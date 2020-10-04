What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: October 4th, 2020

Welcome to your end of week roundup for everything new on Netflix over the weekend and a look back at the full list of all 105 new TV series and movies that arrived over the past week.

Looking for just the highlights of the past week? We’ve got lists of the best new TV series and the best new movies which include our personal picks that everyone should add to their queues.

Let’s quickly take a look at some of the highlights from this weekend before we move onto full lists of what’s new and what’s hot on Netflix in the US this past week.

Colombiana (2011)

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Director: Olivier Megaton

Cast: Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà, Lennie James, Amandla Stenberg

Writer: Luc Besson (screenplay), Robert Mark Kamen (screenplay)

Runtime: 108 min

Added to Netflix today is this Sony Pictures movie that follows a young woman who grows up to be a ruthless assassin.

Reviews for this one seem to be down the middle so let us know if you give it a go in the comments down below.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020)

Genre: Documentary, Biography

Director: Alastair Fothergill, Jonathan Hughes, Keith Scholey

Cast: David Attenborough

Runtime: 83 min

Following Our Planet that dropped on Netflix last year, we now get to see possibly David Attenborough’s most important documentary of his long and well-documented career.

The documentary that lasts for 1 hour and 23 minutes serves as a witness statement talking about the state of our Earth and what we can do as individuals to help the climate and reconnect with nature.

Watch this on the big screen as it looks absolutely stunning in 4K.

Full List of Everything New on Netflix This Past Week

74 New Movies Added This Week

28 Days (2000)

A Chaster Marriage (2016)

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Halloween (2020) Netflix Original

A.M.I. (2019)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

All Because of You (Pasal Kau) (2020) Netflix Original

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Amandla! A Revolution in Four Part Harmony (2002)

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) Netflix Original

An Ordinary Man (2017)

Ankhon Dekhi (2013)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Baxu and the Giants (2019)

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell (2020)

Big Daddy (1999)

Boomerang (1992)

Bully (2011)

Cape Fear (1991)

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire (2019)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cold Harbour (2013)

Colombiana (2011)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020) Netflix Original

Dedh Ishqiya (2014)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (2020) Netflix Original

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Fargo (1996)

Free State of Jones (2016)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Golmaal Returns (2008)

Good Game: The Beginning (2018)

Gran Torino (2008)

Her (2013)

House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)

Human Nature (2019)

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

Ishq Vishk (2003)

Ishqiya (2010)

I’m Leaving Now (2019)

Jab We Met (2007)

Mann (1999)

Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (2020) Netflix Original

Òlòt?ré (2019)

Poacher (2018)

Poseidon (2006)

Rize (2005)

Serious Men (2020) Netflix Original

Stand and Deliver (1988)

Stranger than Fiction (2006)

Superman Returns (2006)

The American Game (2019)

The Binding (2020) Netflix Original

The Book of Sun (Shams Alma’arif) (2020)

The Boys in the Band (2020) Netflix Original

The Boys in the Band: Something Personal (2020) Netflix Original

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Outpost (2020)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Prince & Me (2006)

Time Out (2015)

Troy (2004)

Turkish Dance School (2017)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020) Netflix Original

WarGames (1983)

We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)

Welcome (2007)

Welcome to Sudden Death (2020)

Yogi Bear (2010)

You’ve Got This (2020) Netflix Original

31 New TV Series Added This Week

44 Cats (2 Seasons)

Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 2)

Black Butler (Kuroshitsuji) (Season 3)

Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) Netflix Original

Code Lyoko (4 Seasons)

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (Season 1)

Emily in Paris (Season 1) Netflix Original

Evil (Season 1)

Familiar Wife (Season 1)

Fireman Sam (2 Seasons)

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (Season 2)

Good Morning, Verônica (Season 1) Netflix Original

H2O: Just Add Water (3 Seasons)

Journey of an African Colony (Season 1)

Man with a Plan (Seasons 1-4)

Masameer Classics (Season 1)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Pat a Pat Como (Season 1)

Qurious Como (Season 1)

Schitt’s Creek (Season 6)

Secreto bien guardado (Season 1)

Song Exploder (Volume 1) Netflix Original

Sword Art Online (Season 3)

The Good Place (Season 4)

The Parkers (5 Seasons)

The Unicorn (Season 1)

The Worst Witch (Season 4) Netflix Original

Van Helsing (Season 4)

Wentworth (Season 8)

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Limited Series) Netflix Original

You Cannot Hide (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular Titles on Netflix This Past Week

Top 10 Movies on Netflix This Week

Position Movie Name Points Scored 1 Enola Holmes 71 2 Real Steel 53 3 Bad Teacher 46 4 American Murder: The Family Next Door 40 5 The Smurfs 2 34 6 Welcome to Sudden Death 33 7 The Social Dilemma 33 8 The Outpost 27 9 Bastille Day 25 10 Yogi Bear 17

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix This Week

Position TV Series Name Points Scored 1 Ratched 79 2 The Good Place 64 3 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 50 4 Cocomelon 49 5 Cobra Kai 34 6 Wentworth 28 7 Sneakerheads 27 8 Schitt’s Creek 26 9 The Blacklist 25 10 Emily in Paris 19

Let us know what you’ve been watching in the comments and before we leave, don’t forget to check out what’s next on Netflix this coming week.