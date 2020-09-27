What’s New on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: September 27th, 2020

Welcome to the final roundup fo what’s new on Netflix for this week which is the last full week of September 2020. Below, we’ll take a look at the 3 new movies and TV series to jump onto Netflix US this weekend plus take a look back at every new release this week and what’s been trending over the weekend and the past week in the US too.

The Good Place (Season 4)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Cast: Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden

Writer: Michael Schur

The end is nigh for our four inhabitants of The Good Place who embark on their last-ditch attempts at surviving and not being sent to the bad place.

Van Helsing (Season 4)

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Cast: Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Aleks Paunovic, Vincent Gale

Van Helsing is still an enjoyable watch from Syfy which sees its penultimate season added this weekend with season 5 set to be the last.

Bad Teacher (2011)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Jake Kasdan

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Lucy Punch, Jason Segel, Justin Timberlake

Writer: Gene Stupnitsky, Lee Eisenberg

Runtime: 92 min

The big movie of the weekend is from Sony Pictures and features Cameron Diaz.

Here’s what you can expect:

“When a breakup foils her plan to marry rich, a self-absorbed middle school teacher pursues a new man with a scheme that leads to unexpected lessons.”

Full List of 38 New Movies & TV series on Netflix This Week

23 New Movies Added This Week

A Love Song for Latasha (2019) Netflix Original

Bad Teacher (2011)

Bhaji In Problem (2013)

Black (2015)

DTC Yukemuri Junjo Hen From High & Low (2018)

Enola Holmes (2020) Netflix Original

High & Low The Movie (2016)

High & Low The Movie 2 / End of Sky (2017)

High & Low The Movie 3 / Final Mission (2017)

High & Low The Red Rain (2016)

High & Low The Worst (2019)

Kiss the Ground (2017)

My Mother’s Wound (2016)

Real Steel (2011)

Rhino Season (2012)

Road To High & Low (2016)

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013)

Santa Banta Pvt Ltd (2016)

The Blue Elephant 2 (2019)

The Royal Bengal Tiger (2014)

Time Out (2015)

Waiting… (2005)

Zulu Man in Japan (2019)

15 New TV Series Added This Week

A Perfect Crime (Season 1) Netflix Original

Black Butler (Season 2)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 3) Netflix Original

Fukrey Boyzzz (Season 1)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 4) Netflix Original

Mighty Express (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mighty Little Bheem (Season 3) Netflix Original

Sneakerheads (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Blacklist (Season 7)

The Chef Show (Volume 4) Netflix Original

The Good Place (Season 4)

The Great British Baking Show (Season 11 / Collection 8 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

The Playbook (Season 1) Netflix Original

The School Nurse Files (Season 1) Netflix Original

Van Helsing (Season 4)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix This Week

Ratched stuck to the top 10 most popular titles list this week. It also looks like Enola Holmes will rocket up the list for next week.