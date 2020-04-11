What’s New on Netflix This Weekend: April 11th, 2020

We hope you’ve planned together a peaceful weekend during all the chaos and Netflix has a few new titles for the weekend plus we’ve got a full weekly recap of everything that’s hit Netflix over the past 7 days too. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for April 11th and 12th, 2020.

In case you’re a resident of Australia, Canada or the United Kingdom, we’ve got separate roundups that you can find from our what’s new on Netflix area.

Let’s now take a look at what’s new on Netflix over this weekend including the two movies available right now. No Patriot Act this weekend as it’s been delayed.

Code 8 (2019)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Jeff Chan

Cast: Kari Matchett, Robbie Amell, Penny Eizenga, Lawrence Bayne

Runtime: 98 min

It’s rare that sci-fi movies with smaller budgets are worth your time but Code 8 absolutely bucks that trend.

Spawning from a short movie, this feature-length movie is set in the near future where humans with abilities are hunted down under police code 8. Alongside the police, there are advanced AI robots that assist.

Netflix US wasn’t the only recipient of Code 8 today. In fact, the majority of Netflix regions picked this one up and it’s well worth your time.

Bleed for This (2016)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Director: Ben Younger

Cast: Miles Teller, Aaron Eckhart, Katey Sagal, Ciarán Hinds

Runtime: 117 min

With the absence of sports on television Netflix has added a number of great sports movies over the past couple of weeks.

Bleed for This is perhaps the best yet. Written and directed by Ben Younger, the nearly two-hour movie dives into the life of Vinny Pazienza, a champion boxer.

Reviews were generally positive with Variety calling it a “significant return” for Ben Younger.

The Tiger King and I

Note: arrives on Netflix tomorrow

Tiger King is, without doubt, the biggest title to release on Netflix so far in 2020 and Netflix is keen to capitalize.

Tomorrow, a special will be released hosted by Joel McHale (who also stars in Community, added on April 1st, FYI) and will feature interviews with some of the stars of the docu-series.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 11th

2 New Movies Added Today

Bleed for This (2016)

Code 8 (2019)

Full List of What’s New on Netflix Over the Past Week

16 New Movies Added This Week

Angel Has Fallen (2019)

Bleed for This (2016)

Born Beautiful (2019)

Code 8 (2019)

Dark Light (2019)

LA Originals (2020) Netflix Original

Love Wedding Repeat (2020) Netflix Original

Mine 9 (2019)

School Life (2019) Netflix Original

The Florida Project (2017)

The Ghost Who Walks (2019)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Main Event (2020) Netflix Original

Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood To Hollywood! (2017)

Tigertail (2020)

