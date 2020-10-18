What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: October 18th, 2020

Welcome to your end of week roundup of what’s new on Netflix today and this past week where we’ll take a look at the full list of 38 new titles. We’ll also check in with what’s popular on Netflix today plus the past 7 days too.

Let’s now take a quick look at what’s new on Netflix for this weekend.
ParaNorman (2012)
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Mystery
Director: Chris Butler, Sam Fell
Cast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck
Writer: Chris Butler
Runtime: 92 min
Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar. Another 19 wins & 45 nominations
The big new title this weekend which is the first NYT critics pick on Netflix since the summer is ParaNorman.
The 3D animated movie from 8 years ago is about a boy who takes on an array of ghoulies to save his town from a curse.
Start-Up (Season 1) Netflix Original
Genre: Drama
Cast: Suzy Bae, Joo-Hyuk Nam, Sun-ho Kim, Han-na Kang
The big new K-drama on Netflix for this month is a well-received TV series that aired in Korea to glowing reviews.
Here’s what you can expect from the series:
“Young entrepreneurs aspiring to launch virtual dreams into reality compete for success and love in the cutthroat world of Korea’s high-tech industry.”
Full List of What’s New on Netflix for October 18th, 2020
2 New Movies Added Today
- I Am Vengeance: Retaliation (2020)
- ParaNorman (2012)
1 New TV Series Added Today
- Start-Up (Season 1) Netflix Original
Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Past Week
24 New Movies Added This Week
- A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020) Netflix Original
- A Choo (2020)
- Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)
- BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020) Netflix Original
- Dil (2003)
- Disco Dancer (1982)
- Disconnect (2018)
- El-Khawaga’s Dilemma (2018)
- Fida (2004)
- House of the Witch (2017)
- Hunterrr (2015)
- I Am Vengeance: Retaliation (2020)
- In a Valley of Violence (2016)
- Kartini: Princess of Java (2017)
- Love Like the Falling Rain (2020) Netflix Original
- Moneyball (2011)
- Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (2020) Netflix Original
- ParaNorman (2012)
- Phir Hera Pheri (2006)
- Rooting for Roona (2020) Netflix Original
- The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)
- The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo (2020) Netflix Original
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) Netflix Original
- Unfriended (2014)
14 New TV Series Added This Week
- Dream Home Makeover (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Fireman Sam (Seasons 3-4)
- Grand Army (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Half & Half (4 Seasons)
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 3) Netflix Original
- La Révolution (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Masameer Classics (2 Seasons)
- One on One (5 Seasons)
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers (Season 2)
- Social Distance (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Someone Has to Die (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Start-Up (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Last Kids on Earth (Season 3 (Book 3)) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series for October 18th, 2020
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Hubie Halloween
|The Haunting of Bly Manor
|2
|The Trial of the Chicago 7
|Emily in Paris
|3
|Moneyball
|Schitt’s Creek
|4
|A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
|Evil
|5
|American Murder: The Family Next Door
|Cocomelon
|6
|American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules
|The Great British Bake Off
|7
|In a Valley of Violence
|The Last Kids on Earth
|8
|The Grinch
|The Cabin with Bert Kreischer
|9
|Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
|Dream Home Makeover
|10
|Unfriended
|The 100
Most Popular Titles on Netflix This Past Week
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week
|Number
|Movie Name
|Points Total
|1
|Hubie Halloween
|80
|2
|American Murder: The Family Next Door
|60
|3
|American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules
|57
|4
|Moneyball
|35
|5
|A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
|22
|6
|Big Daddy
|20
|7
|Employee of the Month
|19
|8
|Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
|19
|9
|Colombiana
|18
|10
|The Grinch
|17
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US This Week
|Number
|TV Series Name
|Total Points
|1
|The Haunting of Bly Manor
|80
|2
|Emily in Paris
|72
|3
|Schitt’s Creek
|63
|4
|The 100
|47
|5
|Evil
|45
|6
|Cocomelon
|31
|7
|Ratched
|25
|8
|The Great British Bake Off
|21
|9
|The Cabin with Bert Kreischer
|21
|10
|One on One
|7
