 27th, 2020

It’s time to recap all the new releases on Netflix US this week with 29 to recap in total. We’ll look over some of the best new titles added to this week in separate articles but here’s a look at the last 7 days on Netflix US.

Wondering what’s next? Netflix has a bumper week in store for the final few days of this wretched year.

We haven’t done a daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix since December 23rd and will return starting from December 28th.

Death to 2020 (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Charlie Brooker, Al Campbell, Alice Mathias

Cast: Hugh Grant, Cristin Milioti, Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow

Writer: Charlie Brooker

Runtime: 70 mins

If you’re familiar with Charlie Brooker, you’re probably aware of his Black Mirror series but for Brits like me, he’s most known for his yearly wipes that used to air on the BBC. Now he’s working for Team Netflix, he brings the annual wrap-up but with a very different premise.

It features some well-known celebrities playing different figures sharing their take on the year that was 2020.

Full List of Everything New on Netflix This Week

21 New Movies Added This Week

After We Collided (2020)

AK vs AK (2020) Netflix Original

ariana grande: excuse me, i love you (2020) Netflix Original

Atlas Shrugged: Part II (2012)

Bridezilla (2019)

Cemara’s Family (2018)

Death to 2020 (2020) Netflix Original

DNA (2020) Netflix Original

Hello, Love, Goodbye (2019)

Isa Pa with Feelings (2019)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (2020) Netflix Original

Mohamed Hussein (2019)

QLIMAX THE SOURCE (2020)

Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2020)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2015)

The Con Is On (2018)

The History of Future Folk (2012)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone (2020) Netflix Original

The Midnight Sky (2020) Netflix Original

We Can Be Heroes (2020) Netflix Original

Your Name Engraved Herein (2020) Netflix Original

8 New TV Series Added This Week

Bridgerton (Season 1) Netflix Original

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 3) Netflix Original

Lovestruck in the City (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sakho & Mangane (Season 1)

Shaun the Sheep (2 Seasons)

Timmy Time (Season 1)

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 3) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for December 27th

# Movies TV Series 1 The Midnight Sky Bridgerton 2 We Can Be Heroes Cocomelon 3 After We Collided The Queen’s Gambit 4 How the Grinch Stole Christmas Tiny Pretty Things 5 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Virgin River 6 The Christmas Chronicles Sweet Home 7 The Croods Manhunt: Deadly Games 8 A California Christmas The Crown 9 Ava Big Mouth 10 Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom The Ripper

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Position Title Points Accrued 1 How the Grinch Stole Christmas 69 2 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two 52 3 After We Collided 40 4 The Midnight Sky 40 5 A California Christmas 38 6 The Christmas Chronicles 35 7 Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 35 8 Braven 27 9 ariana grande: excuse me, i love you 22 10 We Can Be Heroes 17

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week