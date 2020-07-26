What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: July 26th, 2020

Welcome to your end of week recap of what’s new on Netflix where we’ll be taking a look at what’s new on Netflix this weekend including the latest season of Shameless plus taking a look at the last 7 days and what’s hot on Netflix US right now.

We’ve already got a roundup of our favorite new movies added this week (TV to come) and we’ve also got a preview of the next 7 days coming up too which is a bumper week thanks to some excellent new releases and the crossover to August 2020 too on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at some highlights of what’s new on Netflix today before diving into the lists.

Banana Split (2018)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Benjamin Kasulke

Cast: Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato, Dylan Sprouse, Luke Spencer Roberts

Writer: Hannah Marks, Joey Power

Runtime: 88 min

The big and best new comedy added today (sorry Mall Cop star Kevin James) is Banana Split from Vertical Entertainment.

Here’s what you can expect from the flick:

“Despite leaving for college, a heartsick teen tries to build a new friendship with a kindred spirit even though she’s dating her ex-boyfriend.”

The movie scored particularly well with critics on RottenTomatoes where it holds an 88% score.

Shameless (Season 10)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: William H. Macy, Ethan Cutkosky, Jeremy Allen White, Shanola Hampton

Writer: Paul Abbott, John Wells

Runtime: 46 min

Shameless, regardless of the critics, is still an excellent dramedy that’s penultimate season arrived on Netflix today with the eleventh and final season due to air on Showtime later this year.

The tenth season saw the biggest change in the shows history with Fiona (played by Emmy Rossum) leaving the show leaving Debbie in charge.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for July 26th, 2020

3 New Movies Added Today

Banana Split (2018)

Double World (2019)

Zookeeper (2011)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Shameless (Season 10)

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week (July 19th to July 26th)

16 New Movies Added This Week

Animal Crackers (2017) Netflix Original

Banana Split (2018)

Double World (2019)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (2020) Netflix Original

Hickok (2017)

Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019)

Nimbe (2019)

Offering to the Storm (2020) Netflix Original

Romance Doll (2020)

Spotlight (2015)

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) Netflix Original

The Larva Island Movie (2020) Netflix Original

The Letter Reader (2019)

The Notebook (2004)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (2019)

Zookeeper (2011)

12 New TV Series Added This Week

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Part 2) Netflix Original

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Gigantosaurus (Season 1)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2) Netflix Original

Love on the Spectrum (Season 1) Netflix Original

Norsemen (Season 3) Netflix Original

Shameless (Season 10)

Signs (Season 1)

Sinatra: All or Nothing at All (Limited Series)

Sing On! Spain (Season 1) Netflix Original

Street Food: Latin America (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Last Dance (Limited Series)

1 New Stand-up Specials Added This Week

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (2020) Netflix Original

What’s Popular on Netflix for July 26th, 2020

The Kissing Booth 2 shot straight to the top of the US movie charts with it’s predecessor also jumping up into the top 10. New Spanish movie Offering to the Storm also made it into the top 10 too.

Elsewhere, the TV list is still topped by Fear City followed by Cursed.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix

The Kissing Booth 2 Animal Crackers The Kissing Booth Ip Man 4: The Finale The Old Guard Fatal Affair The Lorax How Do You Know Offering to the Storm Despicable Me

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia Cursed The Last Dance Dark Desire Down to Earth with Zac Efron Indian Matchmaking In The Dark Unsolved Mysteries Street Food The Office

On Friday, Netflix revealed a combined list of the top 10s throughout the past week. We’ve embedded that below but Fatal Affair was the most-watched title on Netflix US over the past 7 days.