What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: October 4th, 2020

Welcome to your end of week roundup for everything new on Netflix over the weekend and a look back at the full list of all 105 new TV series and movies that arrived over the past week.
Looking for just the highlights of the past week? We’ve got lists of the best new TV series and the best new movies which include our personal picks that everyone should add to their queues.
Let’s quickly take a look at some of the highlights from this weekend before we move onto full lists of what’s new and what’s hot on Netflix in the US this past week.
Colombiana (2011)
Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller
Director: Olivier Megaton
Cast: Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà, Lennie James, Amandla Stenberg
Writer: Luc Besson (screenplay), Robert Mark Kamen (screenplay)
Runtime: 108 min
Added to Netflix today is this Sony Pictures movie that follows a young woman who grows up to be a ruthless assassin.
Reviews for this one seem to be down the middle so let us know if you give it a go in the comments down below.
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020)
Genre: Documentary, Biography
Director: Alastair Fothergill, Jonathan Hughes, Keith Scholey
Cast: David Attenborough
Runtime: 83 min
Following Our Planet that dropped on Netflix last year, we now get to see possibly David Attenborough’s most important documentary of his long and well-documented career.
The documentary that lasts for 1 hour and 23 minutes serves as a witness statement talking about the state of our Earth and what we can do as individuals to help the climate and reconnect with nature.
Watch this on the big screen as it looks absolutely stunning in 4K.
Full List of Everything New on Netflix This Past Week
74 New Movies Added This Week
- 28 Days (2000)
- A Chaster Marriage (2016)
- A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Halloween (2020) Netflix Original
- A.M.I. (2019)
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
- All Because of You (Pasal Kau) (2020) Netflix Original
- Along Came a Spider (2001)
- Amandla! A Revolution in Four Part Harmony (2002)
- American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) Netflix Original
- An Ordinary Man (2017)
- Ankhon Dekhi (2013)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Basic Instinct (1992)
- Baxu and the Giants (2019)
- Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell (2020)
- Big Daddy (1999)
- Boomerang (1992)
- Bully (2011)
- Cape Fear (1991)
- Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire (2019)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Cold Harbour (2013)
- Colombiana (2011)
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020) Netflix Original
- Dedh Ishqiya (2014)
- Dick Johnson Is Dead (2020) Netflix Original
- Employee of the Month (2006)
- Enemy at the Gates (2001)
- Fargo (1996)
- Free State of Jones (2016)
- Ghost Rider (2007)
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
- Golmaal Returns (2008)
- Good Game: The Beginning (2018)
- Gran Torino (2008)
- Her (2013)
- House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)
- Human Nature (2019)
- Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)
- Ishq Vishk (2003)
- Ishqiya (2010)
- I’m Leaving Now (2019)
- Jab We Met (2007)
- Mann (1999)
- Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (2020) Netflix Original
- Òlòt?ré (2019)
- Poacher (2018)
- Poseidon (2006)
- Rize (2005)
- Serious Men (2020) Netflix Original
- Stand and Deliver (1988)
- Stranger than Fiction (2006)
- Superman Returns (2006)
- The American Game (2019)
- The Binding (2020) Netflix Original
- The Book of Sun (Shams Alma’arif) (2020)
- The Boys in the Band (2020) Netflix Original
- The Boys in the Band: Something Personal (2020) Netflix Original
- The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
- The Longest Yard (1974)
- The Outpost (2020)
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)
- The Prince & Me (2006)
- Time Out (2015)
- Troy (2004)
- Turkish Dance School (2017)
- Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020) Netflix Original
- WarGames (1983)
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)
- Welcome (2007)
- Welcome to Sudden Death (2020)
- Yogi Bear (2010)
- You’ve Got This (2020) Netflix Original
31 New TV Series Added This Week
- 44 Cats (2 Seasons)
- Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 2)
- Black Butler (Kuroshitsuji) (Season 3)
- Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Code Lyoko (4 Seasons)
- DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (Season 1)
- Emily in Paris (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Evil (Season 1)
- Familiar Wife (Season 1)
- Fireman Sam (2 Seasons)
- Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (Season 2)
- Good Morning, Verônica (Season 1) Netflix Original
- H2O: Just Add Water (3 Seasons)
- Journey of an African Colony (Season 1)
- Man with a Plan (Seasons 1-4)
- Masameer Classics (Season 1)
- Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Pat a Pat Como (Season 1)
- Qurious Como (Season 1)
- Schitt’s Creek (Season 6)
- Secreto bien guardado (Season 1)
- Song Exploder (Volume 1) Netflix Original
- Sword Art Online (Season 3)
- The Good Place (Season 4)
- The Parkers (5 Seasons)
- The Unicorn (Season 1)
- The Worst Witch (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Van Helsing (Season 4)
- Wentworth (Season 8)
- Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- You Cannot Hide (Season 1) Netflix Original
Most Popular Titles on Netflix This Past Week
Top 10 Movies on Netflix This Week
|Position
|Movie Name
|Points Scored
|1
|Enola Holmes
|71
|2
|Real Steel
|53
|3
|Bad Teacher
|46
|4
|American Murder: The Family Next Door
|40
|5
|The Smurfs 2
|34
|6
|Welcome to Sudden Death
|33
|7
|The Social Dilemma
|33
|8
|The Outpost
|27
|9
|Bastille Day
|25
|10
|Yogi Bear
|17
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix This Week
|Position
|TV Series Name
|Points Scored
|1
|Ratched
|79
|2
|The Good Place
|64
|3
|Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
|50
|4
|Cocomelon
|49
|5
|Cobra Kai
|34
|6
|Wentworth
|28
|7
|Sneakerheads
|27
|8
|Schitt’s Creek
|26
|9
|The Blacklist
|25
|10
|Emily in Paris
|19
Let us know what you’ve been watching in the comments and before we leave, don’t forget to check out what’s next on Netflix this coming week.