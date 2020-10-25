What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: October 25th, 2020

It’s time for a complete recap of what’s new on Netflix in the United States over the past 7 days. In total, 42 new movies and TV series came to Netflix over the past week. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending on Netflix over the weekend and what’s done well in the top 10s over the past 7 days too.

First, though, let’s take a look at a couple of new movies added to Netflix this weekend.

I Am Woman (2019)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music, Romance

Director: Unjoo Moon

Cast: Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Danielle Macdonald, Evan Peters, Chris Parnell, David Lyons, Matty Cardarople

Writer: Emma Jensen

Runtime: 116 min

This movie was originally scheduled for release next week but we’re happy to see it drop on Netflix yesterday. It’s a small movie that didn’t get the attention it deserved when it released last year.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“In the 1960s, Australian singer Helen Reddy struggles with misogyny in the music business — until she records an anthem for the women’s movement.”

Black ’47 (2018)

Genre: Action, Drama

Director: Lance Daly

Cast: Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville, Stephen Rea, Freddie Fox

Writer: Lance Daly, P.J. Dillon (story by), P.J. Dillon, Eugene O’Brien (additional material), Pierce Ryan (story by), Pierce Ryan

Runtime: 100 min

In the mood for a good war drama? You couldn’t do much worse than this action-filled movie headlined by Hugo Weaving.

Here’s the official description for the flick:

“When the Great Famine ravages his beloved country, a battle-hardened Irishman deserts the British Empire and exacts revenge on the tyrants responsible.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

35 New Movies Added This Week

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

Alice Junior (2019)

Beirut Oh Beirut (1975)

Bending the Arc (2017)

Black ’47 (2018)

Bosta (2005)

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2019)

Cadaver (2020) Netflix Original

Carol (2015)

Exes Baggage (2018)

Fisherman’s Friends (2019)

Ghadi (2013)

Heritages (2013)

I Am Vengeance: Retaliation (2020)

I Am Woman (2019)

Ismaii (2017)

Little Wars (1982)

Out of Life (1991)

Over the Moon (2020) Netflix Original

Panoptic (2017)

ParaNorman (2012)

Rebecca (2020) Netflix Original

Shattered Memories (2018)

Taxi Ballad (2011)

The Hows of Us (2018)

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

The Kite (2003)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (2020) Netflix Original

Tremors: Shrieker Island (2020)

Under the Bombs (2007)

West Beirut (1998)

What Did I Mess (2018)

Whispers (2015)

Yes, God, Yes (2019)

Zozo (2005)

7 New TV Series Added This Week

Barbarians (Season 1) Netflix Original

Move (Season 1) Netflix Original

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 3) Netflix Original

Start-Up (Season 1) Netflix Original

Stolen Away (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for October 25th, 2020

At the end of the weekend it’s clear The Queen’s Gambit and Over the Moon have done their jobs by hitting the number 1 spot in each respective list.

# Movies TV Series 1 Over the Moon The Queen’s Gambit 2 Rebecca Unsolved Mysteries 3 Hubie Halloween Barbarians 4 Yes, God, Yes The Haunting of Bly Manor 5 ParaNorman Grand Army 6 Tremors: Shrieker Island The Great British Bake Off 7 Cadaver Cocomelon 8 The Grinch Emily in Paris 9 The Trial of the Chicago 7 Schitt’s Creek 10 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Evil

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

# Movie Name Points 1 Hubie Halloween 70 2 The Trial of the Chicago 7 49 3 Moneyball 39 4 Rebecca 38 5 Tremors: Shrieker Island 36 6 A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting 35 7 ParaNorman 32 8 The Grinch 27 9 Yes, God, Yes 24 10 Over the Moon 20

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week