What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies and Series: April 20th, 2023

Best New Movies, Games, and Series So Far This Week on Netflix

The Diplomat (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear

Writer: Debora Cahn

Best known for The West Wing and Grey’s Anatomy, Debora Chan is behind this new political drama headlined by Keri Russell. You’ll be following her character Kate Wyler navigating the worlds of a high-stakes crisis, international politics, and her home life.

Reviews from outlets, released a little earlier in the week, seem strong for the show, and as of the time of publishing, the show is sitting at 8.0 on IMDb.

Nina Metz from the Chicago Tribune called the series “extraordinarily smart,” adding that it’s “best in its class.”

The New York Times generally agreed to say that the show is a “political thriller laced with romance and written, with some success, in an Aaron Sorkinesque high-comic, high-velocity style.”

Better Call Saul (Season 6)

Number of episodes: 13

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks

Writer: Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould

Runtime: 46 min

Like being able to watch a show from beginning to end, well, not only can you do it with Breaking Bad on Netflix, but those in the US can finally do it with the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul.

As a licensed show, we covered yesterday that Better Call Saul won’t be on Netflix forever, but the good news is that you have at least four years to watch through the entire series.

Mighty Quest Rogue Palace

Acting as game number 57 in Netflix’s growing arsenal of mobile titles available on both Android and iOS devices is the Ubisoft game Mighty Quest Rogue Palace.

Per the official description of the game, here’s what you can expect:

“Hunt for epic loot. Battle big bosses. Hack and slash through a mad maze, and prepare to die — a lot. Come back stronger, save the kingdom. No pressure!”

This is the second Netflix and Ubisoft game release following Valiant Hearts a little earlier in the year.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

5 New Movies Added

Chhota Bheem and the Return of Dragar (2022) – TV-Y7 – Hindi – In the country of Valoza, Chhota Bheem and his friends must help defeat the king of darkness, Dragar, while Raju seeks to overcome his fears.

– TV-Y7 – Hindi – In the country of Valoza, Chhota Bheem and his friends must help defeat the king of darkness, Dragar, while Raju seeks to overcome his fears. How High 2 (2019) – TV-MA – English – Two budding entrepreneurs find a secret stash that helps grow their weed business — until it’s stolen, sending them on a wild adventure across Atlanta.

– TV-MA – English – Two budding entrepreneurs find a secret stash that helps grow their weed business — until it’s stolen, sending them on a wild adventure across Atlanta. Longest Third Date (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – When Khani and Matt met on a dating app, they had no idea COVID-19 would turn their spur-of-the-moment trip to Costa Rica into a months-long adventure.

– TV-MA – English – When Khani and Matt met on a dating app, they had no idea COVID-19 would turn their spur-of-the-moment trip to Costa Rica into a months-long adventure. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – After tragedy strikes, an unlikely young hero takes her rightful place among the Power Rangers to face off against the team’s oldest archnemesis.

– TV-Y7 – English – After tragedy strikes, an unlikely young hero takes her rightful place among the Power Rangers to face off against the team’s oldest archnemesis. The Fisherman’s Diary (2020) – TV-MA – English – Inspired by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, a young girl defies the expectations of her father and village to pursue an education

10 New TV Series Added

Better Call Saul (Season 6) – TV-MA – English – This Emmy-nominated prequel to “Breaking Bad” follows small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into morally challenged lawyer Saul Goodman.

– TV-MA – English – This Emmy-nominated prequel to “Breaking Bad” follows small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into morally challenged lawyer Saul Goodman. Chhota Bheem (Season 7) – TV-Y7 – Hindi – A brave, energetic little boy with superhuman powers leads his friends on exciting adventures to guard their fellow Dholakpur villagers from evil.

– TV-Y7 – Hindi – A brave, energetic little boy with superhuman powers leads his friends on exciting adventures to guard their fellow Dholakpur villagers from evil. Chimp Empire (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – A vast community of chimpanzees thrives in a forest in Uganda, navigating complex social politics, family dynamics and dangerous territory disputes.

– TV-PG – English – A vast community of chimpanzees thrives in a forest in Uganda, navigating complex social politics, family dynamics and dangerous territory disputes. Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Indonesian – A support group of five quirky strangers try to move on with their lives after breaking up with their respective exes.

– TV-14 – Indonesian – A support group of five quirky strangers try to move on with their lives after breaking up with their respective exes. How to Get Rich (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Money holds power over us — but it doesn’t have to. Finance expert Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives.

– TV-14 – English – Money holds power over us — but it doesn’t have to. Finance expert Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives. Light the Wild (Season 1) – TV-G – Mandarin – Featuring the popular cast of “Light the Night”, a reality show gathers up the friends from the hit drama series for a camping adventure together.

– TV-G – Mandarin – Featuring the popular cast of “Light the Night”, a reality show gathers up the friends from the hit drama series for a camping adventure together. Oggy Oggy (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Join adorable kitten Oggy Oggy and his cat pals in a bright and colorful kitty world. They’re always on the go for fun times and fantastic adventures!

– TV-Y – English – Join adorable kitten Oggy Oggy and his cat pals in a bright and colorful kitty world. They’re always on the go for fun times and fantastic adventures! The Diplomat (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the UK and her turbulent marriage to a political star.

– TV-MA – English – Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the UK and her turbulent marriage to a political star. The Marked Heart (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A man hell-bent on exacting revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife becomes involved with the woman who received her heart.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A man hell-bent on exacting revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife becomes involved with the woman who received her heart. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – A rebellious vampire with a broken tooth falls for a shy dentist on the streets of Kolkata — but will human and mystical forces keep them apart?

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix US for April 20th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Love Is Blind The Snowman 2 Beef The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die 3 Florida Man The Mustang 4 The Night Agent The Best Man Holiday 5 All American: Homecoming The Lorax 6 Better Call Saul Queens on the Run 7 American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing Matilda 8 Obsession Shrek Forever After 9 How to Get Rich The Last Stand 10 Queenmaker Chupa

