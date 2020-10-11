What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: October 11th, 2020

Welcome to your full recap of the past week of new releases on Netflix USA with the full list of 30 new movies and TV series that touched down plus we’ll look at what’s been trending on Netflix over the weekend too.
Before we get into the full lists, we just want to recap the one new title that did drop on Netflix over the weekend.
House of Witch (2017)
Genre: Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller
Director: Alex Merkin
Cast: Emily Bader, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Coy Stewart
Writer: Neil Elman
Runtime: 90 min
Returning to Netflix just in time for Halloween 2020 is House of the Witch which was on Netflix until earlier in the month. It’s hard to count this is a new arrival but it did leave so we have to include it.
Here’s what you can expect if you haven’t checked it out yet:
“A group of daring teens finds themselves in a fight for their lives inside a haunted house when a sinister spirit crashes their Halloween party.”
Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Past Week
17 New Movies Added This Week
- American Pie 9: Girls’ Rules (2020)
- Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell (2020)
- Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy (2020) Netflix Original
- Colombiana (2011)
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020) Netflix Original
- Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)
- Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) Netflix Original
- Good Game: The Beginning (2018)
- House of the Witch (2017)
- Hubie Halloween (2020) Netflix Original
- My Step Dad: The Hippie (2018)
- Palermo Hollywood (2004)
- Saturday Church (2017)
- StarBeam: Halloween Hero (2020) Netflix Original
- Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (2020) Netflix Original
- The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020) Netflix Original
- Walk Away from Love (2017)
13 New TV Series Added This Week
- Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Deaf U (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (Season 1)
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 2 – Rio) Netflix Original
- H2O: Just Add Water (3 Seasons)
- Pat a Pat Como (Season 1)
- Private Lives (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Qurious Como (Season 1)
- Schitt’s Creek (Season 6)
- The 100 (Season 7)
- The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1) Netflix Original
- To the Lake (Season 1) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for October 11th, 2020
Unsurprisingly, The Haunting of Bly Manor has found its way to the top of the top 10 TV list with Hubie Halloween retaining its number 1 spot on the movie list.
The Haunting of Bly Manor has made the fifth-biggest TV debut on Netflix this week with it having the 13th biggest debut in total.
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Hubie Halloween
|The Haunting of Bly Manor
|2
|American Murder: The Family Next Door
|Emily in Paris
|3
|American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules
|Schitt’s Creek
|4
|Colombiana
|The 100
|5
|Enola Holmes
|Ratched
|6
|Big Daddy
|Evil
|7
|The Outpost
|The Great British Bake Off
|8
|Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
|Cocomelon
|9
|The Croods
|Fast and Furious Spy Racers
|10
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.