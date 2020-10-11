What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: October 11th, 2020

Welcome to your full recap of the past week of new releases on Netflix USA with the full list of 30 new movies and TV series that touched down plus we’ll look at what’s been trending on Netflix over the weekend too.

Before we get into the full lists, we just want to recap the one new title that did drop on Netflix over the weekend.

House of Witch (2017)

Genre: Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Alex Merkin

Cast: Emily Bader, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Coy Stewart

Writer: Neil Elman

Runtime: 90 min

Returning to Netflix just in time for Halloween 2020 is House of the Witch which was on Netflix until earlier in the month. It’s hard to count this is a new arrival but it did leave so we have to include it.

Here’s what you can expect if you haven’t checked it out yet:

“A group of daring teens finds themselves in a fight for their lives inside a haunted house when a sinister spirit crashes their Halloween party.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Past Week

17 New Movies Added This Week

American Pie 9: Girls’ Rules (2020)

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell (2020)

Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy (2020) Netflix Original

Colombiana (2011)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020) Netflix Original

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)

Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) Netflix Original

Good Game: The Beginning (2018)

House of the Witch (2017)

Hubie Halloween (2020) Netflix Original

My Step Dad: The Hippie (2018)

Palermo Hollywood (2004)

Saturday Church (2017)

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (2020) Netflix Original

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (2020) Netflix Original

The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020) Netflix Original

Walk Away from Love (2017)

13 New TV Series Added This Week

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Season 1) Netflix Original

Deaf U (Season 1) Netflix Original

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (Season 1)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 2 – Rio) Netflix Original

H2O: Just Add Water (3 Seasons)

Pat a Pat Como (Season 1)

Private Lives (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Qurious Como (Season 1)

Schitt’s Creek (Season 6)

The 100 (Season 7)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1) Netflix Original

To the Lake (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for October 11th, 2020

Unsurprisingly, The Haunting of Bly Manor has found its way to the top of the top 10 TV list with Hubie Halloween retaining its number 1 spot on the movie list.

The Haunting of Bly Manor has made the fifth-biggest TV debut on Netflix this week with it having the 13th biggest debut in total.

# Movies TV Series 1 Hubie Halloween The Haunting of Bly Manor 2 American Murder: The Family Next Door Emily in Paris 3 American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules Schitt’s Creek 4 Colombiana The 100 5 Enola Holmes Ratched 6 Big Daddy Evil 7 The Outpost The Great British Bake Off 8 Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters Cocomelon 9 The Croods Fast and Furious Spy Racers 10 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

What have you been watching on Netflix this week?