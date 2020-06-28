What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: June 28th

Happy Sunday and we’ve got two new international titles arriving on Netflix US today plus we’re going to take a full recap of everything new on Netflix this week-plus dive into the daily top 10 movies and TV series.

We’ll get into the daily top 10s and full list for the past week in just a second as we recap the two new titles for June 28th, 2020.

Skin (2019)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Daniel Effiong

Cast: Beverly Naya

The first documentary is available in audio English and follows actress Beverly Naya who travels home to Nigeria to discover how colorism impacts society and find beauty wherever she can find it.

#FriendButMarried 2 (2020)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance

Director: Rako Prijanto

Cast: Adipati Dolken, Mawar Eva de Jongh, Vonny Cornellya, Sari Nila

Runtime: 104 mins

Language: Indonesian

The second international title is a sequel to a popular Indonenisan romantic movie franchise based on novels.

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:

As Ayu and Ditto finally transition from best friends to newlyweds, a quick pregnancy creates uncertainty for the future of their young marriage.

Top 10 TV Series and Movies on Netflix

Eurovision after a slow start in yesterday’s top 10 has now shot up to the number 1 spot in the US. Athlete A, the documentary has slowly been rising and has now hit the number 2 spot.

On the TV top 10 front, Floor is Lava still remains at the top with the newest third season of Dark debuting on the top 10 charts at number 7.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US for June 28th

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Athlete A 365 Days The Nut Job Feel the Beat Love Lost Bullet Baby Mama Despicable Me Dark Skies

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US for June 28th

Floor is Lava The Order Crazy Delicious Home Game 13 Reasons Why Avatar: The Last Airbender Dark Space Force The Office Sweet Magnolias

Every New Releases on Netflix This Past Week

21 New Movies Added This Week

Athlete A (2020) Netflix Original

Bulbbul (2020) Netflix Original

Chaman Bahaar (2020)

Dark Skies (2013)

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (2020) Netflix Original

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) Netflix Original

Goldie (2019)

Kappela (2020)

Kasanova (2019)

Nobody Knows I’m Here (2020) Netflix Original

Ordinary People (2016)

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

Ride Like a Girl (2019)

Seven (Tamil) (2019)

Straight Up (2019)

Thackeray (2019)

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017)

Vivah (2006)

Woodshock (2017)

10 New TV Series Added This Week

All For Love (Amar y Vivir) (Season 1) Netflix Original

Crazy Delicious (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dark (Season 3) Netflix Original

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (Season 1)

Home Game (Season 1) Netflix Original

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Season 1) Netflix Original

Lenox Hill (Special Episode) Netflix Original

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 2)

Slasher (Seasons 1-3) Netflix Original

Twogether (Season 1) Netflix Original

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.