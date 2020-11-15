What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: November 15th, 2020

Happy Sunday and welcome to your end of week roundup of everything new on Netflix for the middle of the month and we’ll also recap all 38 new movies and TV series added this week. Then, we’ll run through what’s trending on Netflix US today and the past week.

Before we dig in, check out what’s coming up next on Netflix which includes even more holiday titles and a few great movies too.

You’ll notice a number of Christmas movies added today, we’ll be adding those to our big new Christmas movies on Netflix list in due course.

The most notable additions today includes the brand new season of Netflix’s flagship title, The Crown which is back for season 4. We also got four seasons of two different CBS reality titles.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 15th, 2020

6 New Movies Added Today

A Very Country Christmas (2017)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Hometown Holiday (2018)

Killer Cove (Fear Bay) (2019)

V for Vendetta (2005)

White Christmas (1954)

5 New TV Series Added Today

America’s Next Top Model (2 Seasons)

Beyblade Burst Rise (Season 1)

Polly Pocket (Season 2)

Survivor (2 Seasons)

The Crown (Season 4) Netflix Original

Full List of Everything New on Netflix This Week

20 New Movies Added This Week

A Very Country Christmas (2017)

A Very Special Love (2008)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

First Love (2018)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti (2020)

Hometown Holiday (2018)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) Netflix Original

Killer Cove (Fear Bay) (2019)

Ludo (2020) Netflix Original

Memories of a Teenager (2019)

Prom Night (2008)

Scandal in Sorrento (1955)

The Beginning of Life 2: Outside (2020)

The Life Ahead (2020) Netflix Original

The Sign of Venus (1955)

V for Vendetta (2005)

We Are All For The Fatherland (1979)

What We Wanted (2020) Netflix Original

White Christmas (1954)

18 New TV Series Added This Week

A Lion in the House (Limited Series)

A Queen Is Born (Season 1) Netflix Original

American Horror Story (Season 9)

America’s Next Top Model (2 Seasons)

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 1) Netflix Original

Beyblade Burst Rise (Season 1)

Dash & Lily (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ethos (Season 1) Netflix Original

Graceful Friends (Season 1)

Masameer Classics (Season 3)

Polly Pocket (Season 2)

Survivor (2 Seasons)

The Crown (Season 4) Netflix Original

The Liberator (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Minions of Midas (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Trash Truck (Season 1) Netflix Original

Trial 4 (Season 1) Netflix Original

Undercover (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for November 15th, 2020

# Movies TV Series 1 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey The Queen’s Gambit 2 The Impossible Trial 4 3 The Grinch American Horror Story 4 The Life Ahead Dash & Lily 5 Mile 22 The Great British Bake Off 6 Holidate Chappelle’s Show 7 Operation Christmas Drop Cocomelon 8 How the Grinch Stole Christmas 60 Days In 9 Over the Moon Trash Truck 10 Knock Knock The Liberator

Top 10 Movies on Netflix This Week

Position Title Points Total 1 The Impossible 78 2 Mile 22 64 3 Operation Christmas Drop 58 4 The Grinch 45 5 Holidate 42 6 Knock Knock 38 7 Over the Moon 22 8 Easy A 20 9 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey 20 10 Midnight at the Magnolia 16

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix This Week