What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: October 18th, 2020

Welcome to your end of week roundup of what’s new on Netflix today and this past week where we’ll take a look at the full list of 38 new titles. We’ll also check in with what’s popular on Netflix today plus the past 7 days too.

Before we dive in, a quick reminder. You can find an expanded list of new releases on Netflix on our what’s new hub. Plus you can find daily top 10 titles around the world via our most popular on Netflix hub.

Let’s now take a quick look at what’s new on Netflix for this weekend.

ParaNorman (2012)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Mystery

Director: Chris Butler, Sam Fell

Cast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck

Writer: Chris Butler

Runtime: 92 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar. Another 19 wins & 45 nominations

The big new title this weekend which is the first NYT critics pick on Netflix since the summer is ParaNorman.

The 3D animated movie from 8 years ago is about a boy who takes on an array of ghoulies to save his town from a curse.

Start-Up (Season 1) Netflix Original

Genre: Drama

Cast: Suzy Bae, Joo-Hyuk Nam, Sun-ho Kim, Han-na Kang

The big new K-drama on Netflix for this month is a well-received TV series that aired in Korea to glowing reviews.

Here’s what you can expect from the series:

“Young entrepreneurs aspiring to launch virtual dreams into reality compete for success and love in the cutthroat world of Korea’s high-tech industry.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for October 18th, 2020

2 New Movies Added Today

I Am Vengeance: Retaliation (2020)

ParaNorman (2012)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Start-Up (Season 1) Netflix Original

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Past Week

24 New Movies Added This Week

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020) Netflix Original

A Choo (2020)

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020) Netflix Original

Dil (2003)

Disco Dancer (1982)

Disconnect (2018)

El-Khawaga’s Dilemma (2018)

Fida (2004)

House of the Witch (2017)

Hunterrr (2015)

I Am Vengeance: Retaliation (2020)

In a Valley of Violence (2016)

Kartini: Princess of Java (2017)

Love Like the Falling Rain (2020) Netflix Original

Moneyball (2011)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (2020) Netflix Original

ParaNorman (2012)

Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

Rooting for Roona (2020) Netflix Original

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo (2020) Netflix Original

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) Netflix Original

Unfriended (2014)

14 New TV Series Added This Week

Dream Home Makeover (Season 1) Netflix Original

Fireman Sam (Seasons 3-4)

Grand Army (Season 1) Netflix Original

Half & Half (4 Seasons)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 3) Netflix Original

La Révolution (Season 1) Netflix Original

Masameer Classics (2 Seasons)

One on One (5 Seasons)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers (Season 2)

Social Distance (Season 1) Netflix Original

Someone Has to Die (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Start-Up (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Last Kids on Earth (Season 3 (Book 3)) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series for October 18th, 2020

# Movies TV Series 1 Hubie Halloween The Haunting of Bly Manor 2 The Trial of the Chicago 7 Emily in Paris 3 Moneyball Schitt’s Creek 4 A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting Evil 5 American Murder: The Family Next Door Cocomelon 6 American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules The Great British Bake Off 7 In a Valley of Violence The Last Kids on Earth 8 The Grinch The Cabin with Bert Kreischer 9 Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef Dream Home Makeover 10 Unfriended The 100

Most Popular Titles on Netflix This Past Week

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week

Number Movie Name Points Total 1 Hubie Halloween 80 2 American Murder: The Family Next Door 60 3 American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules 57 4 Moneyball 35 5 A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting 22 6 Big Daddy 20 7 Employee of the Month 19 8 Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef 19 9 Colombiana 18 10 The Grinch 17

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US This Week

Number TV Series Name Total Points 1 The Haunting of Bly Manor 80 2 Emily in Paris 72 3 Schitt’s Creek 63 4 The 100 47 5 Evil 45 6 Cocomelon 31 7 Ratched 25 8 The Great British Bake Off 21 9 The Cabin with Bert Kreischer 21 10 One on One 7

