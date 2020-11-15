What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: November 15th, 2020

Happy Sunday and welcome to your end of week roundup of everything new on Netflix for the middle of the month and we’ll also recap all 38 new movies and TV series added this week. Then, we’ll run through what’s trending on Netflix US today and the past week.
Before we dig in, check out what’s coming up next on Netflix which includes even more holiday titles and a few great movies too.
You’ll notice a number of Christmas movies added today, we’ll be adding those to our big new Christmas movies on Netflix list in due course.
The most notable additions today includes the brand new season of Netflix’s flagship title, The Crown which is back for season 4. We also got four seasons of two different CBS reality titles.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 15th, 2020
Full List of Everything New on Netflix This Week
20 New Movies Added This Week
- A Very Country Christmas (2017)
- A Very Special Love (2008)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)
- First Love (2018)
- Fruitvale Station (2013)
- Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti (2020)
- Hometown Holiday (2018)
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) Netflix Original
- Killer Cove (Fear Bay) (2019)
- Ludo (2020) Netflix Original
- Memories of a Teenager (2019)
- Prom Night (2008)
- Scandal in Sorrento (1955)
- The Beginning of Life 2: Outside (2020)
- The Life Ahead (2020) Netflix Original
- The Sign of Venus (1955)
- V for Vendetta (2005)
- We Are All For The Fatherland (1979)
- What We Wanted (2020) Netflix Original
- White Christmas (1954)
18 New TV Series Added This Week
- A Lion in the House (Limited Series)
- A Queen Is Born (Season 1) Netflix Original
- American Horror Story (Season 9)
- America’s Next Top Model (2 Seasons)
- Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Beyblade Burst Rise (Season 1)
- Dash & Lily (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Ethos (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Graceful Friends (Season 1)
- Masameer Classics (Season 3)
- Polly Pocket (Season 2)
- Survivor (2 Seasons)
- The Crown (Season 4) Netflix Original
- The Liberator (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Minions of Midas (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Trash Truck (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Trial 4 (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Undercover (Season 2) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for November 15th, 2020
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
|The Queen’s Gambit
|2
|The Impossible
|Trial 4
|3
|The Grinch
|American Horror Story
|4
|The Life Ahead
|Dash & Lily
|5
|Mile 22
|The Great British Bake Off
|6
|Holidate
|Chappelle’s Show
|7
|Operation Christmas Drop
|Cocomelon
|8
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas
|60 Days In
|9
|Over the Moon
|Trash Truck
|10
|Knock Knock
|The Liberator
Top 10 Movies on Netflix This Week
|Position
|Title
|Points Total
|1
|The Impossible
|78
|2
|Mile 22
|64
|3
|Operation Christmas Drop
|58
|4
|The Grinch
|45
|5
|Holidate
|42
|6
|Knock Knock
|38
|7
|Over the Moon
|22
|8
|Easy A
|20
|9
|Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
|20
|10
|Midnight at the Magnolia
|16
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix This Week
|Position
|Title
|Points Total
|1
|The Queen’s Gambit
|80
|2
|Chappelle’s Show
|61
|3
|Cocomelon
|50
|4
|Dash & Lily
|40
|5
|60 Days In
|39
|6
|The Great British Bake Off
|35
|7
|Trial 4
|32
|8
|The Office
|22
|9
|The Liberator
|14
|10
|American Horror Story
|14