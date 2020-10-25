What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: October 25th, 2020

What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: October 25th, 2020

by @kasey__moore on October 25, 2020, 12:12 pm EST

whats new on netflix this week october 25th

I Am Woman now on Netflix US – Picture: Netflix

It’s time for a complete recap of what’s new on Netflix in the United States over the past 7 days. In total, 42 new movies and TV series came to Netflix over the past week. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending on Netflix over the weekend and what’s done well in the top 10s over the past 7 days too.

First, though, let’s take a look at a couple of new movies added to Netflix this weekend.

I Am Woman (2019)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music, Romance
Director: Unjoo Moon
Cast: Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Danielle Macdonald, Evan Peters, Chris Parnell, David Lyons, Matty Cardarople
Writer: Emma Jensen
Runtime: 116 min

This movie was originally scheduled for release next week but we’re happy to see it drop on Netflix yesterday. It’s a small movie that didn’t get the attention it deserved when it released last year.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“In the 1960s, Australian singer Helen Reddy struggles with misogyny in the music business — until she records an anthem for the women’s movement.”

Black ’47 (2018)

Genre: Action, Drama
Director: Lance Daly
Cast: Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville, Stephen Rea, Freddie Fox
Writer: Lance Daly, P.J. Dillon (story by), P.J. Dillon, Eugene O’Brien (additional material), Pierce Ryan (story by), Pierce Ryan
Runtime: 100 min

In the mood for a good war drama? You couldn’t do much worse than this action-filled movie headlined by Hugo Weaving.

Here’s the official description for the flick:

“When the Great Famine ravages his beloved country, a battle-hardened Irishman deserts the British Empire and exacts revenge on the tyrants responsible.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

35 New Movies Added This Week

  • Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)
  • Alice Junior (2019)
  • Beirut Oh Beirut (1975)
  • Bending the Arc (2017)
  • Black ’47 (2018)
  • Bosta (2005)
  • Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2019)
  • Cadaver (2020) Netflix Original
  • Carol (2015)
  • Exes Baggage (2018)
  • Fisherman’s Friends (2019)
  • Ghadi (2013)
  • Heritages (2013)
  • I Am Vengeance: Retaliation (2020)
  • I Am Woman (2019)
  • Ismaii (2017)
  • Little Wars (1982)
  • Out of Life (1991)
  • Over the Moon (2020) Netflix Original
  • Panoptic (2017)
  • ParaNorman (2012)
  • Rebecca (2020) Netflix Original
  • Shattered Memories (2018)
  • Taxi Ballad (2011)
  • The Hows of Us (2018)
  • The Hummingbird Project (2018)
  • The Kite (2003)
  • The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (2020) Netflix Original
  • Tremors: Shrieker Island (2020)
  • Under the Bombs (2007)
  • West Beirut (1998)
  • What Did I Mess (2018)
  • Whispers (2015)
  • Yes, God, Yes (2019)
  • Zozo (2005)

7 New TV Series Added This Week

  • Barbarians (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Move (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 3) Netflix Original
  • Start-Up (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Stolen Away (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series) Netflix Original
  • Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for October 25th, 2020

At the end of the weekend it’s clear The Queen’s Gambit and Over the Moon have done their jobs by hitting the number 1 spot in each respective list.

# Movies TV Series
1 Over the Moon The Queen’s Gambit
2 Rebecca Unsolved Mysteries
3 Hubie Halloween Barbarians
4 Yes, God, Yes The Haunting of Bly Manor
5 ParaNorman Grand Army
6 Tremors: Shrieker Island The Great British Bake Off
7 Cadaver Cocomelon
8 The Grinch Emily in Paris
9 The Trial of the Chicago 7 Schitt’s Creek
10 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Evil

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

# Movie Name Points
1 Hubie Halloween 70
2 The Trial of the Chicago 7 49
3 Moneyball 39
4 Rebecca 38
5 Tremors: Shrieker Island 36
6 A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting 35
7 ParaNorman 32
8 The Grinch 27
9 Yes, God, Yes 24
10 Over the Moon 20

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week

# Movie Name Points
1 The Haunting of Bly Manor 73
2 Unsolved Mysteries 58
3 Emily in Paris 54
4 Schitt’s Creek 45
5 Cocomelon 43
6 Evil 34
7 Grand Army 33
8 The Great British Bake Off 19
9 Dream Home Makeover 18
10 Barbarians 16

