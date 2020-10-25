What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: October 25th, 2020

It’s time for a complete recap of what’s new on Netflix in the United States over the past 7 days. In total, 42 new movies and TV series came to Netflix over the past week. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending on Netflix over the weekend and what’s done well in the top 10s over the past 7 days too.
We’ve already published our preview of what’s coming up next on Netflix which you can find in full here.
First, though, let’s take a look at a couple of new movies added to Netflix this weekend.
I Am Woman (2019)
Genre: Biography, Drama, Music, Romance
Director: Unjoo Moon
Cast: Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Danielle Macdonald, Evan Peters, Chris Parnell, David Lyons, Matty Cardarople
Writer: Emma Jensen
Runtime: 116 min
This movie was originally scheduled for release next week but we’re happy to see it drop on Netflix yesterday. It’s a small movie that didn’t get the attention it deserved when it released last year.
Here’s what you can expect from the movie:
“In the 1960s, Australian singer Helen Reddy struggles with misogyny in the music business — until she records an anthem for the women’s movement.”
Black ’47 (2018)
Genre: Action, Drama
Director: Lance Daly
Cast: Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville, Stephen Rea, Freddie Fox
Writer: Lance Daly, P.J. Dillon (story by), P.J. Dillon, Eugene O’Brien (additional material), Pierce Ryan (story by), Pierce Ryan
Runtime: 100 min
In the mood for a good war drama? You couldn’t do much worse than this action-filled movie headlined by Hugo Weaving.
Here’s the official description for the flick:
“When the Great Famine ravages his beloved country, a battle-hardened Irishman deserts the British Empire and exacts revenge on the tyrants responsible.”
Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week
35 New Movies Added This Week
- Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)
- Alice Junior (2019)
- Beirut Oh Beirut (1975)
- Bending the Arc (2017)
- Black ’47 (2018)
- Bosta (2005)
- Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2019)
- Cadaver (2020) Netflix Original
- Carol (2015)
- Exes Baggage (2018)
- Fisherman’s Friends (2019)
- Ghadi (2013)
- Heritages (2013)
- I Am Vengeance: Retaliation (2020)
- I Am Woman (2019)
- Ismaii (2017)
- Little Wars (1982)
- Out of Life (1991)
- Over the Moon (2020) Netflix Original
- Panoptic (2017)
- ParaNorman (2012)
- Rebecca (2020) Netflix Original
- Shattered Memories (2018)
- Taxi Ballad (2011)
- The Hows of Us (2018)
- The Hummingbird Project (2018)
- The Kite (2003)
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (2020) Netflix Original
- Tremors: Shrieker Island (2020)
- Under the Bombs (2007)
- West Beirut (1998)
- What Did I Mess (2018)
- Whispers (2015)
- Yes, God, Yes (2019)
- Zozo (2005)
7 New TV Series Added This Week
- Barbarians (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Move (Season 1) Netflix Original
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Start-Up (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Stolen Away (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for October 25th, 2020
At the end of the weekend it’s clear The Queen’s Gambit and Over the Moon have done their jobs by hitting the number 1 spot in each respective list.
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Over the Moon
|The Queen’s Gambit
|2
|Rebecca
|Unsolved Mysteries
|3
|Hubie Halloween
|Barbarians
|4
|Yes, God, Yes
|The Haunting of Bly Manor
|5
|ParaNorman
|Grand Army
|6
|Tremors: Shrieker Island
|The Great British Bake Off
|7
|Cadaver
|Cocomelon
|8
|The Grinch
|Emily in Paris
|9
|The Trial of the Chicago 7
|Schitt’s Creek
|10
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Evil
Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week
|#
|Movie Name
|Points
|1
|Hubie Halloween
|70
|2
|The Trial of the Chicago 7
|49
|3
|Moneyball
|39
|4
|Rebecca
|38
|5
|Tremors: Shrieker Island
|36
|6
|A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
|35
|7
|ParaNorman
|32
|8
|The Grinch
|27
|9
|Yes, God, Yes
|24
|10
|Over the Moon
|20
Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week
|#
|Movie Name
|Points
|1
|The Haunting of Bly Manor
|73
|2
|Unsolved Mysteries
|58
|3
|Emily in Paris
|54
|4
|Schitt’s Creek
|45
|5
|Cocomelon
|43
|6
|Evil
|34
|7
|Grand Army
|33
|8
|The Great British Bake Off
|19
|9
|Dream Home Makeover
|18
|10
|Barbarians
|16